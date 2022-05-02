Our top picks from Kultura summer 2022 collection: OOTDs, home items, essentials and more!

MANILA, Philippines — For a tropical country, summer will always be the most exciting season. So when Filipinos were confined inside their homes without the usual getaways to faraway islands or even nearby resorts, it was the least to say, truly grueling.

At last, after two long years, Filipinos can once again enjoy the sunny season with freedom! Thanks to looser restrictions and more vaccinated individuals—young and old alike—it seems that summer this year is going to be the way they know and love it.

Just like the good old days, there’s a lot of preparation that needs to be done. For whatever barkada getaway or family gathering you’re planning, know that you can always count on Kultura, the leading source of unique and sustainable local products.

From its 2022 summer collection, you’re sure to find the coolest resort wear and accessories, one-of-a-kind-travel essentials, and even tropical pieces for the home. Check out this shopping guide:

Tara na sa beach!

This summer 2022, return to the beach in style with this one item, a multipurpose shawl. By simply looping a lightweight shawl through a pearl necklace and knotting at the back, it becomes a pretty, summery top that shows just enough skin.

Meanwhile, a sarong can be a make-shift beach mat or a cover-up worn around or above the waist for more coverage.

Match the look with abaca slides or beaded jute slippers, which are both comfortable and fashionable.

Make your OOTDs standout more with statement accessories!

If you love pearls, Kultura is the right place for you. From this chic coin pearl necklace and a sweet multi-strand seed pearl necklace, to a gold-toned choker with a freshwater pearl, the store has the widest variety of authentic pearl jewelry.

Not just that, there are more options to choose from like these semi-precious stone jewelry in vibrant shades! From chunky amber bracelets to necklaces in jade, agate and coral, these exuberant pieces are instant mood-lifters.

For the guys, linen tops are nice options that are also trendy nowadays! This type of fabric is lightweight and cool, which makes it perfect for the weather. A Chinese collar linen top in white is easy to mix and match, while the printed linen top can be a statement piece already.

Tara na sa picnic!

Apart from beaches and resorts, parks and camping grounds have also become must-visit destinations during summer because of their surroundings with lots of shade and greeneries. These also serve as the perfect picnic sites!

Spacious handwoven baskets and bags let you carry all your baon and picnic necessities. These are also sturdy and not to mention, stylish. Lucky you, Kultura is best known for locally made handwoven pieces.

Tara na, road trip!

Time to call the barkada and go on a much-awaited road trip! It’s guaranteed to be a fun ride so why not match the experience with a colorful printed outfit?

A tropical print tunic for the ladies and polo for the guys are our best bets. Don’t forget to bring hats for added protection and style.

Graphic tees are also great options. To make the trip even more comfortable, score a neck pillow.

Tara na, magbonding!

Fill your home with summer vibes too! Invite your titas and impress them with tropical-themed table setting pieces from Kultura.

For resort feels, cop these handwoven raffia placemats and nito coasters layered over bamboo placemats. Finish with kalaw plates designed by local artists!

Get a different look by simply changing to these colorful Habul Tiyahi’an plates.

Complete the table setting with handcrafted miniature vintas made by local artisans using wood, abaca twine and metal. You can also make it a souvenir for your guests!

This summer, it’s time you venture out again, whether at the beach with loved ones, on a road trip or pool party with friends, or just around the city with special company. Spice things up and enjoy sunny sights together with Kultura!

What’s more, you can enjoy online exclusive promos, bundle deals every week and exciting discounts at Kultura for the whole of summer this 2022!

Visit Kultura Filipino stores nationwide or go to https://www.kulturafilipino.com to shop. You can also order by messaging Kultura on Facebook or Instagram where their personal shoppers will gladly assist you.