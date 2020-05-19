Ayala Malls reopen with safe shopping as priority

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — After the prolonged number of days that everyone had to stay home as a health precaution, Ayala Malls nationwide get ready to welcome customers to a safe shopping experience, following sanitation measures and safety precautions for its shops and merchants.

To ensure that all customers are protected as they shop for their essentials, several protocols have been put in place mall-wide and in each individual shop. Among the safety standards that will be followed as the malls open under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) guidelines and the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) guidelines include:

• The implementation of standard mall entry measures such as mandatory temperature checks at the entrance, and mandatory wearing of face masks within the premises.

• Following government guidelines, persons below 21 years old and those 60 years old and above may not enter, except when indispensable under the circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services or for work in establishments located therein.

• Elevators will operate to consider these exceptions, but the youth and elderly are encouraged to stay home unless extremely necessary, to protect them from unnecessary risks to their health and safety.

• Regular cleaning and disinfection of all common areas, and the installation of UV sterilizers in high traffic escalators.

• All individual stores are also required to follow cleaning and disinfection procedures.

• Cashier counters are kept clean and regularly disinfected, as cashless payments are encouraged among customers.

• Physical distancing arrangements at common areas such as observing one-meter distances for queues at ATMs, elevators, restrooms and other common areas, with markers in place to serve as reminders.

• A one way traffic flow will be implemented in narrower hallways and security personnel will have hand-held reminders to further aid customers.

• Thermal imaging scanners are added to detect mall goers’ body temperatures at entrances with highest traffic in the following malls: Glorietta, Greenbelt, Market Market, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Central Bloc, Abreeza, Centrio, Trinoma, Manila Bay, UP Town Center, Feliz and Fairview. This new technology aligns with similar installations in corporate facilities, governmental buildings and airports.The thermal imaging scanners are fully automated, non-contact, highly accurate and able to measure the temperature of a group of people at a time, which alleviates the need to manually measure the temperature of people entering the malls.

• DELIVEReasY and DriveBuy services will continue to operate for customer convenience as some shoppers may prefer to order from home or have their parcels ready for curbside pickup at designated areas.

The malls that reopened under GCQ last May 16 were Marquee Mall, The District Imus, The District Dasmariñas, Serin, Capitol Central, Atria, and Abreeza. Ayala Malls Centrio has already been operational since May 8.

On May 18, the Ayala Malls reopened under MECQ guidelines were Glorietta and Greenbelt, Ayala North Exchange, Circuit Makati, Metropoint, Trinoma and Vertis, UP Town Center, Fairview Terraces, North Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Mall The30th, Ayala Malls Marikina, Market!Market!, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Legazpi, Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Pavilion and Solenad, Ayala Center Cebu, and Central Bloc. Ayala Center Cebu, on the other hand, will be on ECQ until May 31.

All malls will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.