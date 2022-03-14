Returning to the great outdoors? #PhilstarFinds 12 must-haves from Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day

Now’s the time to prep for the next great outdoor adventure this summer and beyond! We got you covered with these 12 #PhilstarFinds from the much-awaited Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day. On Shopee's first mega sale of the year, score these must-haves with free shipping with P0 minimum spend, P1 deals and 10% off daily promos!

MANILA, Philippines — As we usher summer in, we couldn’t feel more ecstatic that things are finally looking good! With Alert Level 1 restriction, travelling to local destinations is now much easier with less requirements and minimum health protocols.

Oh how we longed to return to the great outdoors!

But before we all get too excited, are we still ready after months—or even years—of no travel? Have our SPF products not expired yet? Or perhaps, our hiking gears still working properly? Are we in a shape we’re confident about?

Well, now’s the time to prep for the next great outdoor adventure this summer and beyond!

We got you covered with these 12 #PhilstarFinds from the much-awaited Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day. On Shopee's first mega sale of the year, score these must-haves with free shipping with P0 minimum spend, P1 deals and 10% off daily promos!

Give your OOTDs the ‘vibe’

Tropical- inspired bikinis

Buy for P398 P319 here.

We’re all for body positivity! If you’ve worked hard to achieve a summer-ready body, make sure you flaunt it. Our top pick is this pair of bikinis from Lovito that combines two trends, ruffles and tropical prints.

Statement bucket hats

Buy for only P399 here.

Add a statement piece to your summer OOTD and what better piece than the trendy bucket hat? Everyone’s donning one, young and old, and gives them a cool vibe. We’re loving the printed Billy Bucket Hats from local fashion brand Tayo Studio by designer and entrepreneur Yong Davalos.

Easy, comfy, pretty sandals

Buy for P840 P630 here. Promo: 25% off

Complete your look with footwear that looks and feels good. Indeed, comfort must be a priority if you plan to stroll around and show your OOTD. Luckily for you, homegrown brand Indiana Jane is known for its stylish and comfy footwear, just like these T-strap boho sandals.

Yes to adventures

Camping and hiking gears

If you’re a true outdoor junkie, we are 100% sure you’ve visited Decathlon pre-pandemic. Making sure you have access to its wide array of products, the store has set up its own Shopee Mall. Gear up with must-haves if you plan to go hiking and camping with the barkada:

The Quechua MH100 2-person camping tent is a real steal with its affordable price! Buy for P2,090 here.



For day easy hikes, the 10-liter Quechua NH100 Hiking Backpack has just the right space. Buy for only P189 here.

Bikepacking bag

Buy for P1,500 here.

ICYMI, bikepacking is now a popular leisure activity among bikers. If you’re up for it—like we do—you must have the right touring bags. A top pick by our biker slash editor is this Lumpia Handlebar Bag by local brand SackIt that specializes in high-quality biking gears.

Heavy-duty dry bag

Buy for only P350 here.

Now’s the chance to get wet and wild! Of course, you also need to get ready, making sure that all your valuables—especially gadgets—won’t get soaked while you’re out at sea, white-water rafting, or chasing waterfalls. Choose the 2-liter ultra dry bag of local brand Tactics Water Gear.

Keep your cool!

Cooling body mist

Buy for P450 P440 here.

Ellana is among the top Filipino skincare brands that specializes in gentle, skin-friendly formulations. We are always on the lookout for their products and recently, this F*Off Buzz Citronella Cooling Body Mist entered our radar! Who doesn’t want cooling properties during this heat, not to mention plant-based insect repellant! Genius.

SPF protection

For all your outdoor adventures, make sure you can readily reach for a sunscreen! Because as we all know, staying healthy from all sicknesses is important today more than ever. So be protected from skin diseases caused by harmful UV rays with our SPF picks:

Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk SPF50, cult-favorite and the #1 sunscreen brand in Japan. Buy from P1,589 - P2,000 here. Promo: 41% off



Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk SPF50, cult-favorite and the #1 sunscreen brand in Japan. Skin Aqua UV Watery Gel by Mentholatum, a popular brand that's suited for Asian skin. Buy for only P465 here.

Insulated water bottle

Buy for P3,290 P2,632 here. Promo: 20% off

Another definite must during adventures, especially this summer, is hydration. Among insulated bottle brands, Hydro Flask is a frontrunner. Even more with this lightweight version of the 32-ounce Hydro Flask in refreshing green coating. Watch out as Hydro Flask Official Store offers discounts of up to 30% on Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day, and even bigger deals from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Best to turn on your alarm!

Bonus!

Buy for P7,600 P3,299 here. Promo: 57% off

To complete your getaway pack, don’t forget a trusted camera to capture all the new and unforgettable memories! We recommend the Osmo Mobile 3 by DJI, which is fast-becoming a favorite among video hobbyists slash travelers. No better time to score this camcorder than on 3.15 as DJI Official Shopee Store offers exciting discounts up to 60% off!

Now, get ready to bask under the heat of sun on a white sand beach; or to be more adventurous and free dive with sea creatures. Why not trek long hours and catch the sun rise on a mountain summit the next day? Claim it and you will explore new places and see new faces.

With these #PhilstarFinds, we hope you’ll have meaningful, safe and great travels ahead. You deserve it. So, add to cart your must-haves from this list and check out this coming Shopee 3.15 Consumer Day!

Visit https://shopee.ph/m/consumer-day to see complete list of promos.

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase after clicking on a link, PhilStar Global Corp. may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.