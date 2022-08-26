Celebrate National Heroes Day with exclusive deals, service offers from vivo

MANILA, Philippines — In honoring the courage and resilience of our past and modern-day heroes, vivo is celebrating National Heroes Day with exclusive deals and offers on its website and all authorized vivo service centers nationwide from August 27 until August 29.

Super deals via vivo e-store

vivo Philippines is offering Super Deals on its select entry-level and midrange smartphones including the newest vivo Y02s, turbocharged vivo T1x and high-speed vivo Y76 5G and vivo V23 5G.

These smartphones are just a few of the best vivo smartphones you can get during this limited-time promotion!

Participating customers can also get up to P350 off on every purchase of eligible vivo smartphones and accessories via vivo's e-store.

For the complete list of products and vouchers, kindly refer to the details below:

CODE DESCRIPTION NHDS50 P50 off on Accessories NHDS100 P100 off on Y1s, Y01, Y02s, Y15s NHDS150 P150 off on Y15A, T1x NHDS250 P250 off on Y21T, Y33s, Y73, Y76 5G, V21e NHDS350 P350 off on V23 5G, V23e

Experience best service offers

Make the most out of your vivo Service Center experience!

All vivo customers can take advantage of exciting service offers such as phone cleaning, maintenance, software upgrades and diagnostics for free on August 29 during Service Day at all authorized vivo service centers.

On top of that, customers can enjoy 10% off on every purchase of phone accessories and get exclusive giveaway treats.

Save the date and make sure not to miss these amazing service offers at the nearest vivo service center!

For more information and the latest news on vivo Philippines’ promotions, events and other announcements, visit vivo Philippines’ official Facebook page or website.