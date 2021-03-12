Clorox offers month-long discounts on cleaning supplies

MANILA, Philippines — As we face a pandemic, we have to rely on brands and products that work best for sanitation.

Clorox has been in the business of cleaning and disinfection solutions since 1913. Its claims are backed by data and its products have been tried and tested even before this pandemic.

When it comes to use, it is important to give proper contact time for sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces. This is the amount of time that a disinfectant must be kept visibly wet on a surface to properly disinfect it. Contact time should range from 30 seconds to 15 minutes.

If you use Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you need to use enough product to keep the treated surface wet for 4 minutes. That means one wipe for the top surface of a small table and two to three wipes for a bigger one.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes is an all-purpose multi-surface wipe that kills 99.9% of germs and cold and flu viruses. It's perfect for cleaning germ hotspots at home and is a going-out staple that can be used for wiping down tables, chairs and doorknobs in public places.

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach kills 99.9% of germs, destroys tough stains and leaves your toilet clean and shiny. It even comes in Lavender and Lemon scents.

Even as consumer behavior has slowly shifted in the past year, one thing is certain—people will continue to rely on Clorox for cleaning and sanitation.

