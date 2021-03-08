Lazada bares company policies after Kim Atienza exposes lewd ads

MANILA, Philippines — E-commerce platform Lazada explained its product regulation policies following a post by Kapamilya host Kim Atienza that criticized their inappropriate online advertisement.

“At Lazada, our team does daily manual sweeps of product listings that do not adhere to our strict seller policies. Products that violate policies are immediately removed when identified,” Lazada said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Kim last week posted a screenshot of a lewd advertisement showing a sleeping woman with one of her breasts bared.

“Shame on you @LazadaPH. Do you even know what you are selling? Is this even legal? I'm calling you out. Shame,” the “TV Patrol” resident weatherman posted.

Shame on you @LazadaPH Do you even know what you are selling? Is this even legal? I'm calling you out. Shame. pic.twitter.com/n180I15Pd8 — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) March 3, 2021

He also identified another controversial product as a "weed keychain."

That's a weed Keychain. A date rape sleep spray or whatever they wish to call it is unacceptable and has to be called out. If it's for insomnia I'd understand but the pic? https://t.co/ksAHeyZ0Ac — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) March 3, 2021

The e-commerce platform responded to Kim less than an hour later, thanking him for bringing the issue to the company's attention and assuring him that it has already coordinated with the relevant teams for checking and investigation.

Hi! Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This has already been coordinated with the relevant teams for checking and investigation. Rest assured that our team is already on top of the issue. Thank you and stay safe! -Starr — Lazada Philippines (@LazadaPH) March 3, 2021

“We thank the public for reaching out to us when they come across inappropriate content that might also appear on social media,” Lazada said.

It added that following such reports, their teams will launch relevant investigations and any sellers or product listings will get deactivated or removed “if found in breach of their commitments.”

“Together as a vigilant community, we can maintain a safe and secure online shopping experience for all.”