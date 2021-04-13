THE BUDGETARIAN
Order now, pick-up later: You can now try Robinsons Appliances new and safe shopping option
Robinsons Appliances has been continuously introducing new options to cater to changing shopping habits of their customers. Among these is its recently launched service, Click to Collect.
Photo Release

Jap Tobias (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — From the observance of stricter health protocols inside malls to the current shift towards ecommerce, undoubtedly, individuals’ way of shopping is rapidly changing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinsons Appliances has been continuously introducing new options to cater to changing shopping habits of their customers.

Among these is its recently launched service, Click to Collect, which provides a safer, faster and more convenient way to shop for appliances. It gives customers the option to purchase their items online via https://robinsonsappliances.com.ph, and then pick up the order in a physical store themselves. 

Here’s why you should also try the Click to Collect shopping option by Robinsons Appliances: 

Enjoy faster order fulfillment

Click to Collect enables you to get your items right away as long as available for pick-up in Robinsons Appliances store.
Freepik.com

It doesn’t take a lot of time to fulfill a Click to Collect order. When you select this feature, you can pick up the order as soon as the product has been placed and prepared. In most cases, this can be faster than online delivery shopping.

Through this option, you also save yourself from the hassle of going through different aisles at the mall just to look for a new appliance, making your shopping experience faster and easier! 

With Click to Collect, you will get your items right away as long as available for pick-up in Robinsons Appliances store near your location.

Save up on delivery charges

By picking up your order, you'll save yourself from additional delivery charges.
Freepik.com

Nowadays, free shipping offers are something that online shoppers always look out for because having items delivered at their doorstep can be significantly more expensive. 

But with Robinsons Appliances’ Click to Collect, you will no longer have to worry about delivery charges. By picking up your order in store, you’ll save yourself from additional shipping costs. 

Click to Collect is indeed a wallet-friendly choice. 

Shop with peace of mind

The hybrid of online and in-store shopping experience assures shoppers of both safety and product quality.
Freepik.com

With the ongoing pandemic, peace of mind is very important and it is something that you want to have in everything you do. Gladly, the Click to Collect is a service that provides this.

Click to Collect reduces your exposure in public areas by allowing you to shop conveniently online. This is a perfect choice if you still don’t want the risk of spending so much time inside malls despite the protocols being observed. 

On the other hand, online shopping sometimes comes with the worry. Will your items arrive in good condition, or will your expectations be met? Through Click to Collect, no need to worry as you can immediately check on the quality of your items when you pick them up. 

Lastly, with this hybrid of online and in-store shopping experience, you will no longer have to worry about unavailability of products or product substitution after paying.

Robinsons Appliances can guarantee that the item you desire is 100% available at the store of your choice when it's ready for pick-up. 

Shop via Click to Collect now!

True to Robinsons Appliances’ promise of making shopping safe and easy, customers can now avail of this new shopping option by following these five simple steps:

  1. Visit robinsonsappliances.com.ph and add to cart the items you desire
     
  2. Review your items and click check out
     
  3. Fill out the contact information form and select Pickup as your delivery method
     
  4. Choose your payment method, either card or in-store payment. If paying via card, you have to fill in your card’s billing address information. 
     
  5. Click complete order and you’re done. 

Robinsons Appliances, through its new Click to Collect option, reaffirms its commitment to provide its customers with options that suit the “new normal’’ and match their desire for a convenient, faster and safer way of shopping. 

Upgrade your home with Robinsons Appliances and shop via Click to Collect now!

 

For more information and updates, you may follow Robinsons Appliances on Facebook or visit robinsonsappliances.com.ph 

 

