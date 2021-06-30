Saving big while upgrading your home? Hereâ€™s how Savers Appliances makes it possible

Saving big while upgrading your home? Here’s how Savers Appliances makes it possible

MANILA, Philippines -- Even if the rainy season has finally started, soaring heat indexes still make it difficult to work, study or rest at home comfortably, most especially with our electric fans simply blowing hot air around and are no longer beating the heat.

This is why despite the hottest days of summer being over, home technologies like air conditioning units and fans remain to be reliable life-saver from our ever-changing weather.

Savers Appliances relates to this need of Filipinos, which is why it aims to help you cool down your space through its Mid-year Clearance Sale!

The promo lets you bring home brand new home appliances lik air conditioners, refrigerators and other house gadgets through big discounts of up to 50% off and price cuts until July 18 at Saver’s Appliances.

To help you prep, Philstar.com breaks down everything you need to know in this infographic:

Just like our mobile phones and laptops, new home appliances have been continuously improving these recent years in terms of price and in power, due to them becoming more and more important in our day-to-day lives.

Whether air fryers and rice cookers, to cold drink blenders and air conditioners, Savers Appliances often has the best sales on must-have home appliances—both big and small.

This Mid-Year Clearance Sale, Savers Appliances is making it easier for Filipinos to get their much-desired home upgrade by giving away tons of exclusive discounts on the items everyone’s on the lookout for such as new TV, smart kitchen appliances, gadgets and most importantly, air conditioners!

To make your home upgrade even friendlier to your pockets, Philstar.com and Savers Appliances also made a guide on common air conditioning mistakes you need to stop doing so you could save bigger!

Start living better and experience more comfortable days ahead with new appliances at your home. Take advantage of Savers Appliances Mid-year Clearance Sale until July 18!

For more information, visit www.saversappliances.com.ph.