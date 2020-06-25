COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Based on the UNICEF Philippines operational response plan, it is estimated that 28 million children in total are affected by the current crisis.
Unilever x Lazada's Shop2Give Hope/Released
Shopping initiative hopes to aid 800k students’ distance learning needs
(Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 6:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The current crisis has presented unprecedented challenges for the entire world, with countless establishments such as schools halting operations in an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

According to data gathered by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), more than 180 countries have imposed nationwide closures on educational institutions, affecting not only the teachers and staff, but also more than 1.5 billion children and youth. 

In the Philippines, a country with limited internet capacity and availability especially in rural areas, even holding online classes is not a viable option for most educators, leaving children to put their dreams and their futures on hold. 

To help children keep their hopes for receiving a proper education alive, Unilever has once again teamed up with Lazada for its Shop2Give Hope sale, in support of UNICEF Philippines’ education-related programs to enable 800,000 students get back to learning.

Starting July 1, beloved household brands such as Cream Silk, Dove, Closeup, Breeze and Knorr will be offering special one-day only discounts up to 70% off, so you can shop for much needed essentials, while also helping secure a child’s future. 

“Shop2Give Hope is a purpose-driven initiative built on our belief in the power of collective action and shared advocacy. Lazada and UNICEF have supported us for the past two runs and with this renewed partnership, we are focused on enabling alternative education,” shared Benjie Yap, Unilever Philippines’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 

“We are thankful the collaboration has continued over the years and especially during these challenging times, when more help is needed to ensure the right of children to learn is protected. We are grateful for this continued support,” shared Isy Faingold, Chief of Education of UNICEF Philippines. 

“The proceeds from this initiative will boost our efforts to ensure children continue their education by providing learning resources, and developing online platforms and strategies for those children and families without connectivity at home.”

Add your favorite products to your cart as early as June 28, and be treated to a special all-day livestream featuring the country’s biggest names, including AC Bonifacio, Kobe Paras, Luis Manzano, Ylona Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Alex Gonzaga and Heart Evangelista, and many more on the Lazada Live platform on July 1. The livestream will showcase not only special interviews and performances, but also exclusive giveaways attached to the sale. 
“We believe in providing the tools and resources to help our youth remain resilient especially as we enter into a new normal,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ CEO.

