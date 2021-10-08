10.10: Tips, retail therapy picks for World Mental Health Day

MANILA, Philippines — This October 10, while shoppers anticipate holiday sales, the world also commemorates Mental Health Day.

Discussions on the importance of mental health worldwide have increased in both frequency and urgency in recent years. In the country, the challenge to maintain peak mental health is ongoing as studies point out that at least 3.6 million Filipinos currently face mental health issues. Governments around the world are recognizing the need to scale up mental health services and find new ways to provide mental health care to their populations.

Sound mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being. As ongoing movement restrictions limit the ways people pursue fitness, there now exists a need to redefine what it means to be strong in today’s world.

Strength today isn’t just about being in the best shape physically. It also entails taking a broader, more holistic view of our own health – listening to our bodies and prioritizing both physical and mental wellness. Through a thorough understanding of the connections between physical activity, sleep, nutrition and mindfulness, fitness tracker brand Fitbit remains committed to providing a comprehensive view of how different aspects of health fit together.

Here are Fitbit’s six simple yet transformative tips for peak mind, body and heart wellness:

1. Tap into your ‘ikigai’

Your ikigai, also known as your purpose in life, is a Japanese concept that combines the words “iki”, meaning life, and “gai,” which means benefit or worth. Your ikigai is literally the reason you get up in the morning, which is why tuning into it when you first wake up can be extremely beneficial to your mood for the rest of the day.

When finding it, ask yourself: What do I love? What makes me happy? What makes me light up inside? This process can start with small habits like accepting yourself, connecting with others, and being present. Activities such as stretching, meditation and taking short walks can be helpful as well.

A new survey found that one-third of people said well-being is fully or slightly integrated into their company’s business and talent strategy. Given the strains of the pandemic, well-being has never been more urgent.

According to IPSOS’ 2021 Global Well-being Survey, top employee well-being issues include work-life balance (61%), mental health (61%), work environment/culture (47%) and burnout (43%).

With the importance of holistic well-being climbing rapidly, the company has chosen to focus its annual Purpose Day activities exclusively on well-being in the areas of mind, body and connection.

The company celebrated Purpose Day in the Philippines by having three activities to promote the well-being of its people. The first was a Walk/ Run/ Bike competition where as many as 18 colleagues were given prizes for having the most number of steps and kilometers during a 2-week challenge period. In total the company achieved more than 5 million steps and 4,800 kilometers for the bike and run challenges with half of its workforce participating.

With October being Mental Health Month, a virtual session was also held which featured Dr. Shake Hocson of the Far Eastern University, who provided tips to colleagues on how to take care of their mind health during this pandemic. Lastly, a Passion Showdown was held, where colleagues submitted causes they are passionate about, for a chance to win funding for a donation. The winning cause was to support the Children’s Joy Foundation.

2. Wake up mindfully

Doctors suggest trying to wake up naturally, without an alarm, to the light of the sun. This way, you’re not waking up to the blaring sound of an alarm that causes your body to go into fight-or-flight mode, possibly upping your anxiety for the rest of the day.

3. Get some sunshine

Before opening your computer, take a few minutes to go outside and get some natural light. This is one of many activities in a process called “grounding” – which are exercises that help you firmly anchor yourself in the present. These are helpful in many situations where you might find yourself feeling distracted or overwhelmed by thoughts, feelings, or strong emotions like anxiety or anger. With no “wrong” way to ground yourself, the main aim is to help keep your mind and body connected and working together.

4. Say a morning affirmation

One of the best actions you can take in the morning to start your day off on a good note is to recite a positive affirmation. Affirmations are a simple yet powerful tool that many people use to help get their days started on the right foot in preparation to take action in pursuit of whatever goals they may have.

Since affirmations involve repeating a phrase or series of phrases that embody who we want to become, the idea is that positive thinking creates self-improvement. Together with honest self-reflection and concrete actions, positive affirmations can be a great part in one’s mindfulness regimen.

5. Drink water before your morning coffee.

Hydrating before having caffeine can be extremely beneficial as it’s been found that your brain can shrink up to three quarters of an inch during the night. During sleep, the body loses a lot of water, so re-hydrating first thing in the morning should be your first order of business before you come around to sipping that first cup of coffee.

For an added boost of Vitamin C, try adding a little lemon to your water to help keep those immunity levels high.

6. Listen to your body and move.

If possible, wake up half an hour earlier than usual and fit in some time to either exercise, stretch, or do yoga. Adding in a little workout can be beneficial for the brain by engaging a brain frequency called Sensory Motor Rhythm (SMR), used all day for complex tasks such as cognitive thinking, problem solving and more.

7. Introduce moments of calm.

Practicing meditation regularly brings a host of benefits. It helps relax the body, lowers stress and anxiety, and increases clarity and focus – getting your mind and body in the right state to get a head start on your day. While it’s good to practice in the mornings, any time is a good time to meditate.

Retail therapy

Celebrate 10.10 with Kim

Leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan Shopee introduces its newest brand ambassador, Kim Chiu, alongside the launch of the 10.10 Brands Festival, its biggest brands sale of the year.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Kim's bubbly, charming personality and love for online shopping both resonate with millions of Filipinos who find joy and excitement… this 10.10 Brands Festival, we hope to bring the best brand deals and so much more with our valued and trusted brand partners.”

Users can look forward to Chiu’s new TV commercial, prizes from in-app games and other contests.

Foodpanda shops offer extra perks on 10.10

Get big savings when you tap on the Foodpanda app for its 10.10 “salebration.” Have your cart ready and fill it with your pantry essentials and food cravings, health and wellness aids, beauty secrets, and more.

From October 8 to 12, the app’s shops are offering exciting promos on purchases that will be delivered safely to your doorstep in as fast as 20 minutes. Existing and new users can key in the 1010ONSHOPS code to get P99 off on minimum orders of P499 from stores such as Marks & Spencer, Monterey Meat Shop, Miniso, Mumuso, and more of your favorite specialty shops and brands in the beauty, health and wellness, bakery, snacks and sweets, home gifts and electronics categories. New users get extra perks with P99 off on P399 minimum orders from all stores by using the code 1010NEWSHOPS.

For those who want to find everything in one place and still get their happy perks, there are P10 deals that are waiting this October 8 to 12 on Pandamart where you can find all your daily grocery needs all in one place. If you’re out and about, pick up irresistible deals from participating partners with PICKUP1010, and get P101 off from orders with a P399 minimum value. You can use this promo as much as three times on cashless payments from October 10 to 12 to enjoy your orders from favorite restaurants, fast food places, coffee shops and milk tea spots.

Discounts on food delivery are also available on October 10, where you can get P100 off on orders with a minimum value of P499 using the code 10TEN. What’s more, get more perks on any day by subscribing to pandapro yearly plans that are at 50% off from October 8 to 10. This means, you only have to pay P300 to start enjoying more exclusive promos, discounts, and privileges for one whole year.

“We are excited to offer our 10.10 sale for our customers to enjoy their favorite meals or have their food essentials and other items from their favorite brands delivered at a discount. We want to keep delivering happiness to our customers as a way of thanking them for their support. So, this 10.10, tap mo na ‘yan,” said Foodpanda Managing Director Daniel Marogy.

Health needs conveniently available online

Photo release With MyPharma, touted as "your friendly neighborhood pharmacist," your health needs are more accessible and convenient, even delivered right at your doorstep. The online pharmacy’s main objective is to take good care of the Filipinos’ health, one order and delivery at a time.

As part of its commitment to ensure good, quality service, MyPharma operates and delivers seven days a week. It makes your medicines and daily essentials just a click or tap away, and you may even get them on the same day you ordered. If you opt to have your essentials shipped on the same day, there will be a reasonable flat fee of P60, plus P99 shipping fee for orders below P1,500. For orders above P1,500, shipping is free for regular delivery and only the same day fee of P60 will be charged. These fees apply within Metro Manila.

To order, visit Mypharma.ph, register to receive newsletters and avail exclusive promos; Choose what you need from their range of products, add them to your cart, and then proceed to checkout.

Stand strong with the help of calcium

We all need strong, healthy bones. After all, they comprise the hard framework on which the entire body is built. Without them, we all won’t survive, as there will be nothing to support our muscles and nothing to protect our vital organs. We won’t even have blood, as the components that make it are made in—you guessed it—the bone marrow.

Now, like any other body part, our bones are always at risk of contracting diseases and disorders, the most debilitating being osteoporosis (severe weakening of the bones) and osteoarthritis (wear-and-tear arthritis). This is especially true as we age since our calcium levels generally decrease when we grow older. As such, it is imperative that we get our bone density checked out regularly to make sure it does not fall below –1.0; otherwise, we are at risk of suffering bone-related maladies.

Calcium, of course, is one of the 22 minerals that the body needs to be strong, healthy, and functioning optimally. Some 90% of the calcium we get is stored in our bones, and this calcium deposit is what makes our skeletal system dense and hard, not brittle, and fragile. Meaning, the more calcium we have in our bones, the stronger and healthier they will be.

Unfortunately, our body’s ability to absorb calcium wanes in our lifetime, which means we need to make sure we are getting enough of this mineral every day. The good news is that calcium is abundant in a variety of food, the most obvious being milk and dairy products. Other good sources of calcium are green vegetables, like broccoli and bok choy; fruits, such as oranges; and nuts, specifically almonds.

We should also consider supplementing our daily diet with calcium supplements — ideally with vitamin D already included as it helps the body better absorb calcium. This is exactly what CaD3 offers: a potent combination of calcium + vitamin D that is sure to keep the calcium levels in our bone high and healthy. That’s because CaD3 provides as much as 40% elemental calcium, most of which will be absorbed by the body due to the serving of vitamin D that CaD3 serves up. This same vitamin will also enable our body to absorb the calcium we are getting from the natural food sources previously mentioned.

It is important to remember, though, that a healthy, balanced diet and CaD3 supplementation are not enough to ensure strong, healthy bones. Another component to strengthening our bones is exercise, given how bones are just like our muscles in that they, too, respond to physical stimulation. The best exercises in this case are weight-bearing exercises, like walking, jogging, and dancing, and resistance training, like weightlifting and bodyweight workouts.

We should also watch carefully what we eat and avoid bad-for-the-bones food. Top of mind here are salty treats since high sodium levels can reduce the body’s ability to absorb calcium. Similarly, we should also minimize our intake of sugary food and caffeinated beverage since both have ingredients that inhibit calcium absorption.

Maintaining strong, healthy bones can be a lot of work, but it is certainly possible even as we grow older. All we need is to eat well, avoid certain food, exercise regularly, and, of course, take a tablet or two of CaD3—the supplement that will make your bones hard. You may get it online at Mypharma.ph

Fortify immunity with superfood

As part of Immunostrong PH nationwide health awareness campaign, Organique Inc. Trade Marketing Manager Cristina Go and Digital/Social Media Manager Justin Dela Cruz turned over its donation of Acai freeze-dried health supplement capsules to PITAHC Director General Dr. Anabelle De Guzman for the benefit of medical frontliners and health workers. Photo release

The Department of Health (DOH) recently received over 5,000 blister packs of superfood Organique Acai freeze-dried health supplement capsules to support frontliners and healthcare workers from at least 13 beneficiary institutions amid the prolonged pandemic and emergence of COVID-19 variants in the country. As part of its nationwide Immunostrong campaign, Organique Inc. officially turned over the donation to the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC), which the DOH designated for the distribution and delivery of the 5,644 blister packs in time for the 123rd anniversary of DOH.

Marketing Manager for the food supplements brand, Cristina Go, said that the health of medical frontliners and healthcare workers need to be prioritized as they have been selflessly and courageously risking themselves to virus exposure while taking care of patients almost 24/7 since the country declared a state of public health emergency in March 2020.

“We are proud to support the DOH in continuously working towards a healthier nation, protecting the community through a stronger immunity. Indeed, the pandemic has revealed the best and the worst in many, and the DOH has proven too, that their profession is not just a job, but a calling that they answer without fail, to the best of their ability,” Go said.

She added that food supplements can help strengthen the immune system by providing essential nutrients to help give the body renewed energy every day. Acai, the main ingredient of the freeze-dried capsules, is hailed worldwide as a superfood packed with really high levels of antioxidants to help counter free radicals in the body. The health benefits offered by the freeze-dried capsules is what the frontliners, health care workers and the public need during this pandemic to help fortify their immune system to help them fight diseases and alleviate serious symptoms of illnesses like COVID-19.

According to DOH, the pandemic has further aggravated the conditions of an increasing number of Filipinos who had been immuno-compromised by their unhealthy, abusive and sedentary lifestyles, not to mention lack of access to proper nutrition and sleep.

Self-care matters

It’s about time that you choose the you that you love. Just as you uplift others, Hakubi White C is there to uplift you, too.

The Japanese skincare label aims to bring out the confidence that makes people illuminate through its complete range of skincare products, soon to be available in Watsons, including White C Gel (an enriched balancing gel for an even-toned appearance); Q10 Cream (an essence-type cream that delivers Q10 directly into the skin); Blemish Balm cream (a multitasking BB cream for hydrating, priming, concealing, smoothing out and sun protection); and Ascorbic Acid+ Food Supplement Tablet.

Spice up your space for more headspace

Photo release This upcoming online auction is Leon Gallery’s fourth for this year, and it will feature a large list of items — from artworks and furniture, to watches and collectible toys, and many more key pieces that’ll be instant highlights to your collection. Included in this carefully curated lineup are 50 pieces from Mr. Chair. This collaboration marks a first between Leon Gallery and Mr. Chair, both trusted sources of beloved pieces.

Have you always wanted that statement piece to complement and complete your place? For fans of the curated living space, you’ll be pleased to know that Mr. Chair is joining Leon Gallery’s quarterly auction this October 17, day three of their quarterly online sale, under Heiress Homes and Tables.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Leon Exchange Online Auction this October. We feel the renowned and respectable gallery truly aligns and understands the Mr. Chair thrust and aesthetic,” said Torto Canga, purveyor of vintage chair collections and Mr. Chair himself.

Founded in 2017 by husband and wife tandem Torto and Meryll Canga, Mr. Chair started out as a hobby, turned passion project, which eventually transformed into a full-fledged vintage furniture business. Both Torto and Meryll are advocates of good design, so they search the world for exceptional, vintage collectibles that would suit the Filipino home.

Mr. Chair’s meticulous selection of vintage modern furniture and accessories are created by some of history’s most iconic designers and artists. Every piece is made with a clear and thorough understanding of movement, play, work, rest, and life. Each object is timeless, serving past and future generations in both form and function.

“When completing a home, investing in iconic vintage furniture instantly ups the taste factor of your space,” said Torto.

Hence, Mr. Chair espouses celebrating vintage connoisseurs and advocates for breeding new collectors as well. For them, furniture and art merge beautifully with function in the thoughtful living space. And now, with the pandemic making people appreciate the need to invest in the home, Mr. Chair offers possibilities and pieces that make a lasting statement in and for your space. It’s like having a home stylist for your functional, vintage pieces.

Others may pick paintings and art, others like collecting trinkets or jewelry, and Mr. Chair joins that movement by marrying beauty and function. “A vintage collectible piece for your home is an investment piece that increases in value over time. The wear of a cared-for collectible adds to the history of the piece and the warmth and story of your home,” Torto explained.

Avoid packaging waste, support ‘plastic neutrality’

The global outcry for industry to shift to more sustainable practices is at an all-time high, and still gaining strength. This is especially relevant here in the Philippines, where we hold the dubious distinction of being by far the world’s plastic waste capital. It is estimated that the Philippines contributes no less than one third of all plastic waste in the world’s oceans.

Form August 2020 to July 2021, Nestle has successfully collected and diverted over 27 million kilograms of plastic. This is enough to cover the floor area of 775 Malls of Asia; equivalent to the weight of 385,000 Hawksbill turtles, and around 120,000 times heavier that what Hidilyn Diaz lifted to win Olympic gold.

According to Ocean Conservancy, at least eight million tons of plastic leak into the world’s oceans every year, posing harm to marine life and contaminating our waters. As a “Kasambuhay” for the environment, Nestle is committed to collect and divert the equivalent amount of plastics it puts out into the market so none of these will end up in landfills or nature.