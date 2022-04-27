^

SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends

Gerald Dizon - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 8:40am
SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends
As people come in droves to their favorite summer destinations, with friends and family in, it’s also the perfect time to showcase your freshest looks to compliment the occasion.
MANILA, Philippines — The summer we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Everyone is stoked to be out to soak up some sun—and who can blame them?

With everything that’s kept us from truly enjoying the season in the previous years, this one is where we take back all the fun we’ve missed!

Picture this: Dipping your toes in the warm white sand beach that stretches as far as the eye can see, palm trees swaying against the clear blue sky, and the vast, blue ocean beckoning. You definitely wouldn’t want to miss this!

As people come in droves to their favorite summer destinations, with friends and family in, it’s also the perfect time to showcase your freshest looks to compliment the occasion.

Shopping for your summer wardrobe pieces is now made easier with Robinsons Department Store's newest collection. Check out some of these looks they have in store for you:

1. Light and breezy

SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends

Be the effortless beauty gracing the venue as you go for a casual stroll in a comfortable midi dress. Complete the look with a simple matchy-matchy pink travel pouch, earphones and bring along an umbrella and shades for when the rays get too intense.

2. Sensible go-tos

SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends

Most guys don’t want to make things complicated, especially when they just really want to hit the beach right away! All they need is to throw on some good old shorts, a bucket hat to pair and some trusty shades—and they’re good to go!

3. Sleek silhouette

SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends

There’s not a more exhilarating feeling that comes with flaunting your hard-earned beach bod just in time for summer. And what better way to feature that gorgeous shape than with minimalist block color swimsuits that hug firm in all the right places.

4. Casual and outgoing

SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends

Whether in transit or on the trail, look your coolest and most collected in a can-do-no-wrong casual denim jacket, paired with attractive aviators for that oomph in your look.

Summer shopping at Robinsons Department Store

If you want to snatch these trendy summer ensembles, then look no further than Robinsons Department Store.

It has all the fashion must-haves in exciting cuts and designs that you can shop for without having to break the bank.

So if you’re planning your next summer trip soon, Robinson Department Store has got you covered on the looks to serve wherever you go. Check out Robinsons Department Store’s Summer Catalog at bit.ly/RDSSummerCatalog2022.

 

For more information, visit https://www.robinsonsdepartmentstore.com.ph/. Shop safely from home. Call or message 0917 LOVEROB (0917 5683762) and have our personal shoppers assist you. You can also shop online via GoRobinsons, Lazada and Shopee.

Stay connected on Facebook Messenger and Viber. For the latest on fashion items and promos, follow @RobinsonsFashionPH and @robinsonsdepartmentstore on Facebook and Instagram.

