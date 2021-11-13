



































































 




   







   















Shopping Guide

                        
Tips for Filipinos to enjoy Black Friday Sale in US, UK

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 11:34am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Tips for Filipinos to enjoy Black Friday Sale in US, UK
Mark your calendar and set that shopping alarm on November 26 and 27.
MANILA, Philippines — Shopping from the United States and United Kingdom brands and stores has made easier for Filipinos in the Philippines with the launch of the newest e-commerce platform Buyandship Philippines. 



A Hong Kong-based company that provides global shipping services to customers who wish to shop across the UK, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, Canada and the US with ease and comfort, Buyandship was recently launched in the Philippines that aims to bring worldwide deals to Filipino customers from the US-based shops they love, such as Walmart, Amazon, Ebay and Etsy, through efficient and affordable delivery services. 



Filipinos can now use the Buyandship.ph platform to shop from these stores, have their items shipped via Buyandship location warehouses from 12 locations worldwide and have it delivered right to their doorstep.  



Here’s how to shop online for Christmas’ “parcel-lubongs” from your favorite US stores this Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Buyandship.ph:



1. Mark your calendar and set that shopping alarm on November 26 and 27. Thanksgiving on November 26 means shopping holiday gifts and get Black Friday deals on the 27th for fashion and home brands you loved from Walmart, Anthroplogie and Amazon. On the other hand, Cyber Monday deals on the 30th will let you update to the latest gadget from Apple and Samsung.



2. Don’t forget the time zones of the shops you love. Have your alarm set on these countries’ time zones to shop from your favorite stores in the US and even from the online shops in the UK, Japan, and Australia that offer Black Friday discounts.



3. Keep an eye on Flash Deals. Black Friday flash promotions happen a day or two before the holiday, so make sure to buy it quickly and have it shipped to Buyandship location warehouses before it runs out of stock.



4. Make shopping online a breeze by jotting down your shopping list and creating an account from the online stores you wish to shop. Don’t forget to put the nearest Buyandship warehouse address for shipping to get more savings and deals from Buyandship.ph.



5. Have a Paypal account, or you may use your credit card for a hassle-free payment method upon checking out the items on your cart. For Bulk B2B transactions, pay via virtual cards like GCash Mastercard, GCash AmEx and Paymaya.



