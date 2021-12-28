A year on Shopee: Our editorsâ€™ favorite Shopee purchases in 2021

A year on Shopee: Our editors’ favorite Shopee purchases in 2021

We’ve shopped a lot—possibly more often than we’d like to admit—on Shopee this year, but we’ve narrowed it down to just five of our favorites. At Shopee’s 1.1 New Year Sale, you can score these items and more at big discounts.

From go-to appliances to affordable fashion finds, here’s a lineup of sulit purchases we loved this year

MANILA, Philippines — If 2020 was the year we got into online shopping, 2021 was the year we truly fell in love with it. We started out by buying essentials to get us through multiple lockdowns, then went on to discover hobbies, revamp our homes and take better care of ourselves with new gadgets, appliances, home decor, skincare and more. Indulging in online retail therapy gave us something to look forward to, and the big discounts and exciting rewards just made it a lot more fun!

Below, check out a few of our top budols from 2021. We’ve shopped a lot—possibly more often than we’d like to admit—on Shopee this year, but we’ve narrowed it down to just five of our favorites. At Shopee’s 1.1 New Year Sale, you can score these items and more at big discounts:

With its array of high quality appliances at great prices, Deerma quickly became a sought-after brand among homemakers. One of our best Deerma finds is this handheld CM800 Vacuum Cleaner, perfect for smaller surfaces. It promises to remove 99.9% of mites and dust with UV-ray removal and 13kpa strong suction.

After putting on a face mask and washing our hands, we like to go the extra mile by bringing this Cherry Personal Air Purifier along whenever we go out of our homes. This handy air purifier keeps the wearer safe from airborne bacteria and viruses within a 3-ft radius and eliminates pollutants that may cause allergies.

A sports watch is our go-to gift idea for the men in our lives, whatever the occasion—Christmas, Valentine’s Day, birthdays or anniversaries. This Waterproof Men’s Watch from SANDA is waterproof up to 50ft and features a luminous LED display and a high-quality rubber strap.

This Aloe Vera Gel from Nature Republic, made of 92% aloe vera, is a mainstay in our skincare cabinets. Its lightweight formulation is perfect for the Philippines’ humid weather! You can also use this to moisturize your hands if they’re feeling a bit dry because of constant handwashing.

Shopee is a treasure trove of trendy yet affordable fashion finds and this Knit T-Shirt is one of our favorites. This cute collared shirt features an open neck, short sleeves and a cropped silhouette.

More exciting deals await

Enjoyed our picks? Find even more budols and welcome 2022 at Shopee’s 1.1 New Year Sale. Until January 1, get more discounts with promos such as ?1 Deals, free shipping with no minimum spend and 11% off vouchers here: https://shopee.ph/m/1-1-sale.

To enjoy more discounts on your purchases, use ShopeePay, Shopee’s all-in-one e-wallet where you can buy load, pay bills and scan to pay at thousands of partner merchants nationwide. This 1.1 New Year Sale, enjoy all-day free shipping with no minimum spend and discounts up to 11% off exclusively with ShopeePay.

This January 1, you can also get up to 50% cashback on your monthly bills from participating billers such as Meralco, Maynilad, PLDT, Globe, Smart, Manila Water and Converge.

If you need to stock up on groceries or go on a much-needed food-trip, get big savings with ShopeePay ?1 Deals. Redeem your discounts by paying with ShopeePay at partner merchants such as Potato Corner, Bonchon, Papa John’s, Wendy’s, Shawarma Shack, Dunkin Donuts, Moonleaf and Go! Salads.

If you’re going on a getaway this New Year, you can also book hotels with ShopeePay. Get 30% cashback on all your hotel bookings at EstacioUno Boracay, Sea Wind Resort Boracay, White House Beach Resort Boracay, Mithi Resort and Spa Bohol and White Breeze Palawan, among others.

Get a chance to win extra cash for your shopping sprees with ShopeePay as well. Send at least P1 to any ShopeePay user for a chance to win P100,000, or send money to a new ShopeePay user for a chance to win P50 each. Plus, you can also get up to P25 cashback on your InstaPay fee when you cash in with ShopeePay.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.