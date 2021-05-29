WATCH: Virtual tour of BTS pop-up shop in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — After going viral last month, BTS' much-awaited pop-up store, "BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul," will finally open its doors tomorrow, May 29, at the third floor of Fashion Hall in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

HYBE IP (formerly Big Hit IP), an independent corporation that leads HYBE’s IP business, previously operated a new form of experiential space complex under the name BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul," in October 2019.This time, it draws concepts from BTS’ fourth studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February 2020.

The 190-sqm pop-up store showcases over 400 products, ranging from various categories, from apparel to stationery and household items.

Here's a virtual tour of the store from the VIP and media sneak peek yesterday:

