7 items you shouldn't miss at Robinsons Appliances birthday sale

Exclusively available via www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph until September 12, check out this list of items you shouldn't miss at the Robinsons Appliances Birthday Sale!

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been a year since Robinsons Appliances launched its website www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph to help customers shop appliances easily and safely online during the pandemic.

Marking the website’s first anniversary, Robinsons Appliances is treating online shoppers with surprises and big savings on its ongoing online birthday sale!

Exclusively available via the website until September 12, you can find home appliances you’ve always wanted with up to 50% off on price tags—making home upgrade possible without hurting your budget!

Check out this list of items you shouldn't miss at the Robinsons Appliances Birthday Sale!

1. Fujidenzo Chest Freezer

Well-desired for its dependability and large capability, the Fujidenzo Chest Freezer is a popular choice, most especially for store owners and food retailers. It serves both as a freezer and a chiller that can keep your food fresh for days.

From P31,950, the Fujidenzo Chest Freezer is now priced at only P29,355.

2. Haier cooking range

You will no longer have to worry if the recipe you’ve seen online is doable because you certainly can with this Haier Cooking Range’s three gas burners, one electric burner and two oven burners!

Score this kitchen essential for only P20,798 and save as much as P6,200!

3. LG washer

Aside from its 10.5 kg capacity, the LG front-load washer uses intelligent care technology that gives 18% more fabric protection. Plus, it’s fully automatic, so washing clothes no longer require much of your attention.

Now only P51,000, buying this from the birthday sale saves you P16,995! It even comes with free delivery nationwide and free laundry cleaning essentials.

4. LG side-by-side refrigerator

On sale priced at P44,995, the LG side-by-side refrigerator can help you save even more in the long run through its energy-saving features, like its Inverter Linear Compressor that can result in up to 32% lower energy consumption!

Aside from a whopping markdown of P17,000 from its original price, this deal comes with a free delivery offer for Metro Manila residents too!

5. Samsung 70” Smart UHD TV

Originally priced at P104,999 and now at the price of P69,990, the Samsung 70” Smart UHD TV can bring the cinema right at your home with its crystal clear display and life-like audio experience.

Saving as big as P35,000 on a big ultra-HD TV sounds like a steal that’s difficult to miss! Most especially that delivery is free nationwide!

If you are a GoRewards member, you can even get a free Samsung Soundbar plus 200 bonus points!

6. WOW! Karaoke TV

Complete an awesome TV with a Karaoke system that can spice up the family’s days at home!

With thousands of songs available and with features like unli-song expansion, full HD Video and high-quality sound, this WOW! Fiesta Medley 2 Karaoke System is called the “Ang Pambansang Wireless’ for a reason.

For the price of P8,999, you can now score this KTV system and start belting out high notes with the family!

7. Tech devices

Robinsons Appliances birthday sale also has tech devices to help you discover new hobbies!

If you want to experience uncompromising gaming performance, get the Lenovo Legion 5 15, which is available for only P55,995, from P66,995. On the other hand, there’s also a Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, which can also help you dive into gaming for a price of only P49,995, from P55,995.

Meanwhile, if you want to explore the world of vlogging, the DJI Aerial Mavic Air 2 drone can be a great companion for your outdoor shoot, and you can get it for P52,990!

Birthday blowout!

Launched on Aug. 11, 2020, Robinsons Appliances’ website has been consistently growing and innovating ways to serve Filipinos with value-for-money solutions to our appliances and home upgrade needs.

Just recently, Robinsons Appliances even added more products to its catalog by making Xiaomi mobile phones available on its website and in 15 stores!

To celebrate its swift growth in its first year, Robinsons Appliances gives back to its loyal customers by offering up to 50% discount on entertainment devices, cooking essentials, gadgets and a lot more.

Adding to cart is made even more enjoyable with these amazing deals:

Free delivery promo on select items



on select items Bundled freebies on featured appliances like laundry essentials, sound bar and window-type air conditioner



on featured appliances like laundry essentials, sound bar and window-type air conditioner +200 bonus points exclusive for Go rewards members

Don’t miss out on the Robinsons Appliances birthday sale! This special sale event is happening until September 12 so hurry and shop online via www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph.

For more information and updates, visit Robinsons Appliances in Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. Other shopping options include Call to order via 0998 856 6415 / 0906 327 0507, via Order Form at bit.ly/RAOrderForm, and through Viber at bit.ly/RobAppViber.