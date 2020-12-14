Kris Aquino gives tips to shop responsibly this pandemic Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic has done good for the admittedly shopaholic Kris Aquino.

While the miltimedia star was locked down like the rest of us, she had major realizations that she never thought she would have.

"I did not buy a single thing from March until now that is branded. Nalungkot ang Net-a-Porter. Nawalan sila ng client because I realized, too, that I don’t have to. Because when I got home from Puerto Galera and I saw all these racks of clothes, I got embarrassed because I realized that there’s so many people who don’t have budget, who have taken pay cuts, who have lost their jobs. It’s just not right," confessed Kris during a recent virtual press conference as Shopee endorser.

She added that even her eldest, Josh, did not get anything for his 25th birthday last June 4. They thought it was the wrong time and it would be insensitive to indulge at such a time that many are struggling with their finances.

"If you check my credit cards, sad sila. Net-a-Porter has a VIP… I think I’m gonna be downgraded already because I didn’t buy anything at all," she joked.

Kris continued, "Because I feel like what changes because you’re not going out? I mean, what’s the point? When I came home, I realized how many pairs of shoes I even have that I haven’t even worn. I realized how many bags I haven’t used. And since I’m not going out, so what’s the point? I don’t have naman a daughter so walang makikinabang."

She jested that she is sure she will not like the woman her second son James "Bimby" Yap Jr. will end up with. She's going to donate all her bags and shoes to charity instead.

But since it is the season for shopping, and it is arguably an unavoidable activity during this holiday season, Kris shared her enlightened and wiser tips on how to shop conscientiously and wisely this Christmas.

1. Prioritize insurance, health purchases

As Kris said, she had had realizations about her priorities in life and this includes being aware of what one only needs. Since she is also currently dealing with her health issues, she has put it as her priority, thinking of prioritizing getting health insurance for her family and staff.

2. Allot limited budget in your e-wallet

Kris said that by doing this, you will not be tempted to overspend since you have set a definite amount for your shopping, as opposed to just tying up your online purchases to a credit or debit card without a ceiling.

3. Pay in-app and stop from topping up.

She said that this is more practical and convenient. Her Shopee Pay account, for example, allows her to get her essentials for less while earning points she can use for her next shopping. And while using it, refrain from pushing that "top-up" button because it will just lead you to spend more.

4. Compare prices.

Yes, this is an age-old advice but this never gets old. She may have a habit of owning more stuff than most people that might lead them to think she is an indiscriminate shopper, but she does look up the prices of the items she plans to purchase.

"I don’t think that you guys think of me as someone who compares prices, but I really do," she swore.

5. Do not 'drunk buy.'

Kris stressed this point. "If there is drunk driving, there is 'drunk buying'. So, the rule here is when I’m taking my medicine, my nurse is with me because she’s the one who pushes away the stuff I'm buying."

6. Don’t buy just because you’re excited that it’s on sale.

Kris admitted that she loves retail therapy, and she particular loves buying bundled items for sale.

"Make sure that if you have this tendency na ma-excite ‘pag nakakita ka, the best thing to do is put everything on your card and before you check out, you check again. Sometimes, you’re sad and it helps. And when I see bundle packs, sobrang nakaka-happy."

But, Kris said you should have to learn to divide your purchases and to not give in to these impulses.