Happy eco-friendly Christmas: Antoinette Taus, Ikea share tips for sustainable holiday shopping

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 4:53pm
Antoinette Taus beside Ikea Philippines' latest sustainable offerings
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Though joyful and exciting, the upcoming holidays also usher in a surge in excesses and wastes from shopping, gifts, gift wrapping and whatnot. 

Global fashion and luxury goods sectors have been facing growing criticism over their increasingly harmful impact on the environment. The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates that textile wastes account to 3.8 billion pounds annually in the US alone. Of all the clothes bought in the US, only 15% are reportedly recycled, while about 85% end up in landfills. Not only is fast fashion filling dumpsites. Harmful chemicals from clothes, such as plastics and synthetic dyes, add toxins and pollution to the environment.

As a response, actress and environmentalist Antoinette Taus and international lifestyle brand Ikea recently shared some ways on how to make the upcoming holidays merrier not only for people, but also for the environment.

At the recent launch of Bank of the Philippines’ (BPI) “Invested in You” campaign, Ikea Philippines presented its new sustainable products, including storage solutions for keeping food fresh and avoiding leftovers; holiday décor, lamps and entertaining items made of sustainable materials like bamboo; curtains made of recycled plastic bottles; and handmade wicker baskets made in small batches by small villages in the Philippines.

Beyond buy

Celebrities are usually known for using their clothes only once, but not Antoinette.

According to the singer-actress, when shopping, don’t buy something just because it’s pretty.

“It’s asking, ‘How is it made? Who made it? What is it made of? When I buy it, can this be repaired? Can this be recycled? How can this be discarded after?’,” she advised.

She also believes in “fashion slow down” – that is, wherever she is, whether in the Philippines or in the United States, she loves going to the “ukay” (thrift shop).

“Actually, ‘tong belt na ‘to, I’ve probably used it 10 million times. It’s my favorite belt,” she said of an accessory she was donning at the launch.

She loves her vintage pieces not only because they’re beautiful but because they’re one of a kind.

Apart from the product itself, Antoinette is also particular about the packaging. If she does not like single-use clothing, more so, single-use plastic.

“Go for those (goods that are) packed sustainably, and not using single-use plastics – (single-use plastic) lasts forever so if you only use it once and throw it away, it would be a disaster,” she warned.

Buy local

 

Eco-friendly decors, personalized gifts, festive fashion, unique table settings, and local food and drinks will be the highlight this October as the Kultura Christmas Market opens in Kultura, The Podium.

Kultura is set to conclude its Filipino Design Studio this September 30, featuring around 50 Filipino fashion and home accents from artisans to big names such as designer Rhett Eala.

“This comes from our roots of preserving our heritage, identity, sustainability, supporting local artistry and craftsmanship,” Dian Dela Cruz, Senior Marketing Manager, told Philstar.com.
“Partnering with SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and foundations has long been the heart of Kultura.”

According to her, from an annual event starting this year, they hope to make the Filipino Design Studio a permanent fixture in Kultura in the future since it was created as a home for homegrown brands with established designers and emerging guest brands. 

“This is our way of empowering one another."

