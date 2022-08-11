^

Enjoy sulit, budget-friendly ‘revenge’ shopping at EVER Commonwealth Shopper’s Park

August 11, 2022 | 9:30am
Enjoy sulit, budget-friendly ârevengeâ shopping at EVER Commonwealth Shopperâs Park
As one of the pioneer retail establishments in the Philippines, EVER MALLS is on a mission to provide their customers with fun and sulit ways to experience shopping, while prioritizing shoppers’ safety and convenience. 
Since the new normal calls for new challenges to provide a captivating transition of shoppers to revenge spending, EVER Commonwealth made sure that shopping doesn’t need to be expensive.

How? With the Shopper’s Park bazaar & tiangge, you can enjoy a wider range of shopping options without the stress of over-budgeting.

Fashion haven for everyone

With EVER Commonwealth, sulit talaga as you get the best quality plus good value for your money. EVER Commonwealth is here to fulfill the yearning to relieve stress with better and affordable shopping that’s tailored for every kind of customer.

Shop ‘til you drop when you visit EVER Commonwealth as various stalls and outlets are definitely pasok sa budget! You’ll definitely want to shop for more. Whether it be fashion fits for the family, a last-minute shoe run for the bunso or just a random escape from the hustle and bustle of commute in the metro, the Shopper’s Park is your best shopping destination.

Bazaarista enthusiasts’ budol place

No need to walk your way along different outlets to find your perfect fit because, at the Shopper’s Park, everything is at a glance. Ranging from cute dresses to matching tops, the bazaar offers a variety of clothing that matches your stylish mommies, kuyas, ates and daddies.

There is no pressure in looking around and window-shopping your way through the bazaar. So when it comes to the trending outfits for you and your family, they assure you that it’s truly “Sulit sa Ever!”  

Be a part of the family

Let the world know about your shop! EVER Commonwealth is open for partners and we offer leasing opportunities for your business. At EVER Commonwealth, we know you have dreams for your business venture, and we are here to support you.

 

For more information, please contact the Leasing Department: 0998-399-0566/ 0936-277-2450 (with Viber)/0960-687-1717/ 8282-3913 or email at [email protected].

