Shopping Guide

                        
What Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay; Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli shopped for Christmas

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 4:37pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
What Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay; Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli shopped for Christmas
From left: Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay at the Landers Superstore BGC opening; Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couples Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay and Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli recently had a blast Christmas shopping with their families and staff at the opening of the new Landers Superstore in Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City.



Philstar.com tried to ask for an interview with Ellen and Derek, but the couple were in a rush to scour the brand's sixth membership lifestyle shopping haven together with Ellen's son, Elias, and Derek's son, Austin.



But as their Instagram stories revealed, the couple shopped for mostly snacks for holiday binging with their sons. They actually let their sons do most of the adding-to-cart.



The next morning, Matteo and Sarah came in with their staff in tow to check out the store's sleek and contemporary interiors comparable to upscale stores abroad, and wide array of local and international merchandise curated to suit the preference of shoppers in the metro.



As seen in their Instagram post, as restaurateurs and chefs, Matteo and Sarah went to check out mostly of the store's fresh produce and deli section with a sundry of cheeses, meats, cold cuts, wines and other items that could make their holiday spread merrier. The store also offers grocery producs, household items, appliances, and even furniture pieces.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)








 



As a half-Italian, Matteo was interested in checking out the store's Italian offerings such as pasta. Just like other branches in Balintawak, Otis, Pasig, Alabang, and in Cebu, the newly opened one in directly in front Uptown Mall in 36th Street corner 9th Avenue, The Uptown Palazzo has its own in-house diner and coffee shop. There are pizza, chicken and pasta dishes from the New York-inspired diner Landers Central. For coffee, shoppers may let their hair down at the store's in-house coffee shop, Doppio. 



But since the new store has a spacious retail area, the celebrity couples and their entourage did not only have enough space for social distancing and observing health protocols; they even enjoyed riding the massive supermarket carts down the halls!



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)








 



Dantes family shares their shopping picks



Like most Pinoys, the Dantes family considers Christmas to be the most exciting time of the year. The fun gifts, heaping Noche Buena table, festive carols, mood-boosting decor, and, of course, the company of people they hold dear — it’s definitely the season everyone looks forward to. 



To prepare for an intimate Christmas celebration at home with their loved ones, here’s what Shopee’s newest brand ambassadors Dingdong and Zia Dantes plan to get this year:



    
	
  • Don’t limit your holiday decor to the Christmas tree—dress up the rest of your house as well! Dingdong recommended giving your work or study table a festive look with a Christmas Snowglobe. Kids will love looking at the cute bears and shaking up the snowflake confetti, too.
    • 
	
  • Get your kids excited for Santa’s arrival by hanging up adorable Christmas stockings, perfect for small toys and candies. “Remind them to stay nice during the holidays so they can look forward to awesome gifts from Santa!” added Zia.
    • 
	
  • “We all love eating Noche Buena, pero let’s face it, preparing several meals for the whole family can get stressful,” said Dingdong. Enjoy a hassle-free Noche Buena by getting a hamper. A Christmas hamper includes sun dried tomatoes, pesto, pasta, fruit in syrup, cheese, and wafer cubes. 
    • 
	
  • Zia loves all things pink — which is why a pink doll is on top of her Christmas wish list. Her doll of choice features moveable joints and comes with a pink dress and pink bow to match her gorgeous hair.
    • 
	
  • Dingdong looks forward to enjoying good coffee over the holidays. Hence, among his picks are premium Cordillera coffee bags are guaranteed fresh from the mountains of Cordillera, and come in variants such as Sagada Dark Roast, Benguet Blend, and more. 
    • 



                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

