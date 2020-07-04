GoRobinsons expands to Makati, San Juan and Mandaluyong

MANILA, Philippines — With consumers encouraged to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for delivery services clearly boomed in recent months, particularly for basic essentials like groceries.

GoRobinsons.ph, the online home of Robinsons Supermarket, recently expanded its coverage area and added the cities of Makati, San Juan, and Mandaluyong. These are in addition to Cainta, Pasig, Marikina, and Lower Antipolo, which GoRobinsons started serving since June 3.

The website offers a convenient platform for everyone to shop for their daily needs from trusted brands at any time. It has a wide assortment of products sold at the same price as the store and allows advanced bookings for up to three days.

Payment options include using debit or credit cards and cash on delivery.

What’s more, get free delivery for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,500.

So, stay safe and healthy at home and let GoRobinsons deliver your groceries.

Visit their official Facebook page GoRobinsons or start ordering now at www.gorobinsons.ph and let every click be a delight.