Personalized gifts for Fatherâ€™s Day? Check out these ideas for every type of dad

Personalized gifts for Father’s Day? Check out these ideas for every type of dad

MANILA, Philippines — In terms of hobbies and interests, not all dads are created equal, but we do know they love all of us in the same way. And when it comes to giving them gifts to celebrate them on that one special day of the year, it can be a bit of a challenge, especially when they’re not always vocal about what they want.

Despite the occasional protest and endearing pakipot attitude about getting gifts, you know deep down there’s always something they’re hankering for. You see, dads can be absolutely adorable nerds when it comes to their hobbies, more than they can care to admit.

So to help you get started, we’re rounding up a few dad-types and new gift ideas from this one-stop shop for health, wellness, travel and fitness needs.

1. Fit & active dad

This dad wants to stay on top of his game, so staying healthy and fit is a golden priority. Whenever he gets the chance, he never wastes any minute dilly-dallying and just gets right into his regimen. Whether indoors or outdoors, he always finds a way to adjust, no setting can stop him from crushing his workouts.

So for this type of dad, here are some gift suggestions he can definitely flex:

Fascia massager, muscle booster, muscle belt, Bluetooth EMS device

2. Techie dad

Tools of the trade you say? With the kind of setup they have in their home office, they surely have more than one to spare. Techie dads are a very particular specie of dad, what with their vast knowledge of current tech trends and the number of gadgets and gizmos they have at their disposal to wow you.

You often catch them sifting through tech digests and going over gadget reviews on their favorite YouTube channels just to narrow down the best shiny new toy of the lot this season for their next purchase.

So this Dad’s Day, enable their tinkering and fidgeting with some of our gift suggestions:

Thermo hygrometer, digital scale, wrist blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter

3. Adventurous dad

Adventure dads have an incomparable wanderlust and appreciation for exhilarating exploits, wherever that may be. They’re often the ones to initiate family gala where everyone is sure to try out something new.

As they say, “experience is the best teacher,” and this type of dad is definitely a dedicated mentee who would be more than happy to let you tag along.

For our dear bravehearts, the following gifts are more than apt for their needs:

Bluetooth activity sensor, luggage scale, foot warmer

4. Foodie dad

Like adventurous dads, foodie dads too are fearless, especially when it comes to their palates. With epicurean tendencies, foodie dads are not one to shy away from new tastes in the name of good food.

As sworn gastronomes whether at home or outdoors, they’re committed to staying up to date on food trends and culture, and would not think twice about taking you along for the ride, whether that means cooking up a storm in your home kitchen using choice ingredients or trying out new restaurants and food hubs that promise a refined experience.

For our staunch food lovers, these gifts are just right for their indulgences:

Kitchen scale, nutritional analysis scale, precision kitchen scale

For the love of dads

Because they do all they can to make us feel safe and happy, give dads the best on their special day!

Every dad deserves a little spoiling from time to time, which is why it never hurts to recognize and support their hobbies, whatever that may be. All it takes is a keen and observant eye to figure out their likes. But gift-giving shouldn’t have to be rocket science.

Make it easier with the help of Endure Medical, your primary source for all things dad and your one-stop shop for all your health, wellness, travel and fitness needs.

