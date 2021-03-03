ICYMI: 3 interesting types of product you can actually find on Lazada!

MANILA, Philippines — Do you ever wish you could find items that are more commonly found in malls or specialty stores online? Well, fret no more, because #NasaLazadaYan!

With the changing times and the evolution of e-commerce, Lazada continues to find ways to provide elevated online shopping experiences for consumers. The leading e-commerce platform has expanded beyond clothes, shoes, makeup and other small items that people think of when shopping online.

With the breadth and options available on Lazada, there are a few out-of-the box products and services that you might not know you could purchase with just a click of a button:

1. General motors

You can find a range of motorcycles and automobiles on the platform with trusted brands such as Honda and Ford. Lazada assures all customers that getting a brand new ride is safe and seamless on the platform. You can now scroll to find your next dream ride on your mobile screen!

Along with the endless list of motoring accessories found on Lazada, the 3M Car Tint is a crowd favorite. There are numerous reasons as to why people choose to tint their windows—besides the clean and finished aesthetic it offers, it also provides UV protection, and privacy all-in-one.

Off to your next road trip but low on toll load? Lazada offers a hassle-free and non-contact toll experience when you reload Radio Frequency ID (RFID) devices such as the Autosweep RFID and EasyTrip on the Lazada website or app.

2. Official fan merchandise

K-pop band BTS has been taking the world by storm, and have a social media presence which reaches millions of young, global consumers. With such a large fan base and popularity, the chances of merchandise and collaboration items selling out in minutes is high each time they announce a release!

Fans know the struggle of getting these items—good thing these are readily available on Lazada. Now you can dance and light it up like dynamite in your new pair of shoes!

Everyone loves a classic anime and whether or not you’re a huge fan of the series, you’ve probably heard of Naruto. Naruto’s fan base has garnered millions of people all over the world and while many fans might own the iconic head band, it may not be a look you want to wear out of the house.

Whether or not you’re a Naruto fan, you can consider the Seiko 5 Naruto Variant watch. The classic design and wearable color makes it the perfect every day accessory that can be paired with various outfits!

3. Premium food choices

Did you know you could order fresh deli items online? Find premium meats such as this perfectly cured Jamon Serrano and mouth-watering A5 Wagyu Steak for your next special occasion just by adding to cart on Lazada! Cook up your next best Spanish dish or steaks for an elevated dining experience at home this weekend!

No need to drive all the way to Baguio take a bite of fresh and succulent strawberries which you can order through King Assorted Strawberries on Lazada. Order these farm-fresh strawberries sourced from Atok, Benguet the moment you’re craving for them, because they’re available for same-day delivery too!

In search of more product categories that you can order online?