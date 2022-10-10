Gift-hunting for Christmas? Check out this Filipino fashion brand

By this time, you’re most likely starting to plan and purchase gift items you’d be giving away this Christmas. This is a good opportunity to support local businesses to help Filipino entrepreneurs recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

For those who plan to give clothes to their female relatives and friends, I highly suggest the creations of ATE by Tatah. I’ve been an avid fan of this boutique. I love their chic and versatile pieces that can be worn in stylish ways and to different occasions.

ATE by Tatah was founded eight years ago by Tatah Costales Dela Calzada, a Cebuana. She picked the name ATE because of its familiarity—it’s a term we, Filipinos, use to call not only our biological sister, but any female older than us, to show respect and courtesy. It also happens to be the combined initials of Tatah’s name, her husband’s, and their son’s (Ayj, Tatah and Edgar). But the name later evolved to mean “Altered To Enhance” because they can adjust, tweak, and tailor-fit their designs to suit their customers’ style and body type. “Kasi hindi lahat ng kasya sa iyo ay bagay din,” Tatah tells me. And she has a point. Many of us have body flaws and imperfections that we wish to hide.

In an interview with Pamilya Talk, Tatah shares that the business was actually her post-retirement venture. While she’s been entrepreneurial since she was young, she worked full-time in corporate for many years. Finally, when she had the time and opportunity, she went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York after her retirement.

“I never really thought of myself as a designer kasi I don’t even draw,” she says. “In fashion school, we had a subject on sketching and I kept telling the teacher, ‘I don’t know how to draw.’ She was telling me, ‘You know, a lot of big designers cannot sketch, they cannot draw. The important thing is you draw because you need to communicate to the production people what you want to happen.” That teacher insisted that she never say those words again. “Just because you don’t draw, you don’t sketch, you’re not a designer. If you can come up with an idea for a design, then you are a designer,” she recalls her teacher telling her. That lesson stuck to her head.

Since she’s using her retirement fund, Tatah took calculated risks. She started a small patahian in their house so that the operational expenses would be kept low. She had a cutter and a sewer. Family and friends became her first clients. “I was testing the market. I was getting feedback from them,” she says.

Like any typical business, there were failures and disappointments along the way. There was a time when her employees were pirated by another company. “Nagka-phobia ako to hire stylists, designers and even cutters kasi nga napa-pirate lang. Mananakaw lang ng iba ang concept ko,” she says. Because of this, Tatah simply decided to just do everything by herself. But in effect, she got scared to expand her business since she didn’t have the right business acumen at that time.

Tatah Costales Dela Calzada: “Huwag matakot magnegosyo. Maraming tutulong sa iyo.”

Thankfully, when she underwent the Kapatid Mentor Me Program (KMME) of the Department of Trade and Industry and Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE), that changed. She learned a lot things thru that program, which included brand marketing, positioning, and professionalizing. “I realized that I was spreading myself too thin [by doing everything by myself]. Ang itinuturo sa program, hindi lang pera pera ang iisipin, but the entire economy,” she shares. The program taught her to think more strategically for her business.

“When I was thinking of a name, I decided to keep ATE. And parang divine intervention kasi sakto naman siya sa concept namin na ‘altered to enhance.’ So we didn’t have to change the [brand] name anymore,” says Tatah.

The brand has grown over the last several years. Stylist and co-owner Charyzah Costales Esparrago says they don’t have a lot of time anymore to create customized pieces since they’ve decided to concentrate on ready-to-wear. But they offer same-day alterations in order to cater to more clients.

“It still has the ATE silhouette, the ATE look, but you can add a little bit of your touch to it. You can be demure or flirty,” says Charyzah. A client can talk to one of their stylists so that the size, fit or style of a dress or top can be tweaked or adjusted. “The goal is to come out with a piece that’s perfect for you.”

ATE by Tatah offers a wide range of dresses—mini, midi and maxi—which can be worn to any occasion, and can be accessorized and styled in different ways. They have chic coordinates for office and for school. They have pretty and cute loungewear pieces, which are ideal both for working or chillin’ at home. They also cater to wedding needs thru ATE Formal.

They now cater to clients living abroad, says operations manager and co-owner Alma Costales. At the time of our interview, they are finishing orders bound for New York and Los Angeles.

Helping to reduce landfill waste and stop climate change, the brand has started to make shoes and bags made from retaso or scrap textile. “This way, you not only give love to the person you’re giving these gifts to, you are also giving love to Mother Earth,” says Charyzah.

With the co-owners of ATE by Tatah: Standing – Dra. Lenlen Costales Balisi (left), Charyzah Costales Esparrago (right) and Alma Costales (seated, right).

To those who wish to start their own business, Tatah says all it takes is confidence and hard work. “Huwag kayong matakot mag-experiment,” she advises. “Don’t be afraid also to seek the support of your family and friends, and even from the government. There are actually a lot of agencies that offer help in terms of linking you to the customers and even to finance agencies. Lakas lang ng loob. If nakaya ni Ate Tatah, why can’t you?”

Tatah’s story just proves that there is no time limit when it comes to reaching our dreams. We have our own timeline, so don’t feel pressured if you haven’t reached your goals in life just yet. Just continue to have the passion, drive, and determination. Your dreams can come true whatever age you’re in. Your success is in your hands.

