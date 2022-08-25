ArteFino to stage its biggest artisan fair for five weeks

^

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 11:42am
ArteFino 2022 will now be held from August 25 to September 28 in R1 Level in Powerplant Mall, Makati City. 

MANILA, Philippines — ArteFino 2022 is bigger and will be held longer after two long years. From its usual four days, it will now be held for five weeks from August 25 to September 28 in R1 Level in Powerplant Mall, Makati City. 

The artisan fair will showcase more than 150 brands and 44 new designers and labels. 

Designer Christian Cera is known for artisanal leather bags. For ArteFino, he will be showcasing some of his classic works as well as new techniques he applied to more structured bags. 

"I hope to see a fresh approach to familiar materials," he said. 

Another familiar designer will join the biggest ArteFino yet. Farah Abu will also showcase her latest designs in addition to her large collection of handmade earrings, body jewelry, clutches and ornate facemasks worn by beauty queens like Catriona Gray and Rabiya Mateo. 

The designer said that during the pandemic, she was slowly collecting local materials and decided to make something out of them. She worked with artisans of Cebu for her custom shell collection.  

"We look at ArteFino and our event as more than just, like a shopping event. Its goal was really to develop a strong, local market patronage and appreciation for all these artisanal goods that are created by the Filipinos. It is anchored on the belief that the Filipino is such a creative soul," said Cedie Lopez-Vargas, co-founder of ArteFino. 

Lopez-Vargas co-founded the annual fair with Marimel Francisco, Maritess Pineda, Mita Rufino and Susie Quiros in 2017. 

"ArteFino is largely an advocacy platform and a bridge for artisanal craft," Lopez-Vargas said.  

