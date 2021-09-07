







































































 




   

   









Shopping Guide

                        
Early holiday deals, superior Lysol products on Shopee’s 9.9 sale!

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 11:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Early holiday deals, superior Lysol products on Shopeeâ€™s 9.9 sale!
On September 9-10, enjoy up to 35% off plus an additional 5% off when you buy at least three Lysol products! As an added bonus, don’t forget to use LYSOL90 for P90 off for a minimum purchase of P999.
MANILA, Philippines — Time has indeed flown so quickly, more so since a majority of us still remain quarantined at home. Soon enough, the "Ber months" have arrived, signaling the start of the much-awaited holiday season.



This September, Lysol gives you another wonderful reason for you to stock up on their wide range of disinfectant sprays that are tested and proven effective against COVID-19 virus, as well as cleaning products for your daily needs, during Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day!



As your perfect ally in protecting yourselves and your loved one’s through proper and regular household cleaning, having a supply of Lysol products by your side – from their multipurpose surface wipes, to their multi-action cleaner and of course their disinfectant sprays –  can help assure safe and healthy holiday celebrations free from viruses, bacteria and molds!



On September 9-10, enjoy up to 35% off plus an additional 5% off when you buy at least three Lysol products! As an added bonus, don’t forget to use LYSOL90 for P90 off for a minimum purchase of P999.



So mark your calendars for the coming Lysol Shopee 9.9 sale and enjoy great shopping values by adding to cart Lysol’s line of superior disinfecting sprays and cleaning products —the best way to welcome the holidays.



 



For more information, visit the website here: https://www.lysol.com/ and to shop for Lysol products on their official Shopee store, go to  https://shopee.ph/lysolofficial.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

