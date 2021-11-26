12 gifts of Christmas: Fun, festive deals from the ITOOH homestyle holiday sale

Happening from November 15 to November 30, ITOOH will be offering storewide deals at up to 40% off on selected items sold by their family of Homestyle brands.

MANILA, Philippines — Making a home shopping list? Checking it twice? Make your Christmas shopping dreams come true as ITOOH, the country’s newest online home shopping portal, rings in the Yuletide cheer with a special Homestyle Holiday Sale!

Until November 30, ITOOH will be offering storewide deals at up to 40% off on selected items sold by their family of Homestyle brands.

Here’s our list to help inspire your online holiday home shopping from the first day of Christmas to the twelfth.

Enjoy the fresh air Scandinavian-style with this weather-proof outdoor chair. Made of rust-proof aluminum and waterproof rattan, you can use these chairs indoors or out, all year-round.

A set of these will be perfect for an alfresco Noche Buena and a New Year’s Eve fireworks viewing.

Discounted price: P7,110 from P7,900

Say cheers to the Yuletide season with drinks served on this stunning tropical bar cart. Each of its three octagonal tiers is made of high quality rattan and set on skid-proof silver caster so you can easily enjoy drinks anywhere at home.

Discounted price: P6,400 from P8,000

This intricate solihiya divider creates a sense of intimacy and warmth without sacrificing ventilation or space.

A contemporary bohemian piece, this divider can be used in dressing rooms, lounges or studios. If you’re entertaining this season, a divider can help create a cozy area for your guests.

Discounted Price: P13,520 from P16,900

On the 4th day of Christmas: Elegant living room accents

What sets a stunning home apart is in its details. Complete your own abode’s ambiance with statement pieces like a quirky elephant figurine, a minimalist white ceramic, or textured green-tinted glass vases.

Great for bringing personality into a display shelf or an empty corner, each of these items is easy to maintain and style.

Have a smaller space but still want to entertain? This convertible table rack is right for you! Made with natural MDF wood boards and a black steel frame, it acts as a five-shelf rack when upright and transforms into a durable six-seater table in a few clicks.

Discounted price: P8,000 from P10,000

On the 6th day of Christmas: stylish children’s furnishings

Who says little ones won’t appreciate the gift of homestyle? These specialty children’s items are carefully designed to support both your child’s needs and style.

Get a cute Nordic-inspired carpet to inspire play and prevent slips on nurseries and bedrooms, or an adjustable ergonomic work chair for the kids’ study.

On the 7th day of Christmas: Eclectic table lamps

Let there be light! Enjoy mood-setting for the holidays and beyond with gorgeous fixtures that deliver soft diffused lighting. Stylish homeowners are sure to love the Hamish’s etched glass and brass design, while the more eclectic ones are sure to adore the Marly’s sculptural mid-century form

On the 8th day of Christmas: Luxurious bedroom accessories

Sweet dreams are made of these! To get you in the sweater-weather spirit, light this woodsy and pear hand-poured woodwick soy candle. Then to get you straight to dreamland, cuddle up with these cozy plush pillow sets in soft silk and linen upholstery.

On the 9th day of Christmas: Dining and kitchen essentials

Elevate Christmas feasts with these kitchen and dining essentials. This charcuterie tray made of Romblon marble is perfect for serving holiday appetizers.

Main course dishes, on the other hand, can be served in a genuine ceramic plate by master potter Ugu-Bigyan. Of course, kiddos can grab treats inside a cute and retro WESCO spherical container. And to finish things off, ensaymada and tsokolate can be served for guests on a gorgeous rattan serving tray.

On the 10th day of Christmas: Genuine leather coasters

Don’t let the stress of ring marks ruin get-togethers! Use these beautiful genuine leather coaster sets instead!

Treated to achieve rich hues, each set comes with six square coasters and a nifty matching holder. For a uniform look, use a single set, or mix and match to play with texture and color.

Shop: Leather Coasters in Blue Grey, Tobacco, Navy Blue, Ok Croc and Square Lizard Gray for a discounted price of P3500, from P2,800

On the 11th day of Christmas: Ruby red Christmas trees

A bold take on the beloved Christmas Tree, these stunning ruby red versions are each handmade of sustainable materials like natural cotton pods, twigs from Region 1, and hand-carved wooden beads from the Southern Philippines.

Crafted lovingly by local artisans, these trees can be treasured heirloom pieces passed from one generation to the next.

Set your dining room’s ambiance with a light fixture made out of clear mouth-blown glass with matte black steel accents. This pendant illuminates dining areas softly so you can enjoy your meals and conversation without dimness or glare.

Discounted price: P4,476 from P5,595

In time for the holidays, ITOOH is also launching Yuletide gift cards redeemable for Homestyle purchases on their website. A safer alternative to heading outside, these e-gift cards are great for spreading love and cheer this season.

Aside from the P1,000, P3,000, P5,000 and P10,000 denominations, there’s also an option to assign values for up to P99,000. You can even choose from festive designs and include your own personal message when sending ITOOH holiday e-gift cards to your loved ones over email. Just head to shopitooh.com and click on GIFT CARDS for instructions on how to avail one or send out to a family or a friend this season.

Whether you’re still looking for gifts to give others—or ones for yourself!—ITOOH’s expansive selection features diverse pieces specially curated for all discerning tastes. With items and designs for every budget and style, ITOOH’s big holiday sale is the perfect way to countdown your way to a fun and festive season.