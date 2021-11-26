Home for the holidays: Treat yourself to a kitchen upgrade this Christmas

Get the best deals on the Robinsons Appliances Holiday Gift Guide promo, which offers up to 25% off on selected kitchen appliances plus exclusive freebies until December 31.

Here’s an essential self-gift guide from Robinsons Appliances

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve started exploring your culinary side while staying home, taking on new challenges such as whipping up a Dalgona coffee or kneading a perfect ube pan de sal. Now that you are more confident about your cooking skills, it’s time to level up your kitchen too.

Christmas is here and it’s time to spruce up your space and give it new life with a few changes. You can start by adding a colorful backsplash to your wall, or setting up space saving cabinets that can hold your growing spice collection.

For a bigger treat, look for the latest appliances that will make your home life easier and more convenient in the coming years.

Check out these holiday must-haves for your home, and get the best deals on the Robinsons Appliances Holiday Gift Guide promo, which offers up to 25% off on selected kitchen appliances plus exclusive freebies until December 31.

A wide variety of items are on sale, including refrigerators to cooking ranges to suit your lifestyle needs.

1. Store your food items in impeccable style

Keep your food fresher, for longer with the all-around cooling technology of a Samsung side by side refrigerator. The RS64R5301B4/TC model is powered by digital inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling action that is designed to circulate evenly throughout the refrigerator.

Its Space-Max technology offers so much storage, with thinner walls that also gives the refrigerator a sleek, stylish look that fits right into your classy modern kitchen.

2. Keep your food crisp and odor-free

Give your ref a tech upgrade with the strategically located Linear Cooling smart sensor of the LG side by side refrigerator (GR-M247CSBW). This technology helps maintain precise temperatures with fluctuations kept between ±0.5? over time.

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled and the Moist Balance Crisper draw off excess moisture, catching the condensation on a lattice instead of having a liquid puddle around your fruits and vegetables.

3. Cook like a pro

Whatever dish you are planning to serve, the Fujidenzo cooking range (FGR-9641VTRMB) can help you achieve 5-star success. The range features 4 gas burners, a high-efficiency electric hot plate, and an easy-to-clean extra-large oven can be used for baking or as a rotisserie.

It is designed to be durable, stylish, and ergonomic with a stainless steel cooktop, comfort move oven door hinges, and adjustable leveling feet.

4. Dish out your favorite food

Whether you are cooking your favorite comfort food or whipping up an elaborate gourmet dish, the Midea cooking range (FP-63GSR050MMER-B1) can help you do the job. It is a 50cm burner, equipped with three gas burners and a hotplate and rotisserie feature. It also has a flame failure device in its cooktop and oven to make sure that cooking is fun and safe for the whole family, along with enamel matte coated pan support.

Each purchase comes with a free Midea range hood to help remove excess heat and steam while cooking. In addition, customers also get free installation service for a superb buying experience.

5. Fast-freeze your meat and produce

With its innovative J Tech Inverter, the Sharp 2-door refrigerator (SJ-FTS11AVS) ensures that food remains fresh with 60-minutes faster cooling technology. It is designed to keep the temperature fluctuation to a minimal point, which minimizes electricity consumption. This means big savings on your electricity bill.

On the other hand, its Ag+Cu Nano Deodorizer keeps odors at bay, so your food items will always smell fresh and appetizing.

6. Lock in your food’s nutrients

The Prime Fresh function of the Panasonic 2-door ref (NR-BV320GKPH) freezes meat and fish lightly at approximately 3°C. Food that is soft frozen in this way retains freshness for about seven days without the need to defrost. Flavors and nutrients are sealed in and food is easier to prepare because there’s no need to defrost.

This ref also helps you save energy intelligently with ECONAVI sensors that monitor your daily refrigerator usage for three weeks, recording the lifestyle patterns such as when you use it the most, and how often you use it. It then applies the appropriate power control according to predictive data to reduce any wasteful energy consumption.

7. Chill and hydrate on demand

The Electrolux UltimateTaste 700 side-by-side (ESE6141ABPH) model is a refrigerator and water dispenser in one, thanks to its WaterStream feature that dispenses chilled water through the door.

To keep vegetables and fruits crisp and tasty, it has the TasteLock technology, while the TasteGuard carbon filter keeps your fridge smelling fresh, hygienic and free from unwanted odors.

Use the QuickChill function to preserve freshness by cooling down large amounts of groceries fast. The fridge will adjust to 2°C for 90 minutes to quickly cool food and drinks before automatically returning to the previous temperature setting.

8. Enjoy eco-friendly efficiency

With meticulous attention to detail, every Toshiba fresh storage solution boasts of Japanese precision technology. This ensures that every product delivers accuracy, durability and dependability in every use.

This is what you’ll get from the Toshiba 2-Door No-Frost Inverter Refrigerator (GR-A28PS DS). It uses an advanced inverter technology for a more consistent temperature at all times giving you better cooling performance and more energy savings in the long run.

This inverter refrigerator uses R600A, an eco-friendly refrigerant that helps lessen the ozone depletion of our environment.

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a kitchen upgrade this Christmas, with next-level cooking and refrigeration appliances and more, that are available at Robinsons Appliances stores nationwide.

Check out the great deals and best offers, with discounts of up to 25% off and freebies to make your holiday purchases even more exciting.

To find out more about the Robinsons Appliances Gift Guide, visit https://robinsonsappliances.com.ph.