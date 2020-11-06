Not just bagwa: A peek into Kris Aquino’s pandemic shopping cart

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino recalled living with four staff with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a recent online interview with the press, including Philstar.com, for her launch as new Shopee endorser, the actress-TV host shared how thankful she was that her family did not get the disease despite having household members who now recovered from it.

“At that time, when it happened in August, I don’t know why but Josh, Bimb and I were spared. And Bimb has asthma and I have my auto-immune issues. For some miraculous reason, nothing happened to us. And I had all the tests done twice because my doctors cannot believe that nothing happened to me,” she shared.

“For every Shopee event, we have the swabbing. My doctors are so amazed! It could be some divine intervention, I don’t know.”

According to her, her sister had been very strict with her when she goes out that on the day of her commercial shoot for the e-commerce site, her sister probably prayed the rosary 16 times.

Hence, to continue living COVID-19 free, Kris decided to forgo even her regular checkups to Singapore, cancel her US trip with her kids, make her household staff sign an agreement to only stay at home, and buy almost everything online except fresh milk and prescription medicines because the “less that people have to leave, the better we are.”

At the time of the virtual interview, Kris and her kids were staying in a residence that disinfects packages twice in designated areas.

She assured her fans that online shopping is safe, amid rumors of getting COVID-19 from packages, as long as proper disinfecting protocols are followed.

As such, for the fast-approaching holidays, Kris shared her online shopping picks for those who still do not know what to give to their loved ones this Christmas.

Filipino brands

As the daughter of National Hero Ninoy Aquino and former Pres. Cory Aquino, Kris is very nationalistic, so she said she always make sure to prioritize ordering from Filipino retailers like SM and National Bookstore.

Pink surgical masks

Since Kris loves everything pink and with hearts (after all, she was born on Valentine’s Day), in her household, “lahat naka-pink (face masks), including our guards and drivers,” she said.

Face shields

“You have to keep on replenishing these,” she reminded.

Studies show that face shields give added protection against COVID-19, apart from wearing face masks and social distancing. E-commerce sites offer face shields in a sundry of sizes and designs.

Tablets, laptops

Like many people on lockdown, Kris relies on gadgets for work, reading and binge-watching. She assured techies that e-commerce sites give the “best offers” when it comes to gadgets.

Disinfectants

Since she has immunity issues, Kris makes sure everything is clean in her house all the time.

Ultraviolet (UV) cleaners

Kris swore by the efficacy of such cleaners as these allow her to just pass things through them to sanitize. She now has 15 of these.

Air purifier

“Bimby has an air purifier… I don’t know if it really works or it’s just psychological, but his allergic rhinitis went away (since he had the purifier),” attested Kris.

Vacuum cleaner that kills germs

Fashionable personal protective equipment (PPEs)

Kris swore that since the lockdown last March, she has not shopped even for a single designer or branded clothing. She has, however, purchased fashionable PPEs as added layer of protection for outdoor work.

Ring light

“So I’d be well-lit in Zoom,” she said.

Anti-microbial towel

‘Me time’ essentials

Kris especially hoards body washes and eczema skincare products.

“Because how can you take care of your children if you can’t take care of yourself?”

Wifi plans or pre-paid kits

She said her heart broke when she heard some kids had to file a leave of absence from school because they do not have money for internet connection.

Thus, apart from encouraging people to give internet cards to the needy, she would also like to raise funds for it as an advocacy.

Donations for foundations supporting immuno-compromised people

“I read it recently that even if the vaccine will be available for us adults, children would have to wait longer. It will take longer because it would take a different kind of vaccine for kids. By kids I mean 18 and below, so matagal pa ‘yung pagdadaanang paghihirap ng mga bata. Right now is such an unnatural environment for the children, so as a mom, I want to do as much as I can to still make them feel the spirit of Christmas,” said Kris.

As such, she urged everyone to also donate to foundations supporting immuno-compromised people like Kythe Foundation, World Vision (kids’ foundation) and Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Medical Foundation.

“When you start taking care of kids and you develop a relationship with them as children, they’d be loyal for life.”

Apart from commercial retailers, Shopee has 10 partner organizations that customers can pick to donate to for the holidays.

“If we don’t help each other now, when are we going to rise up again?” Kris vouched.

“God really likes a generous giver and whatever gifts that you give, you’ll receive so much more.”

