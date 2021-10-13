



































































 




   

   









Shopping Guide

                        
With Go Rewards, every spend can lead to rewards

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 11:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Discover more ways to earn and redeem points for savings and great deals!
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — What’s your favorite way to reward yourself? Is it a favorite snack, a relaxing activity or retail therapy?



Whatever it is, don’t feel guilty about wanting it for yourself. Rewards are essential because they affirm our passions and hard work. They can motivate us to succeed or simply get through the day. As some people love to say, “I deserve this.” 



It’s easier than ever to reward yourself with Go Rewards. Made bigger and better just for you, Go Rewards continues to level up so that you can enjoy rewards plus all the things you love in one go.



Go Rewards lets you earn points from over 2,000 partner stores online nationwide, making virtually every purchase a points-earning transaction. Earn points not just through Robinsons stores, but also through Shopwise, The Marketplace, Caltex, Ministop, Handyman, True Value, Southstar Drug, Rose Pharmacy and more!



Even points earned from Cebu Pacific flights now earn Go Rewards points. Here’s how you can merge your previous GetGo account with Go Rewards. 



Aside from points, the Go Rewards app also gives members access to hundreds of vouchers that offer deals and savings for your purchases. Just click on the Offers tab to discover points and booster promos from your favorite e-commerce, dining and lifestyle brands.



Many of these offers don’t even require points—all you need is your app. Have a sneak preview of these offers here!



Each Go Rewards point earned through the app and card is equivalent to P1. Points can be redeemed in any Robinsons Supermarket or Department Store nationwide. It can also be used to redeem savings and even free flights via Cebu Pacific seat sales. 


                           

                              
                              
                              
                           




Start earning points now



It’s easy to get started with Go Rewards. The app is free to download via App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery.  



If you have an existing Robinsons Rewards or GetGo account, you can easily merge these accounts into your new Go Rewards account so that your points are all in one convenient place.



If you need more instructions on how to register or merge your accounts, check out their handy guide here.



Expect more great deals from Go Rewards to help you maximize earning and redeeming points. Watch out for exclusive promos, deals, and shopping events exclusive for Go Rewards members and cardholders.



 



To get the latest updates, follow Go Rewards on Facebook and Instagram. To become a member, download the app and register.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

