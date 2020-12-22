Get your Christmas shopping list ready for PUMAâ€™s 'BIG BIG Sale'

PUMA just made shopping for your friends and family a whole lot easier!

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is just a few short weeks away, luckily for PUMA lovers out there and for those who are not yet done with their Christmas shopping, PUMA has already got you covered this holiday season with their BIG BIG Sale starting today until December 31, 2020.

PUMA Philippines will be holding a big, and might we say, a timely sale for the month of December as they welcome the Resellers Program. Enjoy massive discounts from 30% to 80% off! Great PUMA finds from Sportstyle, Motorsports, Teamsports and Run/Train will be on sale and are perfect gifts for family, friends, and your special someone.

All PUMA stores nationwide will be participating in the BIG BIG SALE, following required protocols and social distancing to keep all customers comfortable and safe while shopping. Interested resellers can also avail of the promo “Buy 10 pairs Get 4 for Free.' This promo is valid only at PUMA Acienda Designer Outlet, The Outlets at Lipa, Cash and Carry Mall, Farmers Plaza, Shoppesville Greenhills & Riverbanks Mall.

Visit their stores at PUMA Bonifacio High Street, PUMA Uptown Mall, PUMA Bonifacio Global City, PUMA Glorietta 4, PUMA Greenbelt 5, PUMA Trinoma, PUMA Newport Mall, PUMA Festival Supermall, PUMA Ayala Center Cebu, PUMA Abreeza Mall, PUMA Centrio, PUMA Limketkai, and PUMA Gaisano Davao.

To know more about the availability of their products and services, you may call (02) 7756 0337.