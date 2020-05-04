SM re-opens via delivery service, including PPEs

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Since staying home has become the "new normal," department store chain SM has re-opened by making essential clothing needs available online.

Brands under the company, including Youth, Men and Woman are ready to serve their customers by offering essential clothing needs such as underwear, sleepwear and loungewear, active wear for staying fit at home, and protective outdoor pieces like shirts, jackets and hoodies to equip individuals who have to leave home for important errands.

Shop Essentials from Home may be done by visiting ShopSM.com or availing the Call to Deliver service by simply messaging the mall branch of your choice, or messaging each brand on social media.

Likewise, one can select essential items by joining the Viber group Stay-At-Home Essentials. Available products will be constantly uploaded and updated there.

State your order and expect a response or confirmation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pay via cash-on-delivery, credit/debit card or bank transfers. Please note that due to checkpoint restrictions, delivery time will differ.

By shopping essentials from home, one can ensure your and your loved ones' health and safety.

