Donâ€™t miss up to 70% discount on Promate products at Lazada birthday Sale

Don’t miss up to 70% discount on Promate products at Lazada birthday Sale

MANILA, Philippines — With the rapid shift to a more digital and connected world, the need for electronic peripherals has multiplied.

Video conferences and online learning has been the new norm for students and the workforce. Digital and gadget solutions are essential for each and every one of us during this time.

Having focused on lifestyle technology, Promate thrives to provide everyone with a wide variety of personal computer and mobile accessory options.

This March 27, the brand, known for its high quality and unique mobile and tech products, joins Lazada’s 9th birthday celebration to give exciting deals and offers for everyone.

"At Promate, we ensure that our customers have options on their computing needs," Promate Lifestyle Inc. Country Manager Dimple Condes said.

"We hope to provide them with the necessities of the new normal without compromising style and quality. Promate wants to give them more options to upgrade or get new accessories as we all navigate this new normal," Condes added.

To celebrate one of its long-time partner’s birthday, Promate offers up to 70% off on select items and up to 50% off on Apple Watch accessories in their official Lazada Flagship store accessible via this link.

Can’t decide what to check out? Here’s our little list that you can add-to-cart:

The Capital-30, a high-capacity 78W power bank with power delivery that can charge your USB-C enabled laptop. No need to worry about overcharging your phone or your laptop as this power bank can protect your gadget from it.

Capital-30 comes in color black and is on-sale for P4,460 (from SRP P4,995) with free Promate TrekPack-BP worth P2,995.

The sleek Harmoni Bluetooth TWS earbuds that is perfect when you listen to your favorite music playlist or when you’re simply working from home. Experience True Wireless Stereo for up to 16 hours of playback time with Harmoni Bluetooth earphones.

This retails for P1,695 but you can get it for only P1,545 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. on March 27 and comes with free Bolt-10 Power Bank worth P795, just right for longer Harmoni experience.

The Promic-1 is a High-Definition Omni-Directional Microphone with flexible gooseneck that lets you record professional-level audio at the comfort of your home. Easy-to-use interface as you just have to plug Promic-1 to your device and you’re set. Get this for only P820 from its original retail price of P995.

The Trekpack-BP is a 17.3” Professional Slim Laptop Bagpack with Anti-Theft Handy Pocket. This backpack is designed for your on-the-go lifestyle prepped with organizer compartments for all your daily essentials.

The Trekpack-BP is on-sale for P2,731 (from P2,995) and comes in blue and black color with Free Promate Pastel Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo worth P995.

More deals await everyone as purchase of select items come with Free Promate Bolt-10 Powerbank worth P795 or Free Pastel Retro wireless keyboard and mouse worth P995.

Promate also offers two-year international warranty for all its products. Customers can have their purchased item replaced as long as it meets the required condition.

Lastly, the company made it easy for customers to reach out by just sending a message on its Facebook page.

