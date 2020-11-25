Up to 70% off at Greenhills' Christmas Super Sale this November!

Shop ‘til you drop with discounts up to 70% off from November 27 to 29

As soon as the “-Ber months” enter, Filipinos can already feel the holiday spirit. We may be less than a month away from Christmas but it’s never too late to shop for gifts and prepare for the holidays! Knowing the season is a hectic time for all shoppers, Greenhills Mall is having a Christmas Super Sale from November 27 to 30 to make sure you have everything in place so you can sled through the holiday season with ease!

Get ready to snag deals with up to 70% discount at Greenhills’ last (but definitely not the least) sale of the year! From restaurants such as Boulangerie 22, Gloria Maris Restaurant, Ramen Nagi, and Red Mango, favorite lifestyle stores like PabDer, Fully Booked, Game Extreme, and the Body Shop, to unique fashion and gadget finds from your go-to tiangge stores –– there’s something for everyone at Greenhills’ Christmas Super Sale!

For the complete list of participating stores, you may check Greenhills’ announcement.

Last-minute shoppers, get ready to complete your gift list as you visit Greenhills Mall from November 27-29, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, you may check out Greenhills’ official Facebook page.

***

Ortigas Malls' Celebrate Life campaign aims to bring positivity and optimism despite the situation the world is currently in as they reopen their doors to all shoppers. Ortigas Malls is also behind the retail favorites Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria, thereby enhancing shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in the city. For more information you may check their official Facebook pages — Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria. You can also download the Ortigas Malls Mobile App App Store: http://bit.do/ortigasmallsappAS and Google Play: http://bit.do/ortigasmallsappGP.