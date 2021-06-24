vivo to hold biggest 3-day sale exclusively on Shopee









































































 




   







   















From June 26 to 28, vivo is holding its first regional Super Brand Day together with Shopee. This big sale enables shoppers to purchase selected vivo devices from Shopee at discounted prices!
MANILA, Philippines — We are officially about to cross the first half of 2021 and to many consumers, this means only one thing: they get to show some #selflove by treating themselves with something they want. Like getting a new phone!



Luckily, leading smartphone brand vivo is launching its first regional Super Brand Day together with Shopee. This big sale enables shoppers to purchase selected vivo devices from Shopee at a discounted price from June 26 to 28.



Shoppers can treat themselves with a well-deserved gift as they enjoy up to P9,000 discount from vivo, and a chance to win additional gifts and vouchers only from the brand’s official store.



At the Super Brand Day, shoppers can get their hands on vivo’s latest selfie phone at the best value.



The vivo V21 5G and V21e are equipped with the world’s first 44MP selfie camera with camera stabilization on both the front and back cameras, delivering high-quality photos in every snap. Both smartphones are also packed with 8GB + 3GB extended RAM for faster speeds, ideal for the ultimate gaming experience and faster internet usage.



For those who want a new smartphone at a budget-friendlier price, the bestselling vivo Y1s and Y12s could be the perfect options. Both phones come with a slim design and a Halo FullView™ Display, AI Face Beauty, and a long-lasting battery. With these features from the vivo Y series, one can definitely get their money’s worth.



“We are very excited for our first regional Super Brand Day with a leading player like Shopee to scale our presence in the region,” Charisma Buan, public relations lead at vivo Philippines, said



“We saw great results for our past few campaigns with Shopee. Building on this track record, we will continue to leverage Shopee's wide reach and engagement features to give our shoppers the best shopping experience,” Buan added.



“vivo is one of our valued partners and we are glad to take our partnership with them to the next level with their first regional Super Brand Day on Shopee. This collaboration comes at an opportune time where more people are shopping from home, and we are pleased to work with vivo to deliver even more value to shoppers looking to purchase their products," Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said. 



We look forward to a successful Super Brand Day with vivo, and will continue to support even more brands in growing their online presence," Yu continued. 



Starting June 26, the vivo x Shopee Brand Day will bring a host of exclusive deals and fun to Shopee, which include:



    
	
  • Awesome discount for the online-exclusive model: A total of P1,600 off the online-exclusive vivo Y20s G (4+128) when combining the P1,300 discount and P300 voucher. The Y20s G (4+128) also comes with a free DITO sim card, while stocks last.
    
	 
  • Great deals with vivo’s bestsellers: The budget-friendly Y1s will be priced at only P4,799 during the Super Brand Day with a P100 off voucher applicable. Meanwhile, the Y12s will have a discounted price of P5,799, with a P300 off voucher available. Get additional P200 off when purchasing the Wireless Sport Lite with any phone.
    
	 
  • Win extra Shopee coins and attractive prizes: Shoppers can win exclusive vouchers from vivo of up to P1,000 off storewide on the exclusive Instagram story filter game created by vivo. Coins collected can be used to exchange for gifts and vouchers via vivo’s official store on Shopee. 
To add to the excitement, vivo also launches a promotion where shoppers on Shopee can win exclusive prizes! Just follow their official Shopee store and get a chance to win gifts from the brand when they reach 950,000 and 1M followers.



On the Super Brand Day, more products will be sold at a discounted price and shoppers can receive exclusive vouchers of P1,000. There will also be a special and limited number of P6,000 off vouchers for the V20.



Shopee Super Brand Day Sale Prices




	
		

			
			
Model

					
			
			
Original Price

					
			
			
Shopee Super Brand Day Sale Price

					
			
			
Additional Voucher

					
			
			
Total Savings

					
		

		

			
			
Y1s

					
			
			
P5,499

					
			
			
P4,799

					
			
			
P100

					
			
			
P800

					
		

		

			
			
Y12s

					
			
			
P6,499

					
			
			
P5,799

					
			
			
P300

					
			
			
P1,000

					
		

		

			
			
Y20i 2021

					
			
			
P7,499

					
			
			
P6,999

					
			
			
P300

					
			
			
P800

					
		

		

			
			
Y20s G (4+128)

					
			
			
P8,999

					
			
			
P7,699

					
			
			
P300

					
			
			
P1,600

					
		

		

			
			
Y30

					
			
			
P9,999

					
			
			
P7,999

					
			
			
P300

					
			
			
P2,300

					
		

		

			
			
V20

					
			
			
P19,999

					
			
			
P16,999

					
			
			
Max P6,000

					
			
			
P9,000

					
		

		

			
			
V21e

					
			
			
P17,999

					
			
			
P16,999

					
			
			
P1,000

					
			
			
P2,000

					
		

	




Vouchers



    
	
  • P50 OFF voucher (no min. spend)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P100 off voucher (min. spend P4,000)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P300 off voucher (min. spend P5,000)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P500 off voucher (min. spend P9,000)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P1,000 off on selected vivo phones: V15, V17 Pro, V19 Neo, V20 and V20 Pro
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P6,000 off on selected vivo phones: V20 (limited only)
With these exciting surprises from vivo and Shopee, be sure to not miss out on the Super Brand Day!



 



For more info on these amazing deals, visit vivo’s official Shopee store. Head on to https://www.vivoglobal.ph/ or to vivo’s official Facebook and Instagram pages for the full specs of these smartphones.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

