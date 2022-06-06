^

Shopping Guide

SALE ALERT: Shop discounted beauty and wellness essentials at Watsons’ Midyear 6.6 Sale

Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 1:57pm
SALE ALERT: Shop discounted beauty and wellness essentials at Watsonsâ€™ Midyear 6.6 Sale
Download the app and enjoy up to 50% off on all vitamins, supplements and other wellness and beauty products in Watsons’ Midyear 6.6 sale from June 5-11.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — You are at your most beautiful when you’re healthy. Put your best self forward with beauty, personal care and wellness essentials from health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons.

Download the app and enjoy up to 50% off on all vitamins, supplements and other wellness and beauty products in Watsons’ Midyear 6.6 sale from June 5 to 11.

Enjoy Buy1 Take1 and Buy More, Save More deals and free delivery on minimum purchases of P899 for Watsons Card and Watsons Elite members and P1,499 for non-members.

Using the app, Watsons Members can use voucher code “M250” and get P250 off with a minimum spend of P2,000. For non-members use voucher code “M200” and get P200 off, minimum spend of P2,000.

Buy now, pay later with Atome and get 20% off with three months installment and no interest fees.

For skin and hair essentials

Enjoy discounts on your beauty and wellness essentials at Watsons’ Midyear 6.6 Sale!

Keep your skin and hair soft, smooth and beautiful with Collagen by Watsons Booster Essence, IMEW Bakuchiol Booster, Collagen by Watsons Intensive Moisturising & Repairing Facial Cream, Collagen by Watsons Moisturising Toner, Collagen by Watsons Hydro Balance Intensive Serum, Beauty Buffet By Watsons Rice Wine Yeast Moisturising Mask, Watsons Oil Control Nose Porestrips with Tea Tree Oil, Naturals by Watsons Cica Body Lotion, Naturals by Watsons Aloe Vera Shampoo, Naturals by Watsons Argan Oil Hair Oil, Watsons Fresh Baby Soft Wipes, Glide Disposable Razors, Orita Jumbo Bathroom Tissue, Watsons Invigorating Wet Wipes Sweet Cucumber Scented, Glamworks Hair Removal Cold Wax Kit, Body Treats Visibly White Body Lotion and Keratin Plus Intense Brazilian Hair Treatment.

For wellness needs

Enjoy discounts on your beauty and wellness essentials at Watsons’ Midyear 6.6 Sale!

Stay healthy and strong with Vicks Immune Defense Capsules, Sangobion Iron Plus, Neurobion Forte, Fern C Plus, Fern C Gold, Potencee Advance, Potencee Vitamin C Plus Zinc, Bewell C Zinc Protect, Vitasteen Mangosteen Capsules, Cecon Plus Tablets, Iberet Folic Acid Tablets, Propan TLC Syrup, Berocca, Rogin E Capsules, Centrum Advance Tablets, Wolvit, Pearly C Capsules, Myra E Capsules, Fortima Tablets, Biogesic, Watsons Vitamin C + Vitamin E + Glutathione Effervescent Tablet,  Nutrabliss by Watsons Collagen + Vitamin C Passion Fruit Flavor Food Supplement, Watsons MGX+ Mangosteen and Watsons Vitamin B Complex Effervescent Tablets Sugar Free.

Watsons also offers Home Express Delivery, which allows you to get your orders in four hours or less, available in Metro Manila and selected areas in Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Bulacan only.

Get the chance to be one of 20 winners of a Dyson Air Purifier or be among the 100 winners of P5,000 worth of gift certificates in the Watsons Members Exclusive promo.

To join the promo, you need to be a Watsons Club or Watsons Elite member. Every P800 purchase entitles a Watsons Club member to two e-raffle entries and a Watsons Elite member to three e-raffle entries. The promo runs from May 26 to August 24.

 

To shop, visit any of Watsons 900+ stores nationwide, download the Watsons app http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp or go to www.watsons.com.ph.

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like and follow WatsonsPH on Facebook and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

WATSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Personalized gifts for Father&rsquo;s Day? Check out these ideas for every type of dad
Sponsored
3 days ago

Personalized gifts for Father’s Day? Check out these ideas for every type of dad

By Gerald Dizon | 3 days ago
We’re rounding up a few dad types and new gift ideas for Father's Day.
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Battle for the biggest: Under Armour, Skechers open largest Philippine stores
12 days ago

Battle for the biggest: Under Armour, Skechers open largest Philippine stores

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Looking for something new for your summer or sports OOTD (outfit of the day)?
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Purchase your fave Unilever products and get rewards from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee and McDo
Sponsored
12 days ago

Purchase your fave Unilever products and get rewards from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee and McDo

By Gerald Dizon | 12 days ago
With this helpful incentive in mind, Unilever has come out with U-COIN, its own digital rewards program. Launched in October...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Summer is not yet over! The best home appliances to make your life better
Sponsored
May 20, 2022 - 10:19am

Summer is not yet over! The best home appliances to make your life better

May 20, 2022 - 10:19am
Robinsons Appliances lists some of their favorite household electronics which are definite must-haves this season and...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Our top picks from Kultura summer 2022 collection: OOTDs, home items, essentials and more!
Sponsored
May 16, 2022 - 12:17pm

Our top picks from Kultura summer 2022 collection: OOTDs, home items, essentials and more!

By Euden Valdez | May 16, 2022 - 12:17pm
From its 2022 summer collection, you’re sure to find the coolest resort wear and accessories, one-of-a-kind-travel essentials,...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Mother's Day: Treats, gift ideas for dearest 'nanay'
May 2, 2022 - 10:28am

Mother's Day: Treats, gift ideas for dearest 'nanay'

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | May 2, 2022 - 10:28am
With the COVID-19 safety guidelines in the county now being loosen up, families can now celebrate Mother's Day on May 8 ...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with