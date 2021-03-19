Treat your 'she-ro': Women's Month finds for the femme fatale

MANILA, Philippines — Fierce, driven, diverse. These are just some of women's traits that the world celebrates this International Women's Month.

As a salute to womanhood, shower every girl, lady and woman this month with love and appreciation. Celebrate Women's Month with these treats for her.

Beauty and wellness fixes

Everyone's got their beauty fixes that help boost more confidence with just a smudge of a favorite lipstick shade.

Just in time for summer, international cosmetics label Maybelline introduces its new highly-pigmented Superstay Matte Ink in shades of spiced reds, raw terracottas and warm nudes. Sport that 16-hour look with pouty lips just like Maybelline girl Gigi Hadid. The 14 shades are now available on Shopee and Lazada.

Hygiene also plays a crucial part in smelling and feeling good, especially when it comes to oral health and feminine personal care. It's great to have brands that offer protection and nice scents such as Betadine, available in Shopee.

Gargle with the mint-flavored Betadine for fresh breath. Bathe with the Betadine Fresh Bliss with its anti-itch avena oaths that help soothe and prevent itching and gentle defense lactic acid that protects the intimate area from unpleasant odor and infections caused by bacteria and fungi.

The gift of seamless connectivity

In a time when most are working from home (WFH), communication is key for a smooth workflow. While there are tons of apps and programs that offer these, a recent technological collaboration is seen as an innovative and more convenient way in working from home.

Gur Lavi Communications, a telecommunications distributor in the Philippines, partnered with Qunifi, to provide Call2Teams, which sits between any phone system, private branch exchange (PBX) or Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk provider, and Microsoft Teams, meaning customers keep their existing carrier and phone system investment. Using their existing DDI or extension number, end-users can make or accept calls via the Teams App, on their computers or mobile devices, with voice traffic staying on the PBX.

According to Gurlavi.com.ph, the Call2Teams cloud service simply connects customers’ phone services to the Microsoft Teams environment, with no need for any additional software or hardware investment. This solution provides a simple per-user solution, allowing companies to easily take a hybrid approach.

Tummy pleasers

Photo release From left: Kid enjoying Vitasoy Plus Milky; Max's Halo-Halo; Foodpanda offers daily discounts and freebies; new meatier and saucier Chunky Asado Siopao

With hands full most of the time, it's now more preferable to be able work smartly. Instead of driving out to do some errands or buy the grocery, why not let the grocery or food come right at one's doorsteps?

Everybody loves discounts and freebies, and with Foodpanda, you’ll get your freshly-made favorites delivered right to your doorstep for less every day. With just a few taps, you’ll have a meal for the family without having to face the hassles of cooking and most importantly, without breaking the budget.

Apart from offering a wide variety of menu choices from fast-food to family meals, the food delivery app rounded up great deals that are available daily with irresistible meal selections:

40% off and more from different restaurants on Sundays

40% off and more from 12 to 6 p.m. on Mondays

50% off by browsing through the Epic Deals list from Monday to Saturday

20% off and more from featured restaurant promos

Use the “free delivery” filter when you search for your next food order or tap Free Delivery on the app restaurant page.

Big retailers can now be found in one, digital marketplace. Not only that, specialty stores such as Ceci Korean Grocery, Famulei Grocery, Wangmart, QMart and Kpop Korean are also found in the same space. All in just click of a button on the GrabMart app. Korean food such as kimbap, fishcakes and seaweed salad, instant noodles and tteokbokki, snacks, frozen goods, condiments and sauces are easy to be had especially with Grab's on-demand delivery service.

Recently, the mobile delivery app also collaborated with Zagana.com.ph farmers to help more Filipino farmers distribute their products quicker to consumers. Through the "Unlimited Free Delivery" campaign until end of the month, March 31, the new promo applies to all GrabMart orders with a minimum order of P900. Just use the code UNLIFREEDEL upon checking out and customers can expect their essentials and groceries delivered to their doorsteps, free of delivery charge and within an hour. Shopping in the platform even yields reward points with the use of its convenient e-money feature GrabPay.

What's not to love about food? A bite of one's comfort can easily make one forget about an unhappy incident.

As one of the country's leading milk brands, Alaska believes that now more than ever, we must choose love over hate.

"It's easier said than done, to be honest. But we believe that in these times, we should encourage each other to be better, find ways to add love every day," said Harvey Uong, Managing Director for Alaska. "Food and cooking is one of the easiest ways to do that."

"Sharing food is a simple, but powerful way to let someone know that you care for them," added Uong.

As a convenient meal solution, Alaska recently launched its new Classic Evaporated Filled Milk in Creamy Beef and Chicken flavors, especially designed for saucy dishes like Chicken Curry, Beef Caldereta, Pininyahang Manok and Chicken Adobo, among many others.

Designed to make dishes richer, meatier, creamier and with more aroma, the new Classic Evaporated Filled Milk in Creamy Beef and Chicken flavors are now available in leading supermarkets nationwide.

For a truly healthy tummy, Asahi Beverages Philippines, Inc. recently introduced Goodday Cultured Milk, which contains a special strain of Paraprobiotics developed by Japanese Technology.

Paraprobiotics are heat-treated lactobacilli that help boost intestinal health and natural resistance, with proper diet and exercise of course.

Available in original, mango and strawberry flavors, Goodday Cultured Milk is available in 500 ml and 350ml sizes in 7-Eleven stores and leading supermarkets nationwide.

People who switch to soy milk are often after its health benefits, while others still think it might not suit their personal taste preferences. Those looking for nutritious soy milk can try Vitasoy Plus Milky, a product of Vitasoy-Universal Robina Corporation available in supermarkets nationwide, or online via Lazada, Shopee and Zalora. Vitasoy Plus Milky’s carefully crafted formula and special production process give it that milky taste and creamy texture, differentiating it from other soy milk products. While it offers the same milk experience as your regular milk, it is also good for vegans as it is plant-based.

Because of its milky formula, Plus Milky can be enjoyed in several ways – as a beverage, paired with a breakfast meal, or as an ingredient to kitchen recipes. It’s high in calcium that helps keep bones and muscles strong. It is also a source of quality, plant-based protein that can help provide one’s energy needs and satisfy milk cravings for lactose-intolerant dairy lovers. It is also good for the heart since it has zero cholesterol, low in saturated fat and only has 2.4% sugar per serving. All these help in keeping the body healthy and building immunity against diseases.

Undeniably, crispy taters, chips and fried chicken are on top of the list of most popular comfort food. Max’s Restaurant, the Filipino restaurant chain known for its famous Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken, is welcoming summer by treating customers to free Halo-Halo. This coming March 26, Max’s will be celebrating its very own Halo-Holiday, where this iconic refreshing treat will be given to dine-in guests from 2 to 5 p.m. on that day.

Diners can choose from two Pinoy coolers: The classic Max’s Halo-Halo or its all-new Golden Halo-Halo, a unique twist composed of sweetened garbanzos, langka, whole corn kernels, leche flan, macapuno balls, and sweetened sago, further topped with special cheese ice cream, salted caramel sauce, and chunks of Corner Bakery’s signature Caramel Bar.

“Halo-Halo has always been a merienda staple of Filipinos, and our take on this all-time favorite dessert complements the classic Pinoy dishes we serve. We are delighted to mark the first ever Halo-Holiday with our patrons,” said Mark De Joya, Max’s Director for Operations & Marketing.

“More than ever, we are committed to demonstrating our sincerest welcome to anyone in search of a hearty meal and a respite from the heat.”

Whether customers order for one or for a big group, they can avail of the promo since there is no minimum purchase required to get their Pinoy Cooler for free. This dine-in promo is available at any restaurant branch nationwide, and not valid for take-out or delivery transactions. One serving of Halo-Halo Solo is allowed per person.

Like the Halo-Halo, the siopao has established itself as a true merienda staple among Filipinos. Not only are these fluffy steamed buns stuffed with sweet and savory meat, they are also easy on the pocket and can be conveniently eaten using one hand. As such, Chinese fast food chain Chowking gave its best-selling Chunky Asado Siopao a meatier and saucier upgrade. The new and improved Chunky Asado Siopao boasts of more full-bodied roasted asado sauce and bigger, meatier pork chunks all inside a pillowy-soft steamed bun also offered in three-piece takeout boxes.

For those who want to make their own bucket of wings and drumsticks, they can just use a few packets of ready-to-mix breading with Crispy Fry Breading Mix brand that comes in different variants such as Chicken Breading Mix in Original, Garlic, and Spicy flavors; Wth Gravy Mix; Seasoned Breadcrumbs; and its newest variant, Fish.

Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation is supporting moms everywhere to make more amazing meals with the "Eat Well, Live Well. Stay Well" cooking show. Hosted by "mamazing" celebrity mom Iya Villania and chef Jose Sarasola, the 10-minute cooking show airs every Friday, at 11:20 a.m. on GMA-7, with episodes also uploaded on the Ajinomoto Cookmunity Facebook page.

Alaska/Released Chicken Curry recipe using the new Classic Evaporated Filled Milk in Creamy Chicken

Alaska/Released Beef Caldereta recipe using the new Classic Evaporated Filled Milk in Creamy Beef

Art with a purpose

Beautiful people are drawn to beautiful pieces such as artworks. Enjoy a feast of the senses at Ortigas Art Festival 2021. Now in its fourth year, the festival is taking to a virtual stage with the best of film, painting, photography, sculpture and so much more.

The fourth installment of the Ortigas Art Festival has ventured out to film this year from the previous year’s photography, paintings and sculptures exhibits.

Exhibit head Renato Habulan, a multi-awarded Filipino artist, and Ortigas Malls promise a hybrid festival with on-ground and virtual activities to keep all kinds of art lovers engaged.

Some of the festival highlights include Agos.studio, its headline gallery, is happening until March 31.

Headed by Habulan himself, the artists continue to spearhead the e-mentoring sessions for aspiring and established artists to boost their spirits and guide them in these unprecedented times. With the Art Relief Mobile Kitchen as its beneficiary, giving back is surely at their core, no matter where the gallery goes.

Apart from the usual elements of the art festival, everyone can also look out for works by Born in Film. The group is a non-profit organization including Alberto Garcia - the only Filipino photographer included in Time Magazine and National Geographic’s Most Influential Photos of the 20th Century with his Mount Pinatubo picture “Beauty Amidst Disaster.” His works are featured in the festival, along with virtual workshops on Visual Storytelling and Creative Composition, as well as Darkroom Developing on Color, Black and White, and Scanning Your Negatives broadcasted via Zoom and on PhotoNation International.

With the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ partnership with Ortigas Malls, the festival’s venture to film won’t go unnoticed with its first-ever Vertical Cinema Contest, which is open to the public.

All these and more are awaiting art enthusiasts and aspiring artists at the 4th Annual Ortigas Art Festival. Head over to Estancia G/F East Wing in Pasig City to witness the likes of Agos.studio, Art Relief Mobile Kitchen, Born in Film, PhotoNation, Richard Buxani, Arnel Borja, La Maison D’ David Art Gallerie, vMeme Contemporary Art Gallery, and many others showcase art safely in the new normal.

