THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
You won't want to miss these unbeatable TECNO Mobile 5-5 deals on Lazada and Shopee

You won't want to miss these unbeatable TECNO Mobile 5-5 deals on Lazada and Shopee

(Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 1:31pm

Huge deals and discounts are coming to TECNO Mobile online stores from May 1 to 5!

MANILA, Philippines — Get your wish lists ready, and prepare to add to cart! Special deals and discounts are coming to the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall and the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada.

From May 1 to 5, 2021, buyers can enjoy unbeatable TECNO Mobile 5-5 deals on Spark 6 Go, Spark 6 Air, and other products when shopping online.

5-5 Super Deals on Shopee

From May 1 to 4, the first 200 buyers on Shopee get P200 off on any product when they use the code TECNO200 upon check out. Six hundred buyers can also enjoy P300 off on Spark 6 Go through Flash Sale.

On May 5, the first 200 buyers who use the code TECNO55SALE upon check out will get P300 off on their purchase, valid for any product. Another 600 buyers get P300 off when buying Spark 6 Go through Flash Sale.

The 9% price drop, and other special offers on Spark 6 Go at the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall is also still ongoing.

Incredible Lazada 5-5 Deals

The first 100 buyers of Spark 6 Air on Lazada from May 1 to 5 get a voucher for P200 off on their purchase. The next 100 will receive earpods bundled with their Spark 6 Air.

TECNO Mobile’s Power Packed Smartphones

TECNO Spark 6 Go, which was initially launched last year, is making a comeback in 2021, still with a multitude of features to suit the needs of everyone. These include:

  • A large 6.52” HD Resolution Screen that allows users to enjoy various media content with ease
     
  • A built-in AI Dual Unlock Feature, capable of both face-unlock and fingerprint scanning
     
  • A camera with AI Beauty Mode and 18 AI Scene Detection features for outstanding images every time
     
  • A 5,000 mAh battery that allows for up to 36 days of standby time, 24 hours of calling, 19 hours of web browsing, 25 hours of video playback, 125 hours of music, or 15 hours of gaming on a single charge
     
  • Audio Share that allows up to 3 Bluetooth speakers or 2 Bluetooth headphones to connect simultaneously
     
  • Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, Sky Black, and Mystery White colors
     
  • Affordable price tags for both models: Spark 6 Go (KE5) with 2GB+32GB memory at P3,990, and Spark 6 Go (KE5K) with 4GB+64GB memory, now price dropped to P4,999 from its original price of P5,490

Another must-have phone from TECNO Mobile is Spark 6 Air, which gives you these awesome features at a steal:

  • A 6.95” Dot Notch Display with 90.6% screen to body ratio, and 720x1640 HD+ resolution that allows you to fully enjoy viewing media and playing games, while still maintaining convenience and portability.
     
  • A 6,000 mAh Battery Capacity that can give users up to 35 days of standby time, 34 hours of calling, 14 hours of gaming, 159 hours of music, 21 hours of web browsing or 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.
     
  • Triple AI Camera with Quad Flash Setup that can create stellar images through its 13MP main camera lens, AI lens and 2MP depth sensor, plus quad flash feature. The smartphone also comes with built-in HDR, bokeh effects, and AI detection scenes.
     
  • 120fps Slow Motion Capture to effortlessly highlight every important detail of fast-paced events recorded on your smartphone.
     
  • An affordable price tag of PHP 4,690 for TECNO Spark 6 Air with 3GB+32GB memory, which comes in 3 vibrant colors - Comet Black, Ocean Blue, and Cloud White.

Also check out TECNO Mobile’s CAMON 16, which has advanced features and functions that you can enjoy, and is priced at only P7,990.

  • This smartphone comes with a 48MP Ultra Quad Camera, with a four-camera lens combination for comprehensive smartphone photography
     
  • Eequipped with a Bokeh Depth of Field Lens, an AI Lens, a Macro Lens, and a 48MP Main Lens with a 79-degree wide-angle view
     
  • Has the Ultra Night Lens with 1-second image processing produces higher quality night images, aided by convenient anti-over exposure and AI portrait segment features
     
  • Comes with a huge RAM and ROM capacity of 128GB+6GB that enables users to enjoy entertainment on the go through thousands of saved songs and images, as well as HD movies and apps
     
  • Capable of 18W fast charging, with advanced protection technology that ensures automatic regulation of charging inputs, helping to prolong the hardware and software of the device

Don’t miss TECNO Mobile’s next Facebook Live event on May 5 for a chance to win discount vouchers, and stay updated on exclusive deals and giveaways when you like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines.

 

Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite smartphones and gadgets.

LAZADA SHOPEE SMARTPHONE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Get as much as 50% off on vitamins from Watsons sale from April 30 to May 2
Sponsored
2 days ago
Get as much as 50% off on vitamins from Watsons sale from April 30 to May 2
2 days ago
Watsons will be having its first ever Vitamin Super Sale from April 30 to May 2! Shop via Watsons Online Shop or in any Watsons...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Slay this summer! 5 must-try looks you can score at Robinsons Department Store
Sponsored
17 days ago
Slay this summer! 5 must-try looks you can score at Robinsons Department Store
By Euden Valdez | 17 days ago
Who says we cannot play dress up inside our homes, or even during our essential travels?
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Order now, pick-up later: You can now try Robinsons Appliances new and safe shopping option
Sponsored
18 days ago
Order now, pick-up later: You can now try Robinsons Appliances new and safe shopping option
By Jap Tobias | 18 days ago
Here’s why you should also try the Click to Collect shopping option by Robinsons Appliances: 
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Don&rsquo;t miss up to 70% discount on Promate products at Lazada birthday sale
Sponsored
37 days ago
Don’t miss up to 70% discount on Promate products at Lazada birthday sale
37 days ago
This March 27, Promate joins Lazada’s 9th birthday celebration to give exciting deals and offers for everyone.
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Proudly Filipino-made e-commerce platform offers 'new essentials,' helps small businesses badly hit by pandemic
40 days ago
Proudly Filipino-made e-commerce platform offers 'new essentials,' helps small businesses badly hit by pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 40 days ago
Online shopping has become the norm this pandemic. Convenient and relatively fast, home essentials and lifestyle picks can...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Treat your 'she-ro': Women's Month finds for the femme fatale
42 days ago
Treat your 'she-ro': Women's Month finds for the femme fatale
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 42 days ago
Celebrate Women's Month with these treats for her.
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with