Summer is not yet over! The best home appliances to make your life better

MANILA, Philippines — Summer never ends in a tropical country like the Philippines! That’s why we never cease to find ways to battle the raging heat. Along with the intensity each summer brings are the different innovations our favorite appliance brands bring to help us live our lives better each day during the season and beyond.

Robinsons Appliances lists some of their favorite household electronics which are definite must-haves this season and for many more to come. Plus, with their Chillin’ Summer Deals, enjoy epic savings and freebies upon your purchase.

Automatic ice maker? Yes, please!

This Samsung side by side refrigerator is every household’s dream with its automatic ice maker which makes and stores ice—an essential feature you’ll enjoy year-round.

The Samsung RS64R5301B4/TC REF has SpaceMax Technology which creates more storage space without increasing external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency. It also has a large water tank for its non-plumbing ice and water dispenser so you can install it anywhere.

This summer, let Panasonic help you focus on creating memorable moments while ensuring your family’s health and safety.

Panasonic’s two-door bottom freezer, no-frost inverter refrigerator (NR-BV320GKPH) is made to care for you and your family, enabling you to provide delicious and nutritious meals for everyone at home.

The Fujidenzo FCG-70PDFSL/PDFSL2 C-FRZR has a solid top with a sliding glass cover. It has a dual function: freezer and chiller.

With its two huge cooling pads, it maintains coldness, even without electricity, for up to 10 hours. It has a fast-freezing mode, LED lights, roller feet and a key lock in case you want to place it in your garage or outside your house.

This Condura chest freezer inverter has a 3-in-1 function—chilling, freezing and fast freezing. It has an efficient freezing performance that is low-cost to run.

This freezer is built to last and has five years warranty on the compressor and two years on system parts and labor. It has fully loaded features such as sliding glass, lock and key, removable wire basket, embossed door & cabinet, four-wheel roller, front drain and LED light.

The answer to completing your kitchen upgrade is the White-Westinghouse WCM954X 90cm cooking range. This appliance features a wide cooktop and a large oven that lend flexibility to your kitchen needs. Its four powerful gas burners with cast iron trivets fit different sizes of cooking pots and pans – perfect whether you’re whipping up a quick snack for two or preparing a Sunday family feast!

Plus, it comes with an electric hot plate – useful as an additional cooker, especially during those cooking emergencies where your tank has suddenly run out of gas. It also features a spacious, 102-liter gas oven with a grill function.

This cooking range is thoughtfully designed for your family, especially when it comes to safety features. Its tempered glass lid can withstand high heat and at the same time keep the cooktop clean. Its anti-tilt device ensures your appliance is anchored to the wall, so cooking mishaps, especially with active kids, can be avoided.

The sleek, modern design of its stainless steel cooktop ensures that cleaning afterward will be quick and easy. Combine style and functionality with the White-Westinghouse 90cm cooking range!

Achieve excellent cooking results with Tecnogas Technik 80 cm. Cooking Range TFG8050CRVSSC.

Its cooktop is designed with 5 Premium Italian Sabaf/Defendi Gas Burners and a Wok burner that guarantees excellent flame distribution.

To maximize its durability and stability when cooking, this product has a cast iron pan support. The oven also provides enough space with its 102-liter capacity, which allows you to cook multiple dishes at once. It comes with a rotisserie rod for roasting as well.

Additionally, you can get accurate temperature when cooking with its Thermostat Controlled Oven and keep a safe cooking environment with its Oven Safety Valves which cuts off the gas supply. Its stainless-steel finish adds elegance to your kitchen and complements any cooking space

Enjoy faster cooling with the TCL TAC-09CWR/F 1.0 HP Window Type Aircon, specially designed to distribute cool air faster and more evenly inside your room.

It has 5-in-1 health filters so that not only you are getting cool air in your room, but you are also getting clean air. It also has an anti-mildew feature which prevents the growth of bacteria in your unit. It has an easy-to-clean filter mesh and is equipped with an internal thread copper pipe to ensure that it will have a longer lifespan and better performance.

With the Panasonic NA-S106FX1LP Front Load Washer Dryer, washing and drying clothes are now made convenient. You just need to select a course and let the washing machine take care of everything. Its larger drum also makes it easier to spread out clothes inside resulting in less wrinkling of garments.

This Panasonic Washing Machine with Blue Ag+ releases silver ions that sterilize clothes, even with cold water, which makes it suitable for delicate garments and colored items. There’s also the StainMaster+ feature that helps protect babies from allergies as it effortlessly washes away stubborn stains, bacteria, dust mites and allergens in clothes using hot water (up to 90ºC).

Its ActiveFoam System feature easily removes stubborn stains by creating fine, dense foam that penetrates deep into the fabric to thoroughly remove dirt and lift stains easily. Partnered with the StainMaster+ feature, taking care of these hard-to-remove stains is now made easier with Panasonic NA-S106FX1LP Front Load Washer Dryer.

