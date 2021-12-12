Have a cutie Christmas: Quirky online finds to bookmark for 12.12

Santa face masks (left) and pet costumes are just some of the quirky stuff to find in online shops like Lazada this 12.12.

MANILA, Philippines — 12.12, the last biggest sale of the year, is upon us!

If you’re still on the lookout for holiday or home accents, Christmas party costumes and unique gift ideas, here are some picks and rare but affordable finds that could make one say that despite malls opening up to everyone, online shopping is here to stay.

Clothes, accessories, gifts that could make you shine

Founded in 2008, Shein is a global fashion e-retailer found in over 220 countries around the world. It features a broad selection of on-trend clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. Believing that everyone deserves to wear fashionable clothes that make them feel empowered, it uses fashion to help people express their individuality with options for every type of customer.

Out of this world: These Christmas lights (left) can be left hanging even after the holidays. Glow-in-the-dark balloons (right) also give off space vibes. Shein, released These Christmas lights (left) can be left hanging even after the holidays. Glow-in-the-dark balloons (right) also give off space vibes.

Why take it if you can fake it? Clockwise: An ambient lamp that can recreate sunset inside the house; LED lights that can give any car a party limo vibe; fake ice cubes that would never melt and perfect for food flatlays; a tabletop decor of a cup spilling coffee; a night lamp in the form of an open book; and wall stickers that recreate a doorway to another dimension. Shein, screenshots Clockwise: An ambient lamp that can recreate sunset inside the house; LED lights that can give any car a party limo vibe; fake ice cubes that would never melt and perfect for food flatlays; a tabletop decor of a cup spilling coffee; a night lamp in the form of an open book; and wall stickers that recreate a doorway to another dimension.

An odd bunch (clockwise): A glow-in-the-dark locket; necklaces with fried chicken and chicken nugget pendant; a ring that projects "I love you" in 100 languages using a smartphone; and a neckpiece with jingle ball charms. Shein, screenshots (clockwise): A glow-in-the-dark locket; necklaces with fried chicken and chicken nugget pendant; a ring that projects "I love you" in 100 languages using a smartphone; and a neckpiece with jingle ball charms.

Planning a-head: These headpieces do make heads turn in parties or special events. Shein, screenshots These headpieces do make heads turn in parties or special events.

Shein, screenshots Sticker decals and a camping lamp that dabbles as a humidifier can create a statement in any children's room.

Merry deals from 12.12 and beyond

Lazada Philippines, screenshots From left: Why just dress up a Christmas tree if you can dress up like one yourself?; Scared of fireworks? These solar lights (top, right) would do the trick; even your car could dress up like Rudolf with these Christmas-themed car accessories.

Sprucing up homes with Christmas decors, preparing for Noche Buena, giving gifts, and celebrating with friends and loved ones are just some of the merry traditions we Filipinos practice— truly making Paskong Pinoy the best! To help you with all your Christmas preps, leading eCommerce lifestyle destination Lazada is back at it again with its 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale allowing Pinoys to score this season’s best and merriest deals from December 12 to 14.

Create priceless memories setting up a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with your loved ones this holiday. Snag a Christmas tree for only P970 at the 12.12 Grand Christmas sale. For more flair, mix and match Christmas baubles for only P89. You can also top off your tree by adding this Christmas star for only P136.

Hanging Christmas lights, of course, is another way to make the festivities more cheerful and fun. Get a classic warm white Christmas light for only P126 and start decorating your home with these gold LED fairy lights.

Meanwhile, Christmas parols or lanterns have been decorative mainstays for millions of households during the season. Traditionally used to symbolize the Star of Bethlehem, they signal goodwill and hope for the year. So, celebrate the season with positive vibes and hang a parol up for just P359.

Lazada Philippines, screenshots Clockwise: A portable baby massage chair with low to high modes and can be controlled via bluetooth; Lego Minions; Pop It is such a big trend that it's now turned into anything -- from a squishy ball to kids' bags.

While ampaos are more commonly used during Chinese New Year, Filipinos also love to give them out during the holidays, especially for ninongs and ninangs who like to spoil their inaanaks or delight loved ones this Yuletide season.

Christmas wouldn't be complete without some queso de bola—and we’ve got you covered! Have a serving or give someone a queso de bola to make their Noche Buena complete for only P210. Speaking of Noche Buena meals, Filipinos adore spaghetti and will seize about any chance we get to celebrate with some creamy, sweet sauce over warm pasta. Get your Pinoy-style spaghetti on point with a pack of spaghetti sauce and pasta for only P121. Throw in some lumpia too for the perfect Pinoy combo.



Noche Buena fruit salad wouldn’t be the same without some sweet fruit cocktail. Cap off the night with the yummiest desserts by adding fruit cocktail to the mix for only P248. For those looking at other desserts, hot chocolate is also a favorite Christmas treat, especially when paired with puto bumbóng and bibingka. Grab some cacao tablea for the most authentic tasting hot chocolate at home.

Lazada Philippines, screenshots Furry babies in cute Christmas costumes

New darling 'dumpling'

Beyond The Vines/Released The dumpling bag was named as such for obvious reasons

Made with lightweight water-resistant nylon, this unisex packable bag fits all your daily necessities. The dumpling bag is designed with handles of two lengths and an elastic opening. It also features a convenient large flap pocket and a D-ring to attach your keys to. Check out Beyondthevines.com or any of the Beyond The Vines concept stores at the Power Plant Mall,

Shangri-La Mall, or Mall of Asia for color and size options.

One-stop holiday shop

Avon Philippines website, screenshots Heart Evangelista designed this new homeware collection, which can add some pizzazz to one's holiday festivities.

The season of giving is fast-approaching! However, due to public restrictions in social gatherings, celebrating the holidays in person is quite a challenge. But have no fear, the spirt of giving is still here. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with loved ones, especially when online platforms give the easiest access in looking for or buying gifts.

Google reports that global searches for “online gift” increased by 80% in 2020 compared to 2019. It also expanded beyond the usual special occasions like birthdays and the holidays, as well as giving gifts beyond immediate family or social circles. Facebook also shares that about 73% of holiday shoppers in the Philippines agree that the holidays is the best season to find deals.

Now, look no further as Avon offers easy access to gift-giving packages and holiday deals. If overwhelmed by all the various options in choosing the perfect present, visit Avonshop.ph and you’ll find everything and anything you need for every loved one, from make-up, fragrances, skincare, jewelry, intimates, accessories, and more, all in one shop.

Celebrate beauty and elegance with the women in your life with Far Away Royale fragrance. Share the gift of glowing youthful skin with Anew Essence. Also check out the new Avon x Love Marie Collection Plate set, to make sure the family’s Noche Buena is extra special.

The shop’s vast selection provides quality and affordable selections for holiday gifting for almost any loved one – siblings who just started enjoying makeup, eco-conscious BFFs, or even on-the-go career individuals, so avoid the hassles of hopping from one site to another.

Choosing and buying gifts become easier with just a few clicks or taps on your screen – whether you’re browsing the latest digital brochure or processing payment through online transactions.You can save on shipping fees as you can find almost everything you need for the holidays from just one source. In case you’re still undecided, Avon representatives can recommend gifts based on who you’re giving to and the best products that fit your budget. It’s now easier to put everything together.

New ways to enjoy makeup (clockwise): A lipstick pen that carries two different tones on both ends to save one from carrying two separate lipsticks; rollerball eyeshadow; a mini makeup palette that perfectly fits in a pocket; mini perfume bottles that dabble as necklace pendants, with an additional ball pendant that can prolong the scents. Avon Philippines website, screenshots (clockwise): A lipstick pen that carries two different tones on both ends to save one from carrying two separate lipsticks; rollerball eyeshadow; a mini makeup palette that perfectly fits in a pocket; mini perfume bottles that dabble as necklace pendants, with an additional ball pendant that can prolong the scents.

Serum's greetings

Photo release This holiday season, the brand has included the Radiance White Nourishing+ Serum in a special Christmas box which people can take home for free. Buy any of the brand's products from the brand’s Lazada or Shopee stores from December 12 to 14. Check out the official stores for more details. A total of 20 winners (10 from Lazada, 10 from Shopee) will be chosen during the sale event.

While Christmas is known as the season to be jolly, it can also be a stressful time for many of us. The pressure that comes with finding the perfect gifts, stretching our time between all the online get-togethers, and preparing for our celebrations can manifest in different ways – sometimes even on our faces in more ways than one.

To keep the possible unwanted effects of the holidays at bay, Y.O.U Beauty shares a few tips and tricks on how Filipinas can outshine the holiday stress:

Plan ahead. With so many things going on during the holidays, it’s wise to set aside specific days for shopping, cooking, connecting with friends and other Christmastime activities.

Stick to a budget. Between buying gifts for our loved ones and preparing food for your celebrations, it’s always good to set a budget, and don't spend more than you've planned.

Maintain healthy habits. Healthy meals, plenty of sleep and adding simple exercises to your daily routine can give your mind and body the boost of wellness you need to keep up with the holiday rush.

Take care of yourself. With all that goes on over the holiday season, it’s good to give yourself some time to find your calm and unwind. Even spending just 15 minutes alone without distractions can do wonders for your mental health.

Make time for skincare. Dry skin, acne, and eyebags are just some of the effects prolonged stress can have on your face. That’s why it’s important to create and stick to a skincare routine that cleans and moisturizes your face to stave off the effects of holiday stress.

With its stress-busting potential, pampering your skin on a regular basis helps boost your mood. To help maintain a brilliant glow and healthy skin throughout the holidays, Y.O.U Beauty has a skincare solution to keep your face looking fresh no matter how demanding the Christmas season can get – The Radiance White Nourishing+ Serum, which contains 5% Niacinamide to reduce dull skin and hyperpigmentation, Vitamin C to actively brighten and even out skin tone, and Snow Mushroom to boost skin hydration and collagen production. For those with normal, dry, oily, sensitive, or even a combination skin type, the serum is ideal for use after cleansing and toning – as part of both a morning and nighttime skincare routine.

Anybody can feel the pressure that comes with the Christmas rush - even celebrities, athletes and content creators like Sachzna Laparan, Awra Briguela, João Constancia, Yukii Takahashi, Kat Tolentino, Nicole Torres, Kristel Toledo, Missy Gacutina, Carlyn Hernandez and Niko Badayos. As part of their skincare routines and self-care habits, the Radiance White Nourishing+ Serum was made to help anyone achieve dazzling, glowing skin that’s ready for anything.

The gift of good hair

Hot beauty trend: Haircare products are getting more and more sophisticated as skincare. Photo release Haircare products are getting more and more sophisticated as skincare.

We’re still a few weeks away from Christmas, but we can’t blame you if you already have holiday gifts on your mind. This year, you’re all primed to be the hero for everyone on your list who loves a good beauty haul. After all, who doesn’t want to receive the gift of good hair? Here are some picks for family and friends who want their tresses to look great for this festive season, available at New Summit Colors in Shopee, Lazada and Zalora:

In terms of hair essentials, hair sanitizers are fairly new additions to the must-have tool kit, but are welcome additions nonetheless. Organique’s Instant Hair Sanitizer+ is a especially formulated mix that disinfects your hair and scalp using natural, hair-safe ingredients like tea tree oil. To give your tresses a rejuvenating boost, each bottle is infused with aloe vera to improve hair elasticity and prevent breakage as well as Castor Oil, which deep conditions your stands.

Argan oil is nature’s best multi-tasker, simultaneously offering nourishing, conditioning, and healing properties for hair and skin. Valued for its nutritive properties, Argan oil is prized for

effectively reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. It is the main ingredient of Cynos Body & Thairapy Morocco Argan Oil. Simply apply drops of oil on the palm of your hand and rub on strands from roots to ends. Leave it on for an hour before shampooing off and you’ll see near instant results, especially for dry and brittle hair.

Another bathroom essential is American Crew 3-in-1 Tea Tree, which is shampoo, conditioner and body wash all rolled into one. It helps clean and condition your hair and skin. The

result lets you say a swift goodbye to multiple products in exchange for a single, hair and skin nourishing bottle.

Strands in need of a boost? Revitalize even the most dull locks with Revlon’s Lotus Flower Treatment, which aims to repairs dry and damaged hair with just a few spritz of its nourishing

hair mixture. Use daily for frizz control and heat protection and give your hair some added shine and body while protecting locks from split ends.