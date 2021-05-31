LIST: Payday treats to try; Alex Gonzaga shares shopping tipsÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Whenever a payday comes, there's a bug that most people can't resist.

For many, it's that one time that they can splurge since, after all, one deserves a treat for a job well done.

Here are just some of those treats one can try:

Negros arts, cuisine

Photo release The online marketplace is an e-commerce website, Shopnegrostradefair.com, created by the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), featuring the best products and services that Negros has to offer and will continue to highlight the culture, lifestyle, land, history and stories behind many of its traditions.

The Negros Trade Fair is proudly the country’s longest running provincial trade fair happening each year in Metro Manila, a signature project of the Association of Negros Producers (ANP). While ANP was not spared from having to cancel the 35th edition in 2020 due to the pandemic, 2021 brings new opportunities and a bigger marketplace for producers as the Negros Trade Fair goes online until June 30.

The e-commerce site will be a platform for small to medium scale businesses to showcase a selection of products created with skilled craftsmanship and a taste of renowned Negrense cuisine. Sellers from various sectors such as natural and organic food, garments, fashion accessories, furniture, décor, houseware, agriculture and tourism represent the industries which provide for and sustain the people of Negros. In the long term, it will enable ANP members to establish an online presence and allow them to tap both local and international markets.

Simultaneous with the online launch, the ANP will open the on-site selling event in Bacolod City at a new location aptly named The Hub where The Negros Showroom will showcase quality Negrense-made products and will serve as a center for entrepreneurship for the province.

The Negros Trade Fair also celebrates the dynamic partnerships formed over the years with the Provincial Government of Negros, Governor Eugenio “Bong” Lacson, Association of Negros Producers, Department of Tourism, Department of Trade and Industry, private business sectors, sponsors and media partners who collectively share the common goal to promote the province and strengthen small and medium enterprises in Negros.

Say ‘Saranghae’ to Korean delights

Photo release The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face (left) aims to enable Filipinas to achieve Korean glowing skin. The Triple Sampler (right) that has three Korean chicken glaze favorites in one and K-Chickin Sampler that features the Korean-themed restaurant’s signature K-Style glazed chicken and the newest K-crunch Klassic Fried Chickin.

Korean culture has truly invaded the hearts of Filipinos, may it be K-drama, K-fashion and all other things Korean, Filipinos don’t miss out on the latest Koreanovelas or even the best-tasting savory dishes that they now serve on their dining table at home.

For a Korean glass skin, AHC’s line of luxurious yet affordable skincare products, like the award-winning, anti-ageing Eye Cream For Face, skin-vitalizing 365 RED, and ultra-hydrating Natural Essential, Vital Medica and Premium Hydra Gold Foil Masks, can help one achieve one's beauty goals.

AHC prides itself on its "simplify beauty" philosophy with its flagship product, The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face that empowers Filipinas to achieve glowing skin without the complicated skincare routine. Developed in Korean aesthetic clinics, it is packed with anti-aging properties that work to firm, hydrate, soften, soothe, lighten and lift the skin.

Touted as “the No.1 Eye Cream in Korea,” The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face reportedly sells a tube every three seconds. Over 91% natural active ingredients go through an ultrafine microemulsion system for faster and deeper absorption.

Since its launch in the Philippines, the Pure Real Eye Cream For Face has been receiving rave reviews and recognition. As Korean actress and brand ambassador Oh Yeon Seo testified: “I’m always on the go because of work so I rely on anti-aging products like AHC’s The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face to keep my skin radiant, hydrated and youthful.”

For a Korean food fix, Bonchon loves its K-Crazy regulars that it’s taking the chicken game to another level with its Triple Sampler that has three Korean chicken glaze favorites in one and K-Chickin Sampler that features the Korean-themed restaurant’s signature K-Style glazed chicken and the newest K-crunch Klassic Fried Chickin. Enjoy any of the two, or why not both, with the Pepsi collector’s item cans featuring the members of a favorite K-pop group. Collect to a Blink heart’s content and get all eight cans to complete the set.

This is the restaurant chain’s way of providing a delicious and fun K-experience while binge-watching your favorite K-drama series or online K-pop concert with your loved ones at home.

Visit your favorite store to pick up your orders or call for delivery via 8633-1818 (Metro Manila) and corresponding delivery numbers assigned nationwide. Orders may also be done online via Bonchonstore.bonchon.com.ph.

Turn down the heat with new ice cream flavors to try

Photo release Summer and International Pride Month flavors

The new summer flavors of Sebastian's ice cream (sebastiansicecream.com) are now back to the online store in pints for a limited time, plus one brand-new flavor. The new flavors are the following:

Ubetopia - Ube Halaya ice cream with Ube Fudge Ripple and Ube fudge chunks.

Birthday Cake - Cake Batter Ice Cream with yellow cake chunks, rainbow sprinkles and a pink frosting ripple.

Macadamia White - Rich and creamy White Chocolate Ice Cream with toasted Macadamia nuts.

Chocolate Cream Pie - Chocolate Pudding Ice Cream (made with condensed milk) swirled together with Sweet Cream Ice Cream and loaded with chunks of oreo crust. This Philadelphia-style eggless ice cream quietly keeps popping up again and again on the display due to customer requests.

Strawberry Cheesecake – A brand-new flavor, this rich cream cheese ice cream loaded with chunks of baked cheesecake made in-house and a ribbon of strawberry sorbet made with real fruit.

Payday shopping tips

When it's payday, it's easy to recklessly "add to cart" but it is still more prudent to practice restraint before it would be too late to realize that all those long hours only went to purchasing unnecessary items.

Actress, host and YouTube star Alex Gonzaga knows this too well. Here are the new Shopee ambassador's shopping tips before jumping into a payday sale.

1. “‘Pag sumweldo ka na, deposit mo muna. Tsaka ka lang mag-withdraw. ‘Wag mo i-spend ang money na wala pa sa’yo. ”

Alex shared that the first thing she does went she gets her paycheck is to deposit in her account. Once safely put into the bank, she withdraws cash to buy essentials and pay bills. This way, she gets to budget her income and control her finances better.

2. “‘Pag may gusto ka, ‘wag mo binibili agad. Pag-isipan mo muna 3,000 times!”

The newly married actress does follow that age-old rule: Think twice, many more times, before one buys anything.

Alex admitted that she used to be an impulsive buyer but her husband, Lipa City Councilor Mikee Morada, advised her to be conscious of her spending habits.

Here’s a handy trick from Alex: Add the products that catches one's attention to cart and leave them there for a few weeks. If the desire to purchase still lingers for quite some time, one may go ahead and check them out.

3. “Don’t live grandiosely. ‘Wag mong sanayin ang sarili mo na luxurious all the time.”

It's okay to occasionally indulge or treat oneself but Alex stressed the importance to stay practical. Her father Carlito, or more popularly known as Bonoy, frequently reminds her that she will not always have a lot of money, thus, she needs to save for the rainy days.

4. “Before a sale, add to cart niyo na ‘yung na namamatahan niyo. Pagpatak ng 12, check out na!”

Pro tip from Alex: Two days ahead of a big sale, add all the items that one plans to buy to the shopping cart. Picking them out during the sale itself can get stressful, especially when in-demand items are out for grabs by other shoppers.

5. “You always have to check kung ano ‘yung deals. I-maximize mo ‘yung pagiging user of the app.”

Deals are created for a reason. Smart shoppers always know these: always be updated with the deals offered by shopping sites and apps. There's plenty. Alex advised shoppers to explore the app and always check their notifications.

Alex herself recently discovered a big money-saver on Shopee: P1 restaurant vouchers. Shoppers can also enjoy other amazing promos such free shipping vouchers, cashback, free coins and more on the app.

