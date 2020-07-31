COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Apart from detailed fitting features, the site also offers new silhouettes like face masks for the “new normal” lifestyle, as well as practical and comfortable but style-driven designs such as the brand’s new collaboration with Super Mario.
Photo release
Levi’s launches fitting ‘new normal’ alongside Super Mario collection
(Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, many boutiques prohibit fitting garments for hygiene purposes. 

“How can I know that the clothes would fit me?” many were left to wonder, especially now that lots of marked down promos entice locked down consumers to shop for new outfits.

As a solution, classic American jeans label Levi’s recently vouched for its “new normal” e-commerce site, Levi.com.ph, which has features that guide shoppers to find the right fit at the comfort of their homes, so they would not have to compromise their health and safety instead of fitting inside a physical store.

The site’s fitting measurements are based on the brand’s experience of measuring people from over 110 countries since it was founded in 1873. Apart from waistline, shoppers can key-in their desired inseam, color, stretch, cut, style and sleeve length, and are not just made to choose from the usual small-medium-large sizes, so their ready-to-wear orders would seem like bespoke.

Apart from detailed fitting features, the site also offers new silhouettes like face masks for the “new normal” lifestyle, as well as practical and comfortable but style-driven designs such as the brand’s new collaboration with Super Mario.

Besides Mario and Luigi’s signature overalls, the new “Power Up” collection includes shirts, pants, trucker jackets, tote and sling bags peppered with prints and patches from the iconic ‘80s videogame.

