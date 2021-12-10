Buy 1, give 2: Christmas gifts for a cause aim to give more meaning to gift-giving

Give loved ones with a limited-edition UNICEF Christmas Card box set designed by award-winning graphic artist Robert Alejandro and help send smiles and hope to vulnerable Filipino children.

MANILA, Philippines — Don't know what to give this holiday season?

Then why not try sharing presents that support worthwhile causes?

Here are some gift ideas that aim to give more meaning to gift-giving by not only making your family, loved ones and friends feel happy, but also by creating impact to the community:

Artists unite for poor kids

Globe/Released Artworks by Leeroy New (top, left), Jay Oliva (right), and Reese Ruiz

Platinum customers are in for a treat as Globe takes on Filipino-powerhouse artists Leeroy New, Jay Oliva, and Reese Ruiz as their new ambassadors for their collectible series.

In a highly-exclusive virtual sit down with the media, the three discussed their creative vision.

Jay Oliva, the Filipino-American showrunner and executive producer of the Netflix hit series "Trese," created a 76-page hardbound compilation of meticulously crafted artworks inspired by the series and containing never-before-seen imagery of Alexandra Trese’s journey to the underworld in The Art Behind Netflix’s "Trese."

For his part, Leeroy New, a globally lauded Filipino visual artist and designer, created the Star Cluster collectible. Inspired by two large-scale sculptural installations, this is a massive vessel that resembles a colony on a different planet and Mebuyan’s Vessel - a semi-architectural spaceship.

Reese Ruiz, a Filipino social entrepreneur who is the President and founding partner of the fashion design house Rags2Riches, created a sustainable fashion line made from upcycled woven textiles and indigenous fabric from the Mundo Collection.

The Platinum Series collectible comes with a donation to international children's welfare organization World Vision as part of its #ForFutureHeroes campaign.

New local skincare brand Habitude champions Philippine botanicals

The newest Filipino-founded skincare brand that’s making waves recently is Habitude. Inspired by the French word for habit, Habitude is a wordplay on habit and attitude, as the brand reflects, recognizes, and celebrates each of us, uniquely, the sum total of our habits and attitudes.

The women behind the brand have decided to launch Habitude with three products that are clean and natural products lovingly crafted with the best botanicals from the Philippines' own backyard, and fused with fave ingredients from around the world, too.

The Habitude Hardworking Miracle Water (P849/100ml) is a multitasking toner and hydratant in one. It gently removes makeup and dirt as it unclogs pores, tones, and moisturizes. It is formulated with clarifying and anti-aging botanicals including Galactomyces and micronutrient-rich rice ferment filtrate (Oryza sativa) for a healthy, youthful glow.

The Habitude Seriously Revitalizing Serum (P949/30ml) is the ultimate glass-skin serum for an even-toned, luminous, and dewy complexion. It has high concentrations of Plant Mucin, Hyaluronic Acid (2%), and Niacinamide, blended with powerful antioxidants and heritage botanicals. Potent in every precious drop, it hydrates, repairs, and energizes the skin.

The Habitude Go-Getter Moisture + Sun Stick (P550/25g) is a facial moisturizer and sunscreen in one handy stick. It is thoughtfully formulated with 20% Zinc oxide, skin-loving emollients, and antioxidant botanicals— Carrot Seed Oil, Tomato Leaf Extract, and Aloe Vera — to nourish and illuminate skin as it protects against UV damage. Naturally hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, it is mineral oil-free and has absolutely no silicone and other harmful chemicals. Habitude is available on www.habitude.ph. Follow @habitude.ph on Instagram for updates.

Offering business opportunities for beauty junkies

Kemans founder Vina Yapjuancho

Kemans, a homegrown premium skincare brand, is open to accept resellers and distributors to market their premiere skincare products. This initiative is to empower skincare aficionados who are also looking for opprotunities to earn money and start their own beauty business.

"We want to be part of every Filipino and Filipina's way of life through these skincare and personal care solutions and business opportunities,” Vina Yapjuangco, Kemans founder, said.

Kemans is also introducing Kemans Vitamin C Brightening and Regenerating Facial Serum.

Unlike other facial serums which contain strong ingredients that are too harsh on the skin, Kemans Vitamin C Brightening and Regenerating Facial Serum uses a cocktail of Vitamin C and plant extracts such as aloe vera extract, mallow extract, and peppermint extract that are gentle on skin and which are all proven to promote healthy, bright, even toned and glowing skin. For only 500php, you can enjoy high-end serum formulation that‘s hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, paraben-free, and fragrance-free.

The brand is available to purchase on Lazada and Shopee. To apply as reseller, simply hit Kemans a message on its Facebook page.

Kathryn Bernardo co-designs pouch for Nivea to empower women

Photo release Kathryn has co-designed a pouch with Nivea, hoping to inspire all her fellow women to demand extra with her.

Nivea has teamed up with actress Kathryn Bernardo in its campaign that encourages women to recognize their worth, and demand for what they truly deserve.

“Start with the small things, and you’ll be able to stand your ground for even bigger things,” said Kathryn.

Using the hashtag "Demand Extra," the brand and Kathryn aim to empower women and be inclusive of all women, regardless of their race, color, shape, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity and expression, to demand more from their products, especially those that they use every day — starting with their deodorants.

Kathryn has co-designed a pouch with Nivea, hoping to inspire all her fellow women to demand extra with her.

“When we were developing the design, I really made sure that the women in the illustrations were not picture perfect but rather, illustrated realistically. Our goal was to show a diverse group of women. We may look different physically and may have different definitions of what’s beautiful, but we’re all in the journey of learning to empower ourselves, and in turn, other women,” the actress enthused.

You can get the pouch Kathryn co-designed for free, with every purchase of select Nivea deodorants, such as Black & White Fresh Roll-On 50ml (P114), which provides 48-hour protection from sweat, odor, stains, and white and yellow residue thanks to NIVEA's anti-mark technology, and NIVEA Whitening Sakura Rose Essence Roll-on 50ml (P118) and the Whitening Hokkaido Rose Essence Roll-on 50ml (P118) with Vitamin C and 36x the antioxidants from Sakura and Hokkaido essence, for long-lasting freshness, 48H protection and brightened skin.

Shein releases collections by 5 Filipino fashion designers from its incubator program

Photo release Global fashion retailer Shein is ringing in its 13th birthday with collections by five Filipino designers who were part of SHEIN X, the brand’s global design incubator program.

Global fashion retailer Shein is ringing in its 13th birthday with collections by five Filipino designers who were part of SHEIN X, the brand’s global design incubator program.

Candle Ray stands for functional clothing that combines precision and strength with subtle sensibility. The Candle Ray collection offers men's and women's clothing that takes inspiration from architectural geometry that suggests power and authority. The collection was launched in August 2021.

Filipino fashion designer Abimer is known for her sexy yet sophisticated pieces. Her designs in the collection launched in September are inspired by Victorian lingerie and infused with modern techniques to showcase every woman's best assets.

Raya Aleczandra knew from a young age that she wanted to be in the fashion industry. Launched in September, the Raya collection showcases her distinct artistry in her womenswear with a range of designs that reflect her ongoing creative journey.

Kimble Quinto's curiosity and fascination with garments led her to pursue international studies in fashion. Her brand, KIMBLE, is about the representation of empowerment through a woman's clothing. The collection, scheduled to debut on the brand's app and website in October, showcases a play on textures through different manipulations and a mix of elegant silhouettes.

Pamela Madlangbayan began designing clothing to channel the collective experiences of mental struggle during the pandemic into something artistic and empowering. The pieces in the Pamela collection take influence from musical artists to create fun, fearless, and fabulous pieces that make the wearer feel like a pop star in their own right.

Johnson & Johnson gives health kits to 65 comminities

Photo release Raghu Krishnan, managing director of Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc. leads the company’s nationwide care initiatives in celebration of its 65th anniversary with the donation of essential healthcare products to Save The Children Philippines, represented by its Sr. Manager for Corporate Partnerships, Riel Andaluz in this photo. Save The Children is one of the many organizations the company will be partnering with to distribute health kits to 65 communities across the country.

To celebrate its 65th anniversary, Johnson & Johnson Philippines, Inc. (JJPI) is extending its signature brand of care to 65 communities nationwide through the donation of health kits in keeping with the strong “Culture of Care” that runs throughout the organization.

Distribution of the healthcare products is currently ongoing to communities in Caloocan, Rizal, Batangas, Zambales, Iloilo, and Leyte through partners ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc., World Vision Foundation Philippines, Americares Philippines, and Save the Children Philippines. In addition, hygiene kits for COVID-19 patients in Metro Manila were distributed earlier this year in partnership with Operation Compassion Philippines.

“Every innovation, product, and breakthrough for the benefit of public health and well-being is possible because of our two most important assets, our values and our pe

“By reaching out to these communities, we also continue to strengthen employee engagement, which is an important focus for us as they are the driving force behind Johnson & Johnson’s sustained growth,” adds Sean Zantua, Human Resources Director of Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc.

Converge gives a gift of clean water supply with Angeles watershed

Photo release Over 70 Converge employees attended the tree-planting activity in Angeles, Pampanga. Under the MOA, Converge will be rehabilitating 2 hectares of the Angeles watershed, with KAAPKA as the land stewards, and ARAW-ACI as the project implementer.

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has adopted two hectares of the Angeles watershed in Pampanga, and over 70 Converge employees planted 500 seedlings - fruit-bearing and forest trees - in its designated 2 hectares.



The project is under a partnership with the Abacan River and Angeles Watershed Advocacy Council Inc. (ARAW-ACI) and the Kapatirang Aetas ng Angeles-Porac para sa Kalikasan at Agrikultura (KAAPKA).



"We are honored to mark our three-year partnership with the ARAW-ACI and KAAPKA with this activity. The presence of our employees today demonstrates the commitment of Converge to its sustainability agenda,” said Converge President and Co-Founder Maria Grace Y. Uy.



The partnership with Converge is under the auspices of the ‘Adopt-A-Watershed’ program which involves the planting of at least 2,000 trees, and falls under the broader Angeles Watershed Rehabilitation Program of ARAW-ACI.



The broader program is being supported by the local government of Angeles City to rehabilitate and nourish the 500-hectare Angeles Watershed. This would ensure the reliable supply of clean water in the city and the whole of Pampanga province while providing livelihood to the Aeta community which serves as stewards of the trees planted in the watershed.

UNICEF Cards are back in time for the holidays

Gift loved ones with a limited-edition UNICEF Christmas Card box set designed by award-winning graphic artist Robert Alejandro and help send smiles and hope to vulnerable Filipino children.



UNICEF has teamed up with artist Robert Alejandro, more popularly known as “Kuya Robert," in designing greeting cards exclusively for the holiday season and as part of the UNICEF Basket of Hope campaign to help fund lifesaving programs for children In celebration of 75 years of global work for children.



A collector of UNICEF cards since childhood, Robert Alejandro shares his thoughts on the partnership. "I grew up knowing how UNICEF helps children around the world ensuring they have access to basics like health care, education, clean water, and aid in emergencies. Being asked to design for such an iconic product is a dream come true for me. I am honored to be a part of the UNICEF Cards legacy,” said Alejandro.



Save children’s lives with UNICEF Christmas Cards. Visit https://bit.ly/UNICEFCards today while supplies last.

Watsons Philippines gives a gift of perfect smile

Watsons Philippines/Released This partnership in the Philippines is part of ASW’s global commitment to bring 10,000 perfect smiles in partnership with Operation Smile. It aims to educate the public and raise awareness about cleft/lip palate conditions.

Watsons Philippines has been a partner of Operation Smile Philippines for the past nine years in transforming the life of 1,986 patients with a cleft and lip palate.



This year, as part of its mission to Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great, Watsons teams up with OSP again to bring perfect smiles to children affected by cleft and palate.



"The partnership was paused in 2020 because of the pandemic but this year, we are back with Smile For Good. Of course, we will be very mindful of the physical distancing restrictions, but our desire to continue to bring smiles to the children has not wavered," said Viki Encarnacion, PR & Sustainability Director of Watsons.



"We are very proud to be partners with Watsons on this project for nine years running. Their dedication to transform lives despite the pandemic is really admirable and Operation Smile is happy to be doing this with them," said Emiliano Romano, Executive Director of Operation Smile Philippines.



This partnership in the Philippines is part of ASW’s global commitment to bring 10,000 perfect smiles in partnership with Operation Smile. It aims to educate the public and raise awareness about cleft/lip palate conditions.

Tiny Buds Baby Naturals launches ‘Drops of Hope Project’

Photo release Tiny Buds products can be a great Christmas gift idea especially on December 12 where shoppers will get a donation certificate and a cute plushie.

Tiny Buds, a natural baby brand, takes on its biggest endeavor to date with “The Drops of Hope Project”. It aims to provide a sustainable source of clean water for children & their families who don’t have access to it.

“We use purified drinking water for our Tummy Safe Baby Bottle Washes, and yet there are still babies, children, and families who don’t have access to clean water. We are taking on the responsibility to not just raise awareness but also to be part of the solution because we believe every child deserves clean water,” says Lorin Tan of Tiny Buds.

Its equally relevant campaigns include the launch of an eco-friendly product lineup, which uses 30% less ink and less plastic. It also has the “Tiny Bottle Project”, a recycle and rewards program wherein customers can return single-use plastics from any brand to Tiny Buds and get rewards in exchange.

For those who want to take part in this life-changing initiative, they may support the Drops of Hope Project by joining Tiny Buds at the 12.12 Sale on Shopee and Lazada. And as a special add-on treat, online shoppers can also take home “Tiny the Bud” and an official “Drops of Hope” Donation Certificate for a minimum P1,200 purchase until supplies last.

Bring joy with Human Nature’s natural gifts

Photo release A significant portion of Human Nature’s sales of locally made, natural, sustainable products help Filipinos rise from poverty through living wages, especially with its no firing policy, which provides safety nets for workers, livelihood for farming communities and food for the hungry.

Share Christmas cheer with genuinely natural gifts from Human Nature, products that are good for you, for your loved ones, for our community, and for our earth. Human Nature gift boxes that are sure to stand out from under the Christmas tree! You can write your gift recipient’s name on each box, which all feature an encouraging message of how they have brought joy to the world.

Juman Nature’s kikay kit picks for your beauty-loving barkada, Holiday Bliss (P254.50), allows you to glow with miracle-working fan fave Sunflower Beauty Oil and Berry Bliss Healthy Lotion, or Mistletoe Glow (P269.50) with the classic combo of Sunflower Beauty Oil and bestselling Peppermint Lip Balm.

Want eco-conscious products? Choose plastic bottle-free presents! Bring good tidings to our planet with Eco-Friendly Treats (P244.50): Zesty Vanilla Delight Moisturizing Shampoo Bar and Lemon Scented Cleansing Bar. Or gift a couple with His & Hers Waterless Wonders (P299.50): Zesty Vanilla Delight Moisturizing Shampoo Bar and Men’s Shampoo Bar.

The Earth's Little Helpers (P249.50) packages are for bubbly and bright baths with Peach Mango Pop Kids Shampoo Bar and Chocolate Adventure Kids Bath Soap. First-time parents will appreciate Baby’s First Noel (P384.50) with gentle Powder Love Baby Wash and Baby Lotion. And for your teen nieces, Pure Cheer (P264.50), a practical starter kit of natural Pure and Sure Facial Wash and Feminine Wash.

At a loss for what to give office friends or fitness buddies? When in doubt, try these all-time crowd-pleasers. Happy Helping Hands (P149.50) with germ-busting Energizing Citrus Hand Soap and Citrus Burst Spray Sanitizer, Minty Floral Yule (P169.50) for Christmas and chill with Cool Burst Spray Sanitizer and Lavender-Mint scented Cleansing Bar, or Zesty Hand Besties (P214.50) Zesty Pomelo Hand Sanitizer and Hand & Foot Salve for hardworking hands.