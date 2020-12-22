THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
Get your Christmas shopping list ready for PUMAâ€™s 'BIG BIG Sale'
Enjoy massive discounts FROM 30% to 80% OFF! Great PUMA finds from Sportstyle, Motorsports, Teamsports and Run/Train will be on sale and are perfect gifts for family, friends and your special someone.
Photo Release
Get your Christmas shopping list ready for PUMA’s 'BIG BIG Sale'
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 4:30pm

PUMA just made shopping for your friends and family a whole lot easier!

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is just a few short weeks away, luckily for PUMA lovers out there and for those who are not yet done with their Christmas shopping, PUMA has already got you covered this holiday season with their BIG BIG Sale starting today until December 31, 2020.

PUMA Philippines will be holding a big, and might we say, a timely sale for the month of December as they welcome the Resellers Program. Enjoy massive discounts from 30% to 80% off! Great PUMA finds from Sportstyle, Motorsports, Teamsports and Run/Train will be on sale and are perfect gifts for family, friends, and your special someone.

All PUMA stores nationwide will be participating in the BIG BIG SALE, following required protocols and social distancing to keep all customers comfortable and safe while shopping. Interested resellers can also avail of the promo “Buy 10 pairs Get 4 for Free.' This promo is valid only at PUMA Acienda Designer Outlet, The  Outlets at Lipa, Cash and Carry Mall, Farmers Plaza, Shoppesville Greenhills & Riverbanks Mall. 

Visit their stores at PUMA Bonifacio High Street, PUMA Uptown Mall, PUMA Bonifacio Global City, PUMA Glorietta 4, PUMA Greenbelt 5, PUMA Trinoma, PUMA Newport Mall, PUMA Festival Supermall, PUMA Ayala Center Cebu, PUMA Abreeza Mall,  PUMA Centrio, PUMA Limketkai, and PUMA Gaisano Davao.

 

To know more about the availability of their products and services, you may call  (02) 7756 0337.

PUMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Get your Christmas shopping list ready for PUMA’s 'BIG BIG Sale'
1 hour ago
All PUMA stores nationwide, will be participating in the BIG BIG SALE, following required protocols and social distancing...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
4 days ago
Top picks for last-minute holiday gifts below P3,000
4 days ago
Rustan’s understands that last minute gift shopping is a feat, which is why the country’s ultimate source for...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
Shopee holds Big Christmas Sale – Here’s what's in store for you!
By Jap Tobias | 6 days ago
Fresh off the excitement of Shopee’s 11.11 Big Christmas Sale, Shopee celebrates the holiday season with its yearly...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
Shop via SM Malls Online mobile app and get free shipping this December! 
7 days ago
SM has once again elevated the retail experience of its customers by making shopping even more convenient and seamless with...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
8 days ago
Kris Aquino gives tips to shop responsibly this pandemic Christmas
By Kata Dayanghirang | 8 days ago
But since it is the season for shopping, and it is arguably an unavoidable activity during this holiday season, Kris shared...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Sponsored
12 days ago
Share more happiness this holiday with Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale
12 days ago
To guide you through what to expect this 12.12, we’ve curated a list of activities and promotions so you can share more...
Shopping Guide
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with