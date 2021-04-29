Get as much as 50% off on vitamins from Watsons sale from April 30 to May 2

MANILA,Philippines — Top health and wellness retailer Watsons holds its first ever Vitamin Super Saver Sale from April 30 to May 2 with as much as 50% off on vitamins.

Get as much as 50% savings on vitamins from the biggest brands like Watsons, Potencee, Enervon, Centrum, Conzace, Pedzinc, Neurobion and more!

You can bring home the most sought after, highly-rated or your most preferred vitamins for your family without having to pay full price.

It has been more than a year since the pandemic hit our country and the rest of the world. While this has compelled us to take our wellbeing more seriously, Watsons wants to remind Filipinos to continue taking precautionary measures such as wearing of face masks and washing of hands regularly.

Watsons also encourages us to continue with their healthy lifestyle such as eating right and sleeping well to stay healthy and protected against the virus.

Along with these practices and measures, taking vitamins regularly can help boost our immune system, and help us stay healthy and protected against the virus.

Committed to improving the health of Filipinos and ensuring its shoppers not only look good but also feel great, Watsons offers a wide range of vitamins, which are now at even more affordable prices through the Vitamin Super Saver Sale happening from April 30 to May 2 only.

For more information about the Watsons Mega Vitamins Sale, visit www.watsons.com.ph or the nearest Watsons store.

Take advantage of this sale happening for 3 days only. Shop now in any of Watsons 800+ stores nationwide, online via watsons.com.ph or mobile app,or via call & delivery service.