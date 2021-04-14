Slay this summer! 5 must-try looks you can score at Robinsons Department Store

MANILA, Philippines — It’s summer, the heat is scorching and we’re all raring to go to the beaches, or even just the malls to cool down. However, reality hits us because we’re still pretty much limited and restricted to our homes, especially with the current rise of COVID-19 cases.

But this doesn't mean we cannot slay this summer! Who says we cannot play dress up inside our homes, or even during our essential travels?

Shopping for summer’s trendiest clothes and accessories is just a call away via Robinsons Department Store's "We Shop for You" Call to Order program.

Robinsons Department Store customers are also in for a treat because its Summer Sale is still on until April 30 across all stores nationwide.

Time to complete your shopping list for new wardrobe pieces, footwear, lifestyle accessories and other summer essentials, which can be delivered right at your doorstep. Check out these summer looks and must-haves we have curated for everyone:

Be the ray of sunshine in your home with these pretty little yellow dresses in block color or in fun prints.

Bonus: Spray on a light perfume in refreshing green tea scent.

Even the guys can be playful with prints! Don’t be afraid to have fun. The secret is to pair it with plain shorts in light hues to counter the summer heat.

Bonus: A belt bag that transforms as a messenger bag.

If still not ready to wear loud statement prints, then tone it down with these collared polo shirts with minimalist but unique prints. Can be easily paired with your trusted pair of jeans.

Bonus: This messenger bag that’s anti-theft.

For gals who go to office, it’s also time to choose looser clothes in neutral colors to stay in style and comfortable. These off-white ruffled blouse with wide-leg pants are a matched made in heaven.

Bonus: A dash of color in your lips with this transfer-proof liquid lipstick that stays whole day. It won’t budge even under a face mask.

Want to feel girly like a doll even just for day? These feminine dresses in simple yet elegant silhouettes let you do so. Even their dainty straps are perfect for the hot season.

Bonus: You can even look like a Barbie doll with big and lively eyes. Just use mascara products that lifts and extends your lashes as if you’re wearing falsies.

Only at Robinsons Department Store

Loving these super cool looks and summer must-haves? Wait no more and shop from the comfort of your homes via We Shop For You.

If you wish to order online, just fill out this form. Or contact and order directly from your preferred branch. Check out the list of stores in this link.

All these items are discounted at all Robinsons Department Store branches nationwide, until supplies last.

Want to try out these items? You can also visit a Robinsons Department Store nearest you as it observes safety protocols and guidelines like wearing of masks and face shields, temperature check, social distancing and hand sanitizing.

Whether you shop remotely or in the stores, Robinsons Department Store makes sure you have an enjoyable and safe experience this summer.

For more information, visit https://www. robinsonsdepartmentstore.com. ph/we-shop-for-you. You can also visit Robinsons Department Store at Lazada to shop via this link: https://www.lazada. com.ph/shop/robinsons- department-store.

Join the Viber community via https://bit.ly/ 2yP6k8N, and follow @robinsonsdepartmentstore in Facebook and Instagram for updates. — PHOTOS BY ENRICO ALONZO AND JAZMIN TABUENA