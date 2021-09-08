







































































 




   

   









P100,000 shopping spree await when you pay with Visa at Robinsons Department Store

                        

                        
September 8, 2021 | 8:36am
                        

                        


                        
                        
P100,000 shopping spree await when you pay with Visa at Robinsons Department Store
Get a chance to be one of the 10 lucky winners nationwide of P100,000 shopping sprees weekly when you pay with Visa at Robinsons Department Store.  
MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Department Store is partnering once more with Visa to bring you a rewarding shopping experience with Your Shopping Spree On Us e-Raffle promo!



Until September 30, get a chance to be one of the 10 lucky winners nationwide of P100,000 shopping sprees weekly when you pay with Visa at Robinsons Department Store.  



Go Rewards members (card and mobile app) will earn one e-raffle entry for every P1,000 minimum single-receipt spend using participating Visa cards.



Still not a Go Rewards member? Don’t fret! You can be a Go Rewards member for free when you download the Go Rewards app through the App Store, Google Play Store or the Huawei AppGallery.   



More entries, more chances of winning! Keep using your Visa Cards for a chance to bring home P100,000 worth of Robinsons Gift Certificates!



 



For more information on Robinsons Department Store’s e-raffle promo, visit the website here. For more updates, join the Robinsons Department Store Viber Community by clicking here. #PaywithVisaatRDS #YourShoppingSpreeonUs #LifeisBetterCashless



Terms and Conditions apply. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB- 123638, series of 2021. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

