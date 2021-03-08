THE BUDGETARIAN
Lazada bares company policies after Kim Atienza exposes lewd ads
With many of the Kapamilya shows signing off effective last Saturday, Aug. 29, weather man Kuya Kim sees silver lining behind the clouds.
The STAR/File

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 7:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — E-commerce platform Lazada explained its product regulation policies following a post by Kapamilya host Kim Atienza that criticized their inappropriate online advertisement.

“At Lazada, our team does daily manual sweeps of product listings that do not adhere to our strict seller policies. Products that violate policies are immediately removed when identified,” Lazada said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Kim last week posted a screenshot of a lewd advertisement showing a sleeping woman with one of her breasts bared.

“Shame on you @LazadaPH. Do you even know what you are selling? Is this even legal? I'm calling you out. Shame,” the “TV Patrol” resident weatherman posted.

 

 

He also identified another controversial product as a "weed keychain."

 

 

The e-commerce platform responded to Kim less than an hour later, thanking him for bringing the issue to the company's attention and assuring him that it has already coordinated with the relevant teams for checking and investigation.

 

 

“We thank the public for reaching out to us when they come across inappropriate content that might also appear on social media,” Lazada said.

It added that following such reports, their teams will launch relevant investigations and any sellers or product listings will get deactivated or removed “if found in breach of their commitments.”

“Together as a vigilant community, we can maintain a safe and secure online shopping experience for all.”

