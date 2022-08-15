History Month: Rustan's releases rare snaps with Lacoste, Lagerfeld, Cassini, Lanvin for 70th year

MANILA, Philippines — Upscale retailer Rustan’s celebrates its 70th anniversary with a celebration of historic moments in time, as displayed in-store and online.

Started in 1952 by Gliceria “Glecy” Rustia-Tantoco with the full support of her husband Bienvenido “Benny” Tantoco Sr., Rustan’s was born from a true passion and appreciation of the best quality items and brands from across the globe. Their extraordinary style and vision created the brand that today is the country’s leading luxury retail destination, serving only the finest brands, products and service.

To commemorate the last 70 years of excellence, this coming season sees a great celebration of the store chain's historic moments - not only from the brand’s rich history as a leading beacon in fashion innovation for the Philippines, but also interestingly featuring key memories from the many loyal customers who cross-generationally are intrinsically part of this extraordinary story.

Highlights include groundbreaking moments that showcase founder Glecy being the first person to license Christian Dior in the Philippines, bring an exclusive distribution of Lacoste to the country, and open the first Charriol boutique also. It also features customer stories, from the everyday to the momentous - all of which showcase how the brand takes the seemingly ordinary and makes it extraordinary, through dedication to excellence in goods and service.

Rustan's/Released Gliceria Rustia-Tantoco with Bernard Lanvin in Paris in the '70s

Rustan's/Released Foundress Gliceria Glecy Rustia Tantoco with Bernard Lacoste in Paris

Rustan's/Released Gliceria Rustia-Tantoco, Bienvenido Tantoco Sr. and Oleg Cassini in New York in July 1993

Rustan's/Released Philippe Charriol boutique formal opening in Greenbelt mall in November 1996

“Seventy years ago, my mother Glecy had a vision to bring the most luxurious and exciting brands to the Philippines - something that had never been done before. Today, her legacy is still alive, and the boundaries that she broke ensure that we still offer only the top brands, only the finest products and only the best service. We are who we are because of her, alongside our ever-loyal customers who are such an entwined part of our Rustan’s story. Our promise is to constantly pursue how we can continue to make the everyday special for them, and the seemingly ordinary, extraordinary,” said Zenaida R. Tantoco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rustan’s.

Alongside this, celebrations will also see many in-store events, promotions, and exciting new brands and collections being launched alongside an online anniversary sale. The brand's story continues on - now with the refurbishment of the Makati flagship store, and a continued dedication to serving the Philippines.

