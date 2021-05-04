Give kids a mood-boost from Robinsons!

MANILA, Philippines — Enjoy summer all the way to May! After finishing lots of modules and attending online classes, kids are finally having their well-deserved relaxation and playtime at home.

With lots of energy to burn, the young ones are surely up for fun activities this summer even just at home. Luckily, aside from playing games, shopping online and watching movies, there’s another activity your family can try to boost everyone’s mood—playing with colors!

Colors have been known to impact emotions and influence outlook in life, and the same can be said for our kids’ behavior and mood.

To bring back the joy of summer, try adding a pop of color to your days! Here are some wardrobe and playtime picks in bright and happy hues from Robinsons Department Store's Summer Collection!

1. Mellow Yellow





Nothing can brighten up a day like the color yellow does.

Associated with hope and sunshine, warm colors like yellow, orange and peach are known to have an uplifting effect on one’s mood by making you feel happy and spontaneous.

2. Phenomenal Pink

Charm your way these sunny days with pink!

Pink is a cheerful yet calming color. Often representing sweetness and tenderness, pink can make your little ones look extra charming, soft and cute—like marshmallows! Aside from that, it can also help relieve feelings of distress and make them calmer.

3. Roaring Red





Are the kids finding themselves bored? Here’s a color that is never boring.

Red, the more aggressive sibling of color pink, easily grabs ones attention and it shows power, excitement and energy. Your kids will surely exude so much warmth and passion with this color!

4. Calming Blue





Opposite of red, blue evokes feelings of calmness.

There are various shades of blue and all of them look good on kids. You can pair blue with blue very comfortably and it also goes along well with pastel colors. Known for its soothing energy, blue can make your kids get through summer with a relaxing and friendlier aura!

5. Refreshing green

The color green is all about balance, it is refreshing to the eye and never too loud to the senses. Being a mix of blue and yellow, green is said to exude a balance of yellow’s energy and blue’s calmness.

Light shades of green can help bring out the youthfulness and playfulness in kids. Being a color that’s mostly seen in nature, wearing green may also help ease the kids’ longing for outdoors!

Give kids a mood-boost from Robinsons!

From trying new activities together to dressing the whole fam in cool, colorful clothes, there are indeed many ways to make everyone’s summer fun and exciting, most especially for the little ones.

For colorful, sunny days, Robinsons Department Store extends its Summer Sale across all stores nationwide until May 31. Surely, you will find the best picks to make your kids spend their summer in style!

You may even get all the best items at huge discounts without having to leave your home by shopping safely via We Shop for You Call to Deliver program. Just fill out this form or call your preferred branch directly. Check out the list of stores in this link.

Score all the comfy, mood-boosting outfits and toys at the best deals from Robinsons Department Store’s Summer Collection before it’s too late!

For more information, visit https://www.robinsonsdepartmentstore.com.ph/we-shop-for-you. You can also visit Robinsons Department Store at Lazada to shop via this link: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/robinsons-department-store.