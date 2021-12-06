



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Shopping Guide

                        
vivo ends 2021 with a bang with vivo Y76 5G, Rush of Luck promo

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 4:02pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
vivo ends 2021 with a bang with vivo Y76 5G, Rush of Luck promo
vivo ends 2021 with Rush of Luck promo and the launch of the new Y76 5G device
Photo Release

                        

                           
vivo gives the gift of capturing real moments and meaningful connections this holiday 2021 with the new Y76 5G



MANILA, Philippines — The year might almost be over but leading smartphone brand vivo is ending the year with a bang with its last hurrah for 2021—the launch of the new Y76 5G, available in stores starting December 11.



The slimmest 5G smartphone to hit the market so far, the Y76 5G is only 7.79 mm thick but don’t let it fool you as this device packs quite a punch with its 8+4GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM making it perfect for heavy multitasking and hardcore mobile gaming.



It’s the perfect holiday companion as the vivo Y76 5G gives the gift of capturing real moments and forging meaningful connections with its smart camera features like the AI editor, dual view video and EIS ultra stable video.



vivo Y76 5G in action



Catch the vivo Y76 5G in action and in all its glory in 2022 as vivo holds a series of exciting matches in partnership with Montoon, the developer of the mega-popular mobile multiplayer online battle arena Mobile Legends. 



Watch Nexplay Esports and ECHO Philippines go head-to-head against each other and against your favorite celebrities and discover why Y76 5G is the perfect gaming phone and see which teams will get to take home the P100,000 grand prize, Y76 5G phones and other exciting prizes.



Rush of Luck holiday promo



And to make sure that its customers--both loyal and new--get to experience the beauty of the season, vivo is holding the Rush of Luck promo until January 16, 2022. 



Every purchase of eligible vivo devices gives customers a chance to become one of the 40,000 people to win exciting prizes and exclusive merchandise.



The vivo devices eligible for the promo are Y1s, Y15s, Y20i, Y33s, Y15A, X70, V21, V21e and the new Y76 5G. The devices must be purchased in select vivo physical stores or via vivo’s official e-commerce platforms.



To join the promotion, purchase any of the eligible vivo phones from November 19 to Jan. 16, 2022. Scan the promo QR code visit www.vivoph-rushofluck.com to register. After validation, accepted entries will be sent a digital scratch card that will reveal if they are one of the 40,000 winners.



Upon scratching the cards, those who have three identical icons will win an instant prize while those who don’t will get a raffle entry to the grand prize draw.



Winners can email vivodigital@ph.vivo.com for further instructions on how to claim their prizes.



 



For more information about the vivo Y76 5G, the Rush of Luck promo, visit www.vivoglobal.ph and vivo’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      VIVO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 vivo ends 2021 with a bang with vivo Y76 5G, Rush of Luck promo
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
45 minutes ago

                              
                              
vivo ends 2021 with a bang with vivo Y76 5G, Rush of Luck promo


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Every purchase of eligible vivo devices gives customers a chance to become one of the 40,000 people to win exciting prizes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 12 gifts of Christmas: Fun, festive deals from the ITOOH homestyle holiday sale
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
12 gifts of Christmas: Fun, festive deals from the ITOOH homestyle holiday sale


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Happening from November 15 to November 30, ITOOH will be offering storewide deals at up to 40% off on selected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Home for the holidays: Treat yourself to a kitchen upgrade this Christmas
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Home for the holidays: Treat yourself to a kitchen upgrade this Christmas


                              

                                                                  By Maan D' Asis Pamaran |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Check out these holiday must-haves for your home, and get the best deals on the Robinsons Appliances Holiday Gift Guide ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 vivo brings &lsquo;Rush of Luck&rsquo; via digital scratch-off promo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
vivo brings ‘Rush of Luck’ via digital scratch-off promo


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Be among the 40,000 people to win exciting prizes from vivo. Lucky winners of the grand prizes will get a home makeover, a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              'Pasko Para Sa Lahat:' Robinsons Department Store welcomes everyone this Christmas
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
'Pasko Para Sa Lahat:' Robinsons Department Store welcomes everyone this Christmas


                              
                              

                              

                                 
13 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Shopping Guide

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remember these 5 tips to get your Christmas shopping done early
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Remember these 5 tips to get your Christmas shopping done early


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
We all better be prepared for the comeback of the holiday rush and get our Christmas shopping done early. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Shopping Guide
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with