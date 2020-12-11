Biggest Shopee 12.12 sale â€“ Hereâ€™s what you need to watch out for!

Biggest Shopee 12.12 sale – Here’s what you need to watch out for!

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the most wonderful time of the year again for Shopee!

Fresh off the excitement of Shopee’s 11.11 Big Christmas Sale, Shopee celebrates the holiday season with its yearly 12.12 Big Christmas Sale, where users can enjoy the best deals.

‘Tis the season of giving

It is indeed the season of giving as Shopee celebrates its anniversary and the holiday season the way it knows best—by giving back to shoppers with the biggest deals you can find online!

Until December 12, Shopee users can look for the best Christmas gifts to give their families and loved ones and enjoy sitewide free shipping with P0 minimum spend. Shoppers can also score P1 deals and 20% cash back at the Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale.

Score these deals:

Amazing promotions and big rewards with ShopeePay : Until December 11, shoppers who use ShopeePay can look forward to free shipping, discount vouchers, and a chance to win cash prizes.

: Until December 11, shoppers who use ShopeePay can look forward to free shipping, discount vouchers, and a chance to win cash prizes. #MyShopeeWish TikTok Challenge: Join the #MyShopeeWish TikTok Challenge to win prizes. The #MyShopeeWish TikTok Challenge will run until December 30. Winners will be announced on January 15, 2021 on Shopee’s official social media accounts. For more information, head over to https://shopee.ph/m/my-shopee-wish.

Shopee Milyonaryo : Users who want to join can claim their raffle code on the Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas TV Special Microsite from December 11, 6:30 p.m. to December 12, 9 a.m. for a chance to win up to P1 million! Additional raffle entries will be given to users who purchase Mobile Load & Data via the Shopee App. On December 12, 10 a.m., watch out for the winner announcement during Shopee’s 12.12 Big Christmas TV Special, live on GMA-7 and Shopee Live. Users can claim one raffle code for a chance to play Pera O Kahon. The drawn user will automatically get a P500 Shopee voucher and be called on-air to choose among six boxes and haggle for the chance to win the P1 million grand prize. Users also get a chance to play in Spin-A-Wil. The drawn user will automatically get a P500 Shopee voucher. The prize to be won will depend on where the arrow lands on the roulette. The roulette will have a total of 32 slots, with eight slots with P100,000, eight slots with P200,000, 8 slots with P300,000, and eight slots with “Bokya” or P0. Users can guess which box contains P1 million via Guess-the-Box (in-app feature), from December 11, 6:30 p.m. until December 12, 10:30 a.m. for a chance to share a coin pool of P50,000.

: Users who want to join can claim their raffle code on the Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas TV Special Microsite from December 11, 6:30 p.m. to December 12, 9 a.m. for a chance to win up to P1 million! Additional raffle entries will be given to users who purchase Mobile Load & Data via the Shopee App. On December 12, 10 a.m., watch out for the winner announcement during Shopee’s 12.12 Big Christmas TV Special, live on GMA-7 and Shopee Live. Big discounts from leading brands: Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off from leading brands on Shopee Mall, including L’Oreal Paris, P&G Beauty, Abbott, Unilever Home and Food, Havaianas, Nestle, Huawei, Vivo, Pampers, Enfagrow, and Infinix.

Salamat, Shopee!

Since it was launched in 2015, Shopee continues to introduce several features that change the way Filipinos shop. Since then, Cashback, ShopeePay, Free Shipping, and Cash on Delivery all became part of every online shopper’s vocabulary.

Aside from features that make online shopping more convenient, Shopee also launched several programs designed to help entrepreneurs survive the effects of the pandemic, such as Seller Support Package and Seller Center. These programs provide them the tools and platforms they can use to develop their businesses through digitalization.

As e-commerce continues to grow, Shopee marks its fifth year by committing to continuously improving its platform based on three key trends—social, personalization, and integration.

These will provide Filipinos a more engaging, personalized, and innovative online shopping experience in the upcoming 12.12 sale and the years to come.

On 12.12, watch out for exciting flash deals every 10 minutes from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and Brand O’ Clock deals at 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. with big discounts from big brands!

On top of all these deals, users can also win over P12 million worth of prizes by tuning in to Shopee’s 12.12 Big Christmas TV Special on December 12 at 10 a.m. on GMA 7 and Shopee Live.

For more information about Shopee 12.12 Big Christmas Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/christmas-sale. Download Shopee for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.