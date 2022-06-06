SALE ALERT: Shop discounted beauty and wellness essentials at Watsonsâ€™ Midyear 6.6 Sale

SALE ALERT: Shop discounted beauty and wellness essentials at Watsons’ Midyear 6.6 Sale

Download the app and enjoy up to 50% off on all vitamins, supplements and other wellness and beauty products in Watsons’ Midyear 6.6 sale from June 5-11.

MANILA, Philippines — You are at your most beautiful when you’re healthy. Put your best self forward with beauty, personal care and wellness essentials from health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons.

Enjoy Buy1 Take1 and Buy More, Save More deals and free delivery on minimum purchases of P899 for Watsons Card and Watsons Elite members and P1,499 for non-members.

Using the app, Watsons Members can use voucher code “M250” and get P250 off with a minimum spend of P2,000. For non-members use voucher code “M200” and get P200 off, minimum spend of P2,000.

Buy now, pay later with Atome and get 20% off with three months installment and no interest fees.

For skin and hair essentials

Keep your skin and hair soft, smooth and beautiful with Collagen by Watsons Booster Essence, IMEW Bakuchiol Booster, Collagen by Watsons Intensive Moisturising & Repairing Facial Cream, Collagen by Watsons Moisturising Toner, Collagen by Watsons Hydro Balance Intensive Serum, Beauty Buffet By Watsons Rice Wine Yeast Moisturising Mask, Watsons Oil Control Nose Porestrips with Tea Tree Oil, Naturals by Watsons Cica Body Lotion, Naturals by Watsons Aloe Vera Shampoo, Naturals by Watsons Argan Oil Hair Oil, Watsons Fresh Baby Soft Wipes, Glide Disposable Razors, Orita Jumbo Bathroom Tissue, Watsons Invigorating Wet Wipes Sweet Cucumber Scented, Glamworks Hair Removal Cold Wax Kit, Body Treats Visibly White Body Lotion and Keratin Plus Intense Brazilian Hair Treatment.

For wellness needs

Stay healthy and strong with Vicks Immune Defense Capsules, Sangobion Iron Plus, Neurobion Forte, Fern C Plus, Fern C Gold, Potencee Advance, Potencee Vitamin C Plus Zinc, Bewell C Zinc Protect, Vitasteen Mangosteen Capsules, Cecon Plus Tablets, Iberet Folic Acid Tablets, Propan TLC Syrup, Berocca, Rogin E Capsules, Centrum Advance Tablets, Wolvit, Pearly C Capsules, Myra E Capsules, Fortima Tablets, Biogesic, Watsons Vitamin C + Vitamin E + Glutathione Effervescent Tablet, Nutrabliss by Watsons Collagen + Vitamin C Passion Fruit Flavor Food Supplement, Watsons MGX+ Mangosteen and Watsons Vitamin B Complex Effervescent Tablets Sugar Free.

Watsons also offers Home Express Delivery, which allows you to get your orders in four hours or less, available in Metro Manila and selected areas in Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Bulacan only.

Get the chance to be one of 20 winners of a Dyson Air Purifier or be among the 100 winners of P5,000 worth of gift certificates in the Watsons Members Exclusive promo.

To join the promo, you need to be a Watsons Club or Watsons Elite member. Every P800 purchase entitles a Watsons Club member to two e-raffle entries and a Watsons Elite member to three e-raffle entries. The promo runs from May 26 to August 24.

To shop, visit any of Watsons 900+ stores nationwide, download the Watsons app http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp or go to www.watsons.com.ph.

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like and follow WatsonsPH on Facebook and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.