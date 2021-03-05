THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Kim Atienza calls out Lazada over lewd ads
With many of the Kapamilya shows signing off effective last Saturday, Aug. 29, Weather Man Kuya Kim sees silver lining behind the clouds

Kim Atienza calls out Lazada over lewd ads

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Kim Atienza called out e-commerce site Lazada for inappropriate advertisement online.

In his Twitter account, Kim posted the screenshot of the advertisement he saw on Facebook, showing a sleeping woman with one of her breasts bared.

“Shame on you @LazadaPH. Do you even know what you’re selling? Is this even legal? I’m calling you out. Shame,” Kim wrote.

In another tweet, the “TV Patrol” resident weatherman said the advertisement has to be called out since it’s unacceptable because of the photo.

 

 

“A date rape sleep spray or whatever they wish to call it is unacceptable and has to be called out. If it’s for insomnia I’d understand but the pic?” he said.

 

 

Lazada, meanwhile, replied to Kim’s tweet, saying they are already investigating the advertisement.

“Hi! Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This has already been coordinated with the relevant teams for checking and investigation. Rest assured that our team is already on top of the issue. Thank you and stay safe!” the company said.

 

KUYA KIM ATIENZA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Kim Atienza calls out Lazada over lewd ads
1 hour ago
Kim Atienza calls out Lazada over lewd ads
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya host Kim Atienza called out e-commerce site Lazada for inappropriate advertisement online.
Shopping Guide
fbfb
ICYMI: 3 interesting types of product you can actually find on Lazada!
Sponsored
2 days ago
ICYMI: 3 interesting types of product you can actually find on Lazada!
2 days ago
If you’re looking for automotive and motoring products, K-POP fan merchandise, or want to satisfy your premium food...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Get your Christmas shopping list ready for PUMA&rsquo;s 'BIG BIG Sale'
73 days ago
Get your Christmas shopping list ready for PUMA’s 'BIG BIG Sale'
73 days ago
All PUMA stores nationwide, will be participating in the BIG BIG SALE, following required protocols and social distancing...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Top picks for last-minute holiday gifts below P3,000
77 days ago
Top picks for last-minute holiday gifts below P3,000
77 days ago
Rustan’s understands that last minute gift shopping is a feat, which is why the country’s ultimate source for...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Shopee holds Big Christmas Sale &ndash; Here&rsquo;s what's in store for you!
Sponsored
79 days ago
Shopee holds Big Christmas Sale – Here’s what's in store for you!
By Jap Tobias | 79 days ago
Fresh off the excitement of Shopee’s 11.11 Big Christmas Sale, Shopee celebrates the holiday season with its yearly...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Shop via SM Malls Online mobile app and get free shipping this December!&nbsp;
Sponsored
80 days ago
Shop via SM Malls Online mobile app and get free shipping this December! 
80 days ago
SM has once again elevated the retail experience of its customers by making shopping even more convenient and seamless with...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with