You won't want to miss these unbeatable TECNO Mobile 5-5 deals on Lazada and Shopee

Huge deals and discounts are coming to TECNO Mobile online stores from May 1 to 5!

MANILA, Philippines — Get your wish lists ready, and prepare to add to cart! Special deals and discounts are coming to the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall and the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada.

From May 1 to 5, 2021, buyers can enjoy unbeatable TECNO Mobile 5-5 deals on Spark 6 Go, Spark 6 Air, and other products when shopping online.

5-5 Super Deals on Shopee

From May 1 to 4, the first 200 buyers on Shopee get P200 off on any product when they use the code TECNO200 upon check out. Six hundred buyers can also enjoy P300 off on Spark 6 Go through Flash Sale.

On May 5, the first 200 buyers who use the code TECNO55SALE upon check out will get P300 off on their purchase, valid for any product. Another 600 buyers get P300 off when buying Spark 6 Go through Flash Sale.

The 9% price drop, and other special offers on Spark 6 Go at the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall is also still ongoing.

Incredible Lazada 5-5 Deals

The first 100 buyers of Spark 6 Air on Lazada from May 1 to 5 get a voucher for P200 off on their purchase. The next 100 will receive earpods bundled with their Spark 6 Air.

TECNO Mobile’s Power Packed Smartphones

TECNO Spark 6 Go, which was initially launched last year, is making a comeback in 2021, still with a multitude of features to suit the needs of everyone. These include:

A large 6.52” HD Resolution Screen that allows users to enjoy various media content with ease



A built-in AI Dual Unlock Feature, capable of both face-unlock and fingerprint scanning



A camera with AI Beauty Mode and 18 AI Scene Detection features for outstanding images every time



A 5,000 mAh battery that allows for up to 36 days of standby time, 24 hours of calling, 19 hours of web browsing, 25 hours of video playback, 125 hours of music, or 15 hours of gaming on a single charge



Audio Share that allows up to 3 Bluetooth speakers or 2 Bluetooth headphones to connect simultaneously



Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, Sky Black, and Mystery White colors



Affordable price tags for both models: Spark 6 Go (KE5) with 2GB+32GB memory at P3,990, and Spark 6 Go (KE5K) with 4GB+64GB memory, now price dropped to P4,999 from its original price of P5,490

Another must-have phone from TECNO Mobile is Spark 6 Air, which gives you these awesome features at a steal:

A 6.95” Dot Notch Display with 90.6% screen to body ratio, and 720x1640 HD+ resolution that allows you to fully enjoy viewing media and playing games, while still maintaining convenience and portability.



A 6,000 mAh Battery Capacity that can give users up to 35 days of standby time, 34 hours of calling, 14 hours of gaming, 159 hours of music, 21 hours of web browsing or 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.



Triple AI Camera with Quad Flash Setup that can create stellar images through its 13MP main camera lens, AI lens and 2MP depth sensor, plus quad flash feature. The smartphone also comes with built-in HDR, bokeh effects, and AI detection scenes.



120fps Slow Motion Capture to effortlessly highlight every important detail of fast-paced events recorded on your smartphone.



An affordable price tag of PHP 4,690 for TECNO Spark 6 Air with 3GB+32GB memory, which comes in 3 vibrant colors - Comet Black, Ocean Blue, and Cloud White.

Also check out TECNO Mobile’s CAMON 16, which has advanced features and functions that you can enjoy, and is priced at only P7,990.

This smartphone comes with a 48MP Ultra Quad Camera, with a four-camera lens combination for comprehensive smartphone photography



Eequipped with a Bokeh Depth of Field Lens, an AI Lens, a Macro Lens, and a 48MP Main Lens with a 79-degree wide-angle view



Has the Ultra Night Lens with 1-second image processing produces higher quality night images, aided by convenient anti-over exposure and AI portrait segment features



Comes with a huge RAM and ROM capacity of 128GB+6GB that enables users to enjoy entertainment on the go through thousands of saved songs and images, as well as HD movies and apps



Capable of 18W fast charging, with advanced protection technology that ensures automatic regulation of charging inputs, helping to prolong the hardware and software of the device

Don’t miss TECNO Mobile’s next Facebook Live event on May 5 for a chance to win discount vouchers, and stay updated on exclusive deals and giveaways when you like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines.

Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite smartphones and gadgets.