What Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay; Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli shopped for Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couples Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay and Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli recently had a blast Christmas shopping with their families and staff at the opening of the new Landers Superstore in Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City.

Philstar.com tried to ask for an interview with Ellen and Derek, but the couple were in a rush to scour the brand's sixth membership lifestyle shopping haven together with Ellen's son, Elias, and Derek's son, Austin.

But as their Instagram stories revealed, the couple shopped for mostly snacks for holiday binging with their sons. They actually let their sons do most of the adding-to-cart.

The next morning, Matteo and Sarah came in with their staff in tow to check out the store's sleek and contemporary interiors comparable to upscale stores abroad, and wide array of local and international merchandise curated to suit the preference of shoppers in the metro.

As seen in their Instagram post, as restaurateurs and chefs, Matteo and Sarah went to check out mostly of the store's fresh produce and deli section with a sundry of cheeses, meats, cold cuts, wines and other items that could make their holiday spread merrier. The store also offers grocery producs, household items, appliances, and even furniture pieces.

As a half-Italian, Matteo was interested in checking out the store's Italian offerings such as pasta. Just like other branches in Balintawak, Otis, Pasig, Alabang, and in Cebu, the newly opened one in directly in front Uptown Mall in 36th Street corner 9th Avenue, The Uptown Palazzo has its own in-house diner and coffee shop. There are pizza, chicken and pasta dishes from the New York-inspired diner Landers Central. For coffee, shoppers may let their hair down at the store's in-house coffee shop, Doppio.

But since the new store has a spacious retail area, the celebrity couples and their entourage did not only have enough space for social distancing and observing health protocols; they even enjoyed riding the massive supermarket carts down the halls!

